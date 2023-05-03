Reactionary fentanyl defense: Naloxone reverses opioid overdoses

Jefferson Joint School District #251 and West Jefferson School District #153 have partnered with Eastern Idaho Public Health to obtain Naloxone kits and keep them on campuses in the event of an opioid overdose on school grounds, according to Superintendents Chad Martin and Shane Williams.
As Martin stated in an interview last week, Naloxone is a reactionary defense against the threat of fentanyl and other opioids; it is, however, an effective defense in a growing epidemic of opioid-related overdoses.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid growing in availability and deadliness, is primarily responsible for the increase in opioid overdose deaths from 2013 to 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Idaho-based Fentanyl Takes All (FTA) website claims the rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Idaho doubled from 2020 to 2021.
Not only is fentanyl highly addictive, according to the FTA campaign, but it is so strong it can kill a person after a single use. In fact, DEA studies have shown six in 10 counterfeit prescription pills such as Oxycodone or Oxycontin mimics contain a lethal dose of fentanyl; a lethal dose, according to the DEA is only two milligrams.
The CDC reported on their Fentanyl Facts page that manufacturers of illicit fentanyl will mix it into other drugs without telling their buyers, raising the potential for accidental fentanyl overdose. The CDC stated fentanyl has been found mixed into heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and molly.
What, then, can be done to help in the onslaught of fentanyl overdoses, those which occur knowingly or unknowingly? Like the two local school districts, several local organizations have partnered with Eastern Idaho Public Health to carry Narcan Kits, a 4 milligram intranasal form of Naloxone.
Mallory Johnson, Senior Health and Education Specialist with Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) explained the science behind Naloxone’s life-saving effects.
According to Johnson, the human brain has many opioids and opioid receptors. An overdose occurs when too many opioids attach themselves to the opioid receptors, slowing and stopping the victim’s breathing. Naloxone, she said, has a stronger affinity for the receptors than the opioid itself, resulting in the naloxone attaching itself to the receptors instead. This will reverse the effects of the overdose and restore breath to the victim.
“All of our deputies carry Narcan,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson. “We have used it, and it has helped save lives.”
In June 2022, Central Fire District received training from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to allow them to carry and administer Narcan and leave Narcan behind with family members if necessary. According to Fire Chief Carl Anderson, CFD is still participating in this Leave-behind program which keeps their emergency vehicles equipped with Narcan Kits.
At the time, Anderson stated Central Fire would be able to administer a dose of Narcan when out on a call where someone had overdosed. After administering the dose, emergency responders would take the patient to a hospital and leave a second dose with the homeowner of family member in case it happens again.
“In conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office,” Anderson stated this last week, “we have been on calls where naloxone was administered about a dozen times in the last year.”
Even if a patient has ceased breathing following an overdose, timely administration of Naloxone can restore an unresponsive patient’s breath. Sometimes, he said, two doses is necessary.
There have been times, on shared calls with the Sheriff’s Office, where Narcan was administered to an unresponsive patient, Anderson said. In some of these cases the patients have regained consciousness, yet denied using an opioid — fentanyl or otherwise. However, as Narcan was the only procedure which brought them around, Anderson stated he and other responders are certain their unresponsive condition was linked to opioids.
Anderson is confident these types of patients likely had no idea what they took, or that other drugs were likely unsuspectedly laced with something like fentanyl.
Timeliness is key, and according to Anderson, there have been instances where emergency responders did not arrive on the scene in time to administer an effective dose.
The DEA’s Drug Fact Sheet for Fentanyl describes the effect the drug can have on the body. Similar to other opioids, it produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, drowsiness, dizziness or nausea and vomiting. It also causes pupillary constriction (pin-point pupils) and respiratory depression.
An overdose, on the other hand, can result in stupor, clamminess and coma with respiratory failure — which leads to death.
While Naloxone is effective for 30 to 60 minutes, Johnson stated, it is sometimes necessary to administer more than one dose. In fact, administering more than one dose every two to three minutes until the victim becomes responsive, or until emergency services arrive, is recommended. It is even possible, after 30 to 60 minutes, for a victim to go back into overdose, which is why Johnson recommends vigilance over the victim until they can be transported to a hospital.
Timeliness matters, which is why Idaho passed legislation in 2015 allowing easier access to naloxone. According to East Idaho Public Health’s Naloxone informational page, anyone in Idaho with a valid reason can ask for a prescription for Naloxone from a physician, physician’s assistant, nurse practitioner or pharmacist and does not need to be intended for the requestor’s own use.
Pharmacist Ty Swenson with Idaho Drug in Rigby stated pharmacists are able to dispense the medication to people or organizations who request it. These agencies can range from law enforcement, schools, rehabilitation centers or unemployment agencies.
Usually, he clarified, a prescription drug can only be taken by the individual it was prescribed to. With Naloxone, however, the prescription is not made out to a particular person.
“We’re never going to see Naloxone be completely over the counter, like how you can go and buy cough medicine,” Swenson stated. “It will need to be up to any healthcare professional to dispense to any person or organization, in good faith.”
However, as indicated by state statute, individuals can ask for a prescription at a carrying pharmacy. Swenson indicated issuance of the prescription will be up to pharmacists’ discretion, meaning they can either approve or deny the request.
Naloxone is administered in two common forms, as an intranasal spray and as an intramuscular injection, Johnson explained. While larger dose nasal sprays and intramuscular injection may never be completely over the counter, the 4 milligram Narcan sprays may soon be over he counter.
Johnson stated the Food and Drug Administration has approved the 4 milligram Narcan spray to be moved from a prescription to an over-the-counter product, to improve accessibility. They expect this change to take place in late summer or early autumn of 2023.
In fact, Johnson referred to legislation implemented in the summer of 2021 known as the Idaho Naloxone Access Law, which allows for anyone in the state of Idaho to carry Naloxone and to administer it in good faith. This law protects individuals who administer the medication.
A concern among some professionals, such as Anderson with CFD, would be that the availability of Naloxone, while life-saving, could potentially have negative effects as well.
“It’s a life-saving solution for some people,” Anderson said, “but is it going to embolden some people? Will it make them feel like, if they have the antidote, may as well try the drug as long as someone can just use the Narcan?”
Death, however, is always a bad outcome. This is the perspective of Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department.
On March 20, during a phone interview, Clements stated society right now has reached a point where Narcan needs to be readily available. In schools, grocery stores, etcetera. In an ideal world, it wouldn’t be so, but maybe this could be a wake-up call for our world.
Narcan, Clements said, is not only life-saving, but potentially life-changing. Anyone can suffer an overdose — a mom, a dad, a teenager or child, and Narcan has the ability to keep people alive.
In this same vein, Anderson stated Narcan isn’t only useful for addicted people. In fact, when looking through this perspective, having it in a home could help save the life of any person who accidentally overdoses on a prescribed painkiller.
Narcan’s official website claims one evidence-based strategy to help address overdoes is the targeted distribution of Naloxone.
“By equipping individuals with naloxone and training to identify and respond to an overdose, the potential delay between the onset of an opioid overdose and the delivery of life-saving care can be reduced from hours to seconds,” their website claims. “This is especially true in rural areas, where residents may experience longer EMS response times.”
Due to the nature of opioid overdoses and the way naloxone helps to reverse them, both Anderson and Johnson stressed the importance of contacting emergency services when encountering an overdose. Even if naloxone has been administered, it is still considered a medical emergency which requires professional care.
“If you’re around someone who is not conscious, and you suspect for any reason they may have overdosed on an opioid,” Anderson pled, “please just make the call. Please.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.