Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1913
AVIATION has another feat to its credit. Flying high over the deserts of northern Africa, a dirigible balloon, one of the newest of the wonderful inventions of man, has just afforded another ultra-modern contrivance— the camera—its first chance to snap a group of dwellings as old in style as any that man ever built for himself. While the balloon hovered high over the arid waste that lies back of the Mediterranean coast of northern Africa, the photographer trained his camera on a lot of holes in the desert—apparently burrowed by animals. Instead of being that, however, they were all that was visible of villages teeming with human beings, of troglodyte villages, whose inhabitants dig deep into the earth to find a home.
One Captain Davis, who is holding down a clerical position in the office of John M. Haines out with a circular letter attempting to prove that the last legislature was about the best to have ever convened in Idaho. Take for instance, his veto of the bill appropriating $25,000, introduced by Senator Hart, having for its object the improvement of the South Fork channel above Lorenzo. On the other hand, the bill appropriating $100,000 of the people’s money, for a big show at San Francisco, thus enabling a few of Idaho’s best to strut around at state expense, was permitted to go through as though the measure had been greased. But why bridges and river bed improvements, when the money is needed for a frolic at San Francisco in 1915?
The new five cent pieces are making their way to this part of the country, and they present the appearance of a curio and a what-is-it. The new coin is a radical change from the old familiar five cent piece, having the figure of a buffalo on one side and the figure of an Indian head on the reverse. Bankers object to the new coin claiming that it will not “stack up.” That is the objection most people have with any coin. Those who play the slot machines claim that the new nickel is a “hoodoo” and works for the house.
1933
Up through the ranks of railroading to his present position as conductor, William “Uncle Mack” McCullough, who helped build the first rail line into this section and is well known throughout the valley, will be retired from active duty near the end of April after 54 years of service. “We have schemed a way of giving Uncle Mark a rousing send off. He will be one of the honored guests at the joint L.A.&S.L.-O.S.L. Old Timers’ party at the Elks club. This is going to be a big banquet and dance, snappy and full of promise. Mack will be there with all his badges on and promise to take part in the knife and fork handicap. He hasn’t made any promises with reference to the dance.
Sunday, W.J.N. Adams, son Willard and grandson Willard Jr. made a trip over the old Gilmore and Salesbury stage and freight road from Eagle Rock station to the Boyer canyon station above Spencer. This stage route was started in the early ‘60’s and was used until the building of the railroad. Nute’s father came to the Market Lake on October 6, 1868 to manage the Market Station and furnish hay for the Eagle Rock and Sand Hole stations. W.J.N. (Nute) Adams was born at the Market Lake Station in the early 70’s and make many trips with the freight outfits and stage coaches in his early days.
20,000 YOUNG MEN TO WORK IN IDAHO FORESTS THIS YEAR. Each camp will be under army control, so far as discipline, sanitation and recreation are concerned, while the forest service will direct the actual work. This does not mean that the crews will be enlisted in the army. Work will be for eight hours a day, five days a week. There will be diversions of various kinds planned by the army men in charge, as well as opportunities to fish, swim, hike, or otherwise enjoy the outdoor surrounding. Each camp will have a library, as well as a canteen where tobacco, candy and other luxuries not included in the ration may be purchased.
1953
5,000 eggs were picked up in record time. Many of the eggs carried prize tags by various business houses participating, ranging for quantity prizes in the 10¢ class on up, 25¢, 50¢, $1 and even $5.00. The youngsters lost no time in claiming their awards, as within 7 minutes after the siren was sounded prize eggs were being “cashed” at the business houses.
The severe dust storm of last Thursday was a record for severity during the 3½ hours of the morning, when the wind reached a velocity of 59 miles at the Idaho Falls airport. Visibility on some of the highways in the valley was reduced to zero, and the state police issued a radio warning for people to stay off the highways. Several minor crashes were reported near Idaho Falls, with some occupants of cars taken to the hospital for treatment for minor cuts.
Delinquent juveniles and their parents were warned Saturday by Ira Corey, Bonneville county probate judge, that stiffer penalties are in store. The judge hoisted the warning signal after 20 boys were cited to his court. Sixteen of the juveniles entered a drive-in theater through the exit to escape paying admittance. “Any further violations involving juveniles driving into drive-in theatres through the exits will mean charges of reckless driving,” said Judge Corey. “ Four other boys were cited by city police on a case involving a car stolen from the Browning Used Car lot. The car they had stolen became involved in a crash.
1973
In Jefferson County, automation has not been taking the kind of toll that it has in some parts of the country, where blue collar jobs have been disappearing at a rapid rate. Despite the changes that have been taking place in many communities, production in the local has been sufficient to maintain the job market for blue collar workers at a good level, even with increased mechanization. At the same time, there has been a growing need for men and women clerical, sales and management occupations.
Up in Madison County some men aren’t happy with the way things going in the county and have formed a citizen’s posse to back up the sheriff and “ensure that constitutional law is preserved.” However, the Madison county sheriff commented, “They remind me of the way the vigilantes operate.” The committee’s action brought the comment from Judge Burton that he doesn’t believe the posse is “illegal as long as it doesn’t try to enforce the laws.” It will be interesting to observe the action of the citizen’s posse in Madison County.
In this divorce-prone age, what are the chances of a marriage surviving in Jefferson County? According to figures compiled by the Department of Commerce and by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, the number of divorced persons in the United States has zoomed no less than 57 percent since 1960. Among residents of Jefferson County, the divorce rate is somewhat lower than the national. The tabulations show that there are 25 divorced people in the area for every 1,000 residents over age 14. Elsewhere in the United States, by way of comparison, the divorce rate is 34 per 1,000.
Despite the difficulties and the pitfalls involved, with each succeeding year an additional number of local residents, anxious to be their own bosses, embark on new ventures. They give up their jobs and the security of a weekly income and take the plunge some buy existing businesses and others start new ones from scratch. Many of them do not have enough capital to carry them through the lean early years. They are the storekeepers, the doctors, the farmers, the barbers, electricians, gas station operators, and the like. In terms of the number of people in the local area who are employed it means that 17.4 percent are self-employed.
