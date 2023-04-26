Andy Cottrell, a veteran during the Cuban Missile Crisis, still proudly flies the huge flag that flew on the U.S. Robert K. Huntington, Destroyer D.D. 781, where he ran a computer for the gun mounts, and where his ship was awarded best in fleet.
“They paint an E on the ship for best in fleet,” Cottrell said.
Cottrell was born and raised in Walpole, Massachusetts, and joined the Navy right after high school in 1963. He went to Basic Training at the Great Lakes Naval Base. His job position was called fire control technician.
“I didn’t want to be a fireman,” Cottrell said.
But the name was deceiving. His job utilized a Mark 1 Fire Control Computer that was electronically connected to the gun mounts. The computer compiled the data to locate the target using a gyroscopic device that would measure the pitch and roll of the ship, the angles, line-of-sight data and other data that included range finders and telescopes for bearing and elevation.
“It takes all that in consideration. So I ran the computer for that,” Cottrell said.
“When I first went aboard, I missed the whole island. I checked off the sheet to set the dials. I had a rate of climb gear that said manual. It was like a plane going up,” he said. “I said, ‘cease fire, cease fire, I missed the whole island.’ I kind of blew it.”
He soon discovered the climb gear dial was the problem and cranked it down to zero. He even changed the check-off sheets to set on zero instead of manual, even though he wasn’t supposed to do that, he said. From there on, he and his crew became good—best in fleet, he said.
Another interesting experience happened when Cottrell was sent to another ship as an observer. To get to the other ship, the two ships came together. First they threw a small rope across and then they pulled a thicker rope across. The men on the ship held the line to keep it tight. Cottrell was sent across the span of ocean along the rope on a little chair. It’s called highlining, and it’s similar to ziplining but with the roll and pitch of the ship, the men in the chair can either be dunked in the ocean or fly in the air, Cottrell said.
“I got to fly in the air, but I also had to pick my feet up before they went in the water. Not everyone gets to do it,” he said.
They cruised through the Mediterranean, through the Caribbean, and the French Riviera, patrolling in case the Vietnamese came through the back way, he said.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis they were patrolling in the Caribbean when the Russians decided to bring nuclear war missiles into Cuba.
“Kennedy said, ‘No way. You’re not going to do it,’” Cottrell said. “That was the closest we came to war with Russia. I have pictures of Russian ships. We patrolled all of the ships coming into Cuba.”
That was on the Robert K. Huntington Destroyer. It had three 5-inch gun mounts. Cottrell ran the computer that fed the information to the gun mounts—where to aim and how to aim, he said.
“I fed all of the information into the computer and sent it manually or electronically. I wish I had a picture of the computer. I had a whole wall of panels and switches. It was about 3 ½ feet to 4 feet wide and 4 feet long. Compare that to what we have now.”
“I’m proud of what we did. I’m glad I did it,” he said.
After the crisis was over, Cottrell said they drifted off, looking forward to their next time in the French Riviera. They visited St. Croix, Naples, Italy, Marseilles, and other beautiful places.
“That was the enjoyable part. And I wouldn’t have seen it if I hadn’t been in the Navy,” Cottrell said.
He had to deal with lots of “corruption and boloney on the ship,” he said. That was the less enjoyable part.
After his four-year enlistment was up, “they wanted me to ship over to Vietnam, but it was such political nonsense,” Cottrell said. “I sound like a bad guy but I always tried to do what’s right regardless of the consequences. I’m still a rebel and I still stand up for what’s right.”
So after his four years was up, he got out of the Navy where he was stationed in Mayport, Florida. He worked in the oil fields. He went to college at the University of Florida and graduated with honors with a major in forestry and a minor in wildlife.
“But I never worked in my field,” he said, “But I used it all the time.”
He built power plants, and in defueling nuclear power submarines out at the site.
“A lot of people don’t know there are submarines out on the desert,” he said.
But they use those mock-up submarines out there to detect problems, and it helps the Navy to fix what’s wrong when the submarines are out on the ocean, he said.
He retired from the site in 2000 for different reasons at age 55. He enjoys gardening and growing fruit trees and even making syrup from the box elder trees he taps. He even grows sponges.
He has lived all over, but he doesn’t want to move again, and so he hopes Idaho is his permanent home, he said.
