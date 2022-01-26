The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
At the opening school exercises today, Friday, Mr. Geo. E. Hill, proposed the purchase of a good piano for the school in its new building. Atter making a short talk in favor of the proposition it was unanimously decided by those assembled that the board of education purchase a piano to cost not less than $400. The students and faculty of the school were overjoyed at this unexpected event.
•
Haul your stone now! The new bridge is just completed across Willow Creek on the road that leads to the Miskin Stone Quarry, and there is plenty of stone on hand for sale at 75 cents per load.
•
We have decided to Double the Subscription List of the Star and in order to interest you and get your support, we will Give Away Free, to some one of our Subscribers, a $65.00 New Steele Range. Call at the Rigby Hardware Store and see the Range, then come to the STAR office and we will fix you up a Receipt on your Subscription that will entitle you to a chance. Subscription $1.50 a YEAR.
•
The O. S. L. surveyors camped in the northwest end of Swan valley have completed their survey down the river connecting with the camp located at Black canyon. From there it is supposed they will run in a southeasterly direction up through the valley connecting with the camp running from Jackson down the South Fork to the mouth of the canyon. Owing to the cold and disagreeable weather it has been a hard task keeping cases on the survey gangs, several of the boys having quit and pulled out. They said they had a snap until they struck Swan valley but bucking snow to their waists for ten hours a day changed their minds.
1926
A girl, twelve years old, is found unconscious in the street. Explanation, bootleg liquor. The police are investigating a dance given at a most respectable women’s club. Explanation. Too many bottles of bootleg liquor found in the place when the entertainment was over.
•
Professor Edward S. Morse, noted authority on geology, is dead but still useful. Yesterday, his brain was sent by express to the Wistar Institute of Anatomy and Biology in Philadelphia. Professor Morse was “ambidextrous,” could use one hand as readily as the other. He had, in effect, two right hands. Scientists says an examination of the brain may explain that.
•
The Fifth Annual Mid Winter Carnival of the Rigby fire department will be held at Rigby, on January 22nd, and Chief Adams promises this to be the best ever. The Star is informed the program will consist of dog races, horse races; a good boxing card and big dance at night. The local department can be counted on to give a good program, as has been the case with their previous carnivals, and if the weatherman can be prevailed upon to furnish sufficient whiteness for the occasion some first class races will be enjoyed by the big crowd that is sure to attend.
•
“The history of the Irrigation development of the Mud Lake basin which is located in Jefferson county, Idaho, is interesting. Irrigation was first practiced in the basin as far back as the early eighties. At that time, according to early inhabitants, Mud lake was merely a more or less intermittent pond. About 1895 irrigation began on the terrace southwest of St. Anthony, known as Egin bench, which lies 20 miles east of Mud lake. About 1900 the residents began to notice water standing in pools in the vicinity of Mud lake. From 1900 until 1914 the lake rose steadily, until in 1914 it covered 14,200 acres.
•
Manager James Brown of the Riverside Gardens will enlarge his dance pavilion the coming spring, making an extension on the south side 40x80 feet, with a movable orchestra stand and sliding doors to the extension which will be pushed up when the crowd is too large for the ordinary hall. The new dance hall will have a floor space of 120 by 170 feet and will be one of the largest in the state.
1946
New books added to the Rigby Public Library during the past week include “The Syrian Yankee” by Salom Rizk; “A City for Lincoln,” by John R. Tinus; “Best Loved Poems” by James Whitcomb Riley; “The Gay Illiterate,” Louella Parson; “Popular Quotations for All Ages,” by Lewis Copeland; “First Quiz Book” by Edward Boykin; “The American History Quiz” by Edward Boykin. The Stake M.I.A. has placed their library books in the Rigby library and the books are now available. Books for Bee Hive Girls include “The Singing Tree” by Kate Seredy; “The Country Kitchen,” Delia F. Lutes; “Clara Barton,” Mildred M. Paige; “Queer Person,” Ralph Hubbard; “Little Soldier of the Plains,” M. MacDonough.
•
A letter received by the College of Agriculture from the Reconstruction Finance Corporation Surplus Property Division at Spokane, Washington, reveals that some 600 tons of dynamite, made in America and returned to this country by way of Tiburon, California can be had by western cities, counties, towns and contractors who need it. The dynamite is the regulation size and is of both 40 and 60 per cent power. The price at Tiburon is $20 a ton and will cost slightly more than that to freight to Idaho points, the letter states. Retail costs of the explosive through regular channels in Spokane are quoted at $305.00 per ton.
•
The Snake river water report issued by Lynn Crandall, district engineer, for January 12th, gave the Jackson Lake storage as 664,630 acre feet compared to 368,340 a year ago; the Island Park reservoir 105,775, compared to 97,145; American Falls reservoir 1,207,340, compared to 1,188,030 a year ago. The flow of the South Fork past the Heise station Saturday was 2,600 second feet compared to 2,260 a year ago. Snow depths: Grassy Lake 64 inches, Twogwotee Pass 59 inches, 4-Mile Meadows 33 inches, Teton Pass 46 Inches, State Line 30, Bryan Flat 25.
•
The reports, made up by USDA weathermen, show snowfall for the entire state to be 20 percent above normal in all areas and more than 150 percent above average in some important watershed localities.
1966
A familiar sports and vacation area to local residents — the Mack’s Inn country is clothed in winter beauty. Thirty-six inches of snow at West Yellowstone was reported Tuesday, with more anticipated.
•
Fire Chief Russell J. Bates has compiled the 1965 fire report for Jefferson county. The total county damage for sixty fire calls amounted to damages at $157,985.00. The City of Rigby was much more fortunate with nine fire calls, which included three car fires, with $225 in damages, a fire at the Inn Cafe did $500 damages, on the outskirts of town at the Wilmer Taylor farm, fire damaged a barn to the extent of $500. The heaviest fire loss of the year was the complete destruction in November of the Zundel Warehouse at Rigby with a loss of $50,000. The fire loss for the city of Rigby amounted to $51,225.00.
•
The Rigby Elementary school was heavily damaged Friday night by two young teenagers who broke out thirty-nine windowpanes, and then entered the building, where they ransacked three classrooms. Papers were scattered, some lip stick was found which they smeared on their faces. They also entered the principal’s office and broke a popcorn machine. An alarm was turned in and city police with state patrolmen went to the schoolhouse where the boys were apprehended.
•
Verne Anderson, principal at West Jefferson reports that a large portable stereo record played valued at 210.00 belonging to the school was stolen. It was apparently taken between the time school was dismissed on Wednesday and the time when the janitor came to work about 5:00. The case is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
•
A Salt Lake City truck, loaded with 35 tons of wheat, skidded as it came around the corner at the east end of Main street, Rigby, Thursday morning and hit the Jefferson Co-Op service station. The impact threw the body of the truck against the north side of the building, the cab swinging around, headed due north. The smashing crash would have been fatal to Elvina Heck, secretary in the Co-Op office, had it not been for a concrete roof which held, and the truck smashed in the walls, hurling cement blocks in heaps. Lyle Whiting, Co-Op manager was in an adjoining office. Mrs. Heck escaped with no injuries.