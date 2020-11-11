Daniel Edward Boomgaarden, active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and avid model railroader, passed away Sept. 3 of complications from surgery.
Born Oct. 3, 1938, Boomgaarden spent his 81 years creating a legacy of service to his country and a love of his family. Having served in seven deployments to Vietnam on five different ships and an assignment on shore duty, Boomgaarden spent 20 years as a member of the United States Navy.
While Boomgaarden attended Air Control school in Olathe, Kansas, Mary Ann Caskey went to her neighbor’s home in search on paint thinner. Boomgaarden was there visiting, helping with a jigsaw puzzle.
“This person answered the door and I thought, “who are you?” Mary Ann said. “Dan was there and they were working on jigsaw puzzle and I stood there and put three or four pieces in. Anyway I went back home, and didn’t think any more of it but Dan said ‘that’s the girl I’m gonna marry one day.’ That evening, the couple called and said they were going to Kansas City Bowling and did I want to go, and I said, “Well is that guy going?” They said yeah. Well they talked me into going and that was the start of it.”
Mary Ann and Boomgaarden were married April 25, 1959.
Mary Ann had already been married and had two daughters that were five and three. According to Mary Ann, her girls just took to Boomgaarden despite everyone having to get used to their new arrangements. .
“They had a daddy,” Mary Ann said. “It was an adjustment and it was an experience for him also walking into a ready-made family. By the time we got to Norfolk though, everything was great.”
Together, Boomgaarden and Mary Ann had two more children, a boy and a girl. That brought the family to six with Boomgaarden, Mary Ann, Patricia, Cheryl, Anna Marie and Charles.
As Boomgaarden shipped out for the Vietnam War during their marriage, Mary Ann stated that it was difficult to have him gone but that Navy life was good.
“The main thing that I always thought about was you had to have a lot of trust,” Mary Ann said. “Because he was gone a lot and he had to have trust in me that I was going to take care of things, and I had to have a trust in him. That was the main thing I think everybody has to have if you’re in the military.”
Ships Boomgaarden Served on
• USS Frank E. Evans, DD754 (July 1963 — April 1965)
• USS Ingersoll, DD652 (June 1965 — Dec. 1965)
• USS Everett F. Larson, DD830 (Jan. 1966 — May 1967)
• USS Turner Joy, DD959 (June 1967 — June 1970)
• USS Kitty Hawk, CV63 (Jan. 1973 — March 1975)
“When they would leave, I always took him down to the pier,” Mary Ann said. “It was a very, very hard thing to see him leave.”
One ship out day was especially hard for Mary Ann. As the ship sailed away from the dock, Mary Ann turned to walk back to her car. As she went to open the car, Mary Ann realized that her Navy Man had just sailed away with the keys.
“This was not a good way to start a cruise, believe me,” she recalled, laughing. “ I had to call a locksmith and get another set of keys. Dan sent me the keys from Hawaii.”
While Boomgaarden served his country, Mary Ann got to handle the kids along with all their adventures including an appendicitis, tonsillitis, chicken pox, a broken ankle and more. Mary Ann said that if the car was going to break down, that’s when it would break down.
But the stretches of deployment were ended with a celebration each time Boomgaarden returned home.
“At that time, all of the guys would be given free tickets for the whole family to Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Sea World, the Wax Museum,” Mary Ann said.
Charles Boomgaarden recalled an instance when his father had returned home from serving on the Turner Joy and the family got to go to Disneyland, stating, “Dad and I had matching hats and they were the British cap type and they were red and white stripe and I thought that was the coolest thing in the world, to be like my dad.”
Following Boomgaarden’s retirement from the Navy, he served became a Highway Patrolman. When he retired from Highway Patrol, Mary Ann and he travelled around in a motor home from 1998 to 2009 to see more of the country. As they looked at settling down, they came to Rigby to be with family.
“Being a Navy wife, it had it’s ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Mary Ann said. “It was a good life. We have friends still yet today that we keep in touch with.”
Boomgaarden is remembered by family as a man that never met a stranger, a wonderful storyteller of his time at sea, an active participant in the VFW as Post Commanbder, District 8 Commander and District 8 Quarter Master, Scout supporter and more.
Charles stated that his father loved the veterans and that no matter how old or how young, if someone was a veteran, they were Boomgaarden’s brother or sister.
“He was a busy man,” Mary Ann said laughing. “I think his greatest legacy though is his family. He loved his family. His kids, grandkids, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.”
Boomgaarden is survived by Mary Ann, Patricia (John) Leonhardt, Cheryl (Neil) McGoldrick, Anna Marie (Kevin) McGoldrick, Charles (Tamara) Boomgaarden; brother, Dale (Cheryl) Boomgaarden; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
His is preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Nettie Boomgaarden; sister Anna Marie Boomgaarden; granddaughter Courtney Ann Leonhardt, and great-great granddaughter Abigail Caldwell.
Now buried in Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, upon his passing, the family asked for friends and family to make donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1004 and the Jefferson Veterans Team, his fellow brothers and sisters in service.