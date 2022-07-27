Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
The Yellowstone special was an hour and a half late Sunday morning on reaching this point. It seems that among the passengers on board was a count or an earl, or something of the kind, and at Pocatello he left the train and started to “rubber” around town, with the result of the train pulling out and leaving him. After he became weary of gawking around he returned to the depot to find no train, he secured an engine and started to run the special down. The railroad officials telegraphed ahead and had the train held at Blackfoot for him. Hence it was late in getting up the branch.
•
W. A. Gray was in town Monday from Annis, and in talking with him regarding the good roads proposition, he stated that himself and neighbors had a system of their own. Aside from their regular road and poll tax they donate a sufficient amount of work every year to keep the road in their vicinity in good repair, and the result is they have something like three-quarters of a mile of road that is always in good condition. It is indeed to be regretted that every neighborhood is not blessed with such citizenship. Instead we have men who will in every manner attempt to avoid working their poll tax.
•
The school board held a special meeting Monday night, and let the contract for the finishing up of two more large rooms in the building. With the school facilities we have in our midst, parents should make it a point to see that their children are in school early, and allowed to remain throughout the winter months at least. Some of the boys in the neighborhood have exhibited their depravity by smashing nearly all the window lights, not covered, in the old school building. They have determined to punish the guilty parties if caught, and to this end have offered a reward of $10 to any person or persons furnishing evidence sufficient to convict.
1926
Saturday and Sunday were the warmest days in Rigby this year, registering well up in the 90’s, with very little air stirring Saturday. The heat wave extended over Idaho and Nevada, being the warmest in years at Boise. Following are some of the readings Saturday: Boise 105, Idaho City 107, Gooding 104, Emmett 106, Weiser 106, Nampa 102, Caldwell 104, Pocatello 100, Glenns Ferry 110.
•
Rain, something believed almost extinct in this section, halted a perfectly good, red-hot baseball game on the local diamond here Wednesday afternoon, between Ashton and Rigby. At the time hostilities ceased, due to the large and ever increasing drops of moisture, and the players were forced to duck and run to cover, Rigby was at bat in the last half of the fifth, one man down, Ted Bennett had just crashed a three base hit to center field, and the score was 5 to 6 in the visitors favor. Rigby did not fulfill their time at bat in the fifth due to the rain, and thus the game was declared no contest.
•
Jack Stahl, as secretary of the Jefferson County Fish and Game Protective Association, during the months of April, May and June, of this year received more than 10,000 magpie eggs, which were brought in as a result of the club’s campaign against magpies. Children who brought in the eggs ranged in all ages. It. is a safe assertion that many pheasant eggs will hatch next spring which otherwise would not had it not been for the energetic campaign of the youngsters and the club.
1946
According to Mr. Lockwood the consumer averaged 104 pounds per person in 1941. In 1945 the consumer received 20 pounds plus 15 pounds for canning. This year the consumer will receive 15 pounds for table use, plus 5 pounds for canning, or a total of 20 pounds for the year, compared to a pre-war average of 104 pounds per person. All of which does not explain or justify the increase for industrial sugar on one hand and the penalizing of the housewife by a further reduction in canning sugar on the other hand by the federal government.
•
Jefferson county citizens were called upon today for cooperation by H. L. Campbell, county Famine Emergency Program manager. “If you can’t buy that usual loaf of bread in the store today,” he said, “please be patient – that loaf has gone overseas to save a life. The unfortunate fellow human-beings in much of the famine area have little more than half a loaf each day to keep them alive – and little if anything else.” The temporary shortage of bread and other wheat products reflects the large shipments of old-crop wheat by your government to assist famine-stricken people. More than 81 million bushels of 1945-crop wheat including approximately 2½ million bushels from the state of Idaho were acquired from farmers.
•
Sheriff Oscar Orstrom has a two-way radio installation in his car now in operation, to participate in the present statewide police communication, thus adding another link to the state system. Sheriff Orstrom stated that the permit for the installation was allowed by the federal commission, “with lots of red tape attached.” Call letters KCUX have been assigned the Sheriff who will participate with the transmitter station of KNFB at the Idaho Falls police station and the state highway patrol. Sheriff Orstrom stated that the installation enables instant communication.
•
Whenever “Copper”, two-year-old stallion belonging to and trained by Hicks L. Morris of Menan, appears, he gets a big hand from the crowd. Mr. Morris decided that he would produce something new in a trick horse act, and as “Copper” was willing two trick acts and a jumping act, all without bridle, halter or whip are the result. The stallion was shown at Kilgore; took first place for best horse and outfit in the parade at Rexburg; performed at the Sacred Heart hospital benefit in Idaho Falls; and the celebration in St. Anthony. “Copper” is booked for the Jackson Hole rodeo and hundreds of friends hope he gets prominent billing for the Jefferson County Roundup.
1966
Issues pertaining to pending school issues were discussed at the regular meeting of the Rigby Chamber of Commerce. If the new location is in the Rigby area, the Roberts Midway and Rigby students would travel 25,000 student miles per day, compared with 34,000 student miles to the west location. Cecil Green mentioned such major items, as less travel for all concerned, the nearness of public utilities, police protection and the construction of a caretaker’s home as not necessary, garbage pickup, closeness to doctors, and that most important fact that a 20-acre plot had been offered to the district without charge.
The County Commissioners reviewed the 1966 preliminary budgets submitted by the various department heads at their regular meeting January 10. The total budget for 1966 for all purposes is $617,858.00 compared to $526,255.00 for 1965. The largest increase is in the Road and Bridge budget and the reason for this is explained by the County Commissioners elsewhere in this issue. The County receives approximately $150,000.00 from the State as Motor Users Revenue to help in financing the budget.
Action was taken last week by the Rigby City Council with the purchase of fifteen acres of ground to be used as a recreation area, adjoining the rodeo ground. Rigby’s present City Park site was a gift to the City of Rigby by a former mayor, the late B. L. Bennett who, with his council, began the work about thirty years ago of beautification. Rigby’s City Park has met many recreational needs but it is not large enough for sports, although it is also a playground for Rigby elementary school children and a football field for Rigby High school. The new park site will serve many needs. First the recreation and sports for baseball, football and probably other events will be scheduled. Maybe someday a swimming pool.
From KRXK editorial of July 10 by Gene Shumate – I want to congratulate several thousand motorists, Idahoans and non-Idahoans. You came through the Fourth of July holiday last weekend without a fatality on Highway 191. And it is quite an accomplishment in view of the fact that the bulk of the travel was on the paved cow path between Idaho Falls and Chester. A friend of mine told me he came north on the Archer-Lyman road the afternoon of the Fourth and stopped at the stop sign where the road feeds into 191. He sat there for fifteen minutes before there was enough break in the traffic to allow him to drive onto the highway.