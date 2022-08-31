Pages of the Past

The Jefferson Star is going back in time to explore past pages of The Rigby Star. Every month, there will be a few highlights from the top stories in the 1900s. This project will appear in the last issue of every month.
1906
The stockholders of the Great Feeder canal met in Rigby Monday of this week for the purpose of discussing the proposition of putting in a new headgate. After a thorough canvass of the matter, it was decided to give the Feeder a new headgate. While the one now in use might possibly last a few years longer it was deemed advisable not to run the risk of it giving away. A new headgate will cost in the neighborhood of $10,000 and work on its construction will he commenced this fall as soon as the irrigating season is over, with the purpose of having the canal in readiness for operation next spring.
•
The campaign of prosecution is on in earnest against those who defiantly persist in flooding roads. County Attorney Soule was in town last Monday and issued a complaint against Geo. M. White, who lives about two miles north of Rigby, was arrested and taken before the LaBelle Justice of the Peace. The outcome of the case was that Mr. White paid fines and costs amounting to $33.50. There is an abominable mud hole on the road leading north from Rigby that has been in evidence all summer. This mud hole has become so bad that it is almost impossible now for teams to cross it.
•
Reports have reached this office from reliable sources, to the effect that our Blackfoot friends are again going to undertake to appropriate the irrigation water of the farmers up this way. It will be remembered that last year Judge Budge, of Bear Lake county, was imported into this judicial district, and held a star chamber session of court, shutting down all canal gates up this way regardless of prior appropriation, and ordered the water turned down to the Blackfoot farmers. This year, however, after having the experience of last year, the officers of the various canals in this part of the country should get together and decide on a defensive line of action. They should not give up their water rights to those who have no legal claim upon it.
1926
485 People Attend Old Folks Party. The old folks of Rigby stake and county enjoyed their annual day on July 29th at the stake tabernacle. Alfred Boram, of Bybee, aged 90 years, and Mrs. Nathan Groom, of Garfield, aged 86 were the oldest man and woman present. After the banquet the old folks were taken to the Royal and Gem Theatres where they enjoyed splendid matinee programs. They then returned to the tabernacle and were served ice cream and cake and the late afternoon hours devoted to old time dancing.
•
Idaho’s state land board today voted $100,000 for fire fighting activities to meet “the most serious fire situation in the history of the state.” Timber companies which own land jointly with the state will advance the money thus authorized and will be repaid through approval of deficiency appropriations to be passed by the next legislature. Action was taken under the statutory provision which permits the state, or timber protective associations to incur liabilities for fire fighting where timber owners have failed or neglected to take proper precautions. The state owns 85 per cent of the land affected. The board has already authorized a $50,000 deficiency but this sum has been exhausted.
•
Under the constitution each member of the legislature, including the lieutenant governor, who is president of the senate, draws $5 a day and 10 cents per mile from his home. The amendment would give each legislator $10 a day but would not change the mileage rate. The proposed change, Mr. Jeter says, will cost the state about $40,000 additional each biennium. “Last session one legislator, who declared he was cutting the corners as closely as possible, living in a cheap room and not overeating, was spending $8 a day. If a man has a room with a bath a $3.50 a day, and then spends $2.50 a day more on his meals, he hasn’t much left for laundry, to say nothing of repayment for his time spent in the public service.”
1946
R. R. McKee, chairman of the Jefferson County Roundup, which will be staged at Rigby on August 15, 16 and 17th, announced this week that plans are nearly complete for the big event, and will be under the sponsorship of the Rigby Lions Club. Dr. Sorensen announced that new specialties will be featured here for the August event, including the Flying Cloud, a Roman jumping team; trick riders, Nancy Kelley, Mary Iler and Ray Ramsey; trick ropers and clowns, Bobby Knapp and Jack Knapp; Kaylettas high wire act, performing 110 feet in the air.
•
$20,000 Fire At Carl Agren Farm. Fire of unknown origin destroyed six buildings, 1 haystack, one straw stack, and a new potato cellar on the farm of Carl Agren at Lewisville. Mrs. Agren stated that it was some time before they were able to get the operator for a telephone call, for a fire call to the Mutual Insurance Truck at Idaho Falls. The fire truck arrived in fast time after being notified, but the high wind blowing at the time consumed the buildings in short order. This farm fire once again forcibly, demonstrates the fact that Jefferson county farmers need fire protection centrally located closer to home.
•
Mrs. George A. Cordon, 87, had the pleasure of experiencing her first airplane ride Monday evening, when she was taken up by Hugo Jorgensen in his Aeronca plane for a sky view of Rigby and surrounding territory, which she first viewed from an emigrant wagon when she came to the valley with her husband in 1884. Mrs. Cordon says that hereafter when she makes a trip to Los Angeles she intends to go by air, and thus do away with a long, tiresome train ride.
•
Supt. L. L. Wolz reports water in the Elementary building boiler room reached a depth of 35 inches Monday night, being the deepest ever recorded in the basement of the school. He said that water in the boiler room of the Junior High was 27 inches deep, and that water was coming over the old gymnasium floor in the basement of the High school building. He stated that the pressure on the floor was so great that holes were being bored in the floor to relieve the pressure. This is the first instance of water appearing in the High school basement.
1966
Posse members representing clubs from Eastern Idaho will convene in Rigby this Saturday, for the Idaho State Riding Association meet. The afternoon program starting at 1:30 will feature cow cutting, ribbon pull, Eighth mile race, open pleasure, quarter mile race, pairs pleasure, three-eighth mile race, stock horse, half mile race, calf roping, relay race and chariot race. The street parade will be held at 7:00 p.m. Events for the evening program, starting at 8 p.m. are: Grand entry, parade class, drills, barrel race, potato race, clover leaf, water race, trailer race, flag race, rescue race, cow riding and cow milking.
•
The Board raised the price for school lunch from 25¢ to 30¢ for students and from 30¢ to 35¢ for adults. This price increase is necessary because of the decrease in Federal Lunch Commodities this school year, over what it has been proceeding years. The School District has received about $6,233.88 less in these Federal Commodities this year over the same period of time as last year according to the district hot lunch supervisor.
•
Patrols of School District 252 gave a resounding approval Tuesday of a $239,000 bond issue to build a new high school at Ririe. The vote on the issue was 286 for and 36 against or an 89 percent approval, when a 66 2/3 percent is all that is required. It is the district’s first bond issue since their separation three years ago from District 251.
•
Advantages and disadvantages of dividing the present school district 251 were among the topics discussed at a public meeting held in the Hamer Elementary school Monday evening. Approximately 50 percent of the voters in the area were in attendance. Advantages were headed by the fact that both areas would be more apt to build the school facilities that are so badly need if bonds could be voted on by local patrons. Patrons at the meeting felt that these advantages would more than offset the biggest disadvantage which would be the expense of the withdrawal.