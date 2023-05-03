Reactionary fentanyl defense: Naloxone reverses opioid overdoses

Overdose rescue kits Eastern Idaho Public Health provides to local organizations for free. Local agencies currently in possession of kits are school districts #251, #252, #253, Upper Valley Youth Advocacy Center, Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Rigby Police Department, Jefferson County Probation Office, Community Family Clinic in Roberts and Community Care. Kits are still available through Mallory Johnson and EIPH.

 Photo Courtesy of Eastern Idaho Public Health

Jefferson Joint School District #251 and West Jefferson School District #153 have partnered with Eastern Idaho Public Health to obtain Naloxone kits and keep them on campuses in the event of an opioid overdose on school grounds, according to Superintendents Chad Martin and Shane Williams.

As Martin stated in an interview last week, Naloxone is a reactionary defense against the threat of fentanyl and other opioids; it is, however, an effective defense in a growing epidemic of opioid-related overdoses.


