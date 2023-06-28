Rigby Veteran of the Month: Brandon Kilpatrick

Brandon Kilpatrick always wanted to serve in the military and fulfill a sense of obligation to give back to his country and honor those who served prior to him, but he preferred to do it on his terms and live where he wanted to live.
The National Guard was a perfect fit. He joined in 2014 and plans to serve as long as he can.
“It’s been an awesome experience,” he said. “Not that it’s been easy. It’s been hard and a lot of time away from the family, but it’s just a small sacrifice we decided to do to give back to the country we love.”
But for the most part he really enjoys it, devoting one weekend a month, plus two weeks a year to training, with extra opportunities for leadership and resiliency training that he has taken advantage of.
“There’s a saying and its basically, half the time you can’t believe you’re being paid for all the things you do in the military and half that time you can’t believe you’re getting paid so little for all the things you have to do in the military,” he quipped.
His MOS is 13 Bravo. He operates a self-propelled Howitzer. The Howitzer is the biggest land-based conventional firearm in the U.S. and the Marines might be the only other branch of the military to operate them. It shoots 100-pound rounds that they lift and load manually, put the powder in behind it and the primer, and pull a lanyard to make it go off.
“So it’s definitely the most fun thing,” he said. “I wanted a combat MOS. Infantry is 11 Bravo. We’re the king of battles,” he said. “General Patton in WWII said something that artillery basically won that war, so we’ve got to keep up the tradition.”
He enjoys shooting big guns and automatic grenade launchers, things the average person doesn’t get to do, he said. But to him the best part is the special bond, the brotherhood, the camaraderie that develops among the others who also volunteer to serve in the military, he said.
So far, he’s had three opportunities for deployment that have all fallen through. When it gets close to time for deployment, his military service is stepped up to three or four days a month, an additional week and a half of training, and then a month-long training program at the National Guard facility in California.
“So I’ve been there twice,” he said. “The last one they didn’t need artillery for that mission so they didn’t send us. The other time the whole brigade didn’t end up receiving a mission for that one in 2015. Our deployment year would have been 2016. Maybe only a handful from our brigade went and helped out.”
In 2020, they were scheduled to go to Germany to participate in Operation Spartan Shield, a chance to show force in Europe, he said.
“It ended up getting canceled because of Covid. That’s how it’s gone for me so far. It’s been bittersweet. It’s nice not to have to go and be away from the family for a year or so. But I joined to
serve the country so I want to say that I went and did my part as opposed to only training and being ready to go. But that’s still a big commitment,” he said.
If he adds together the time he has been away from his family in his nine years of service, he’s been away from his family for two years, he said.
“I have four daughters. And they’re wonderful,” he said. “And my wife. She’s the FRG group leader for our unit—that stands for Family Readiness—so when we’re gone on training, she’s coordinating things back at home. She’s really good at that and making sure that everyone’s taken care of.”
Kilpatrick grew up in western Washington near his wife’s family and the two of them were childhood playmates. In high school, her family moved to Texas, but they eventually got married and “it’s been a fairy tale every since,” he said. He went to BYU-Idaho and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He works at the Naval Reactor facility for his day job, he said.
With his degree, he could go the officer route if he wanted to, but he feels like he is right where he wants to be.
“I feel like I can be more effective or a better influence,” he said. “Officers make more money with a lot less risk, but I like being in the thick of things, which is rare. In the U.S. military there aren’t many engineers who are enlisted soldiers, but we have a handful of us, at least five or six in our unit.”
“It’s been an awesome experience for me, being in the National Guard. I’ve really enjoyed the brotherhood and the different experiences I’ve been able to have that I wouldn’t have had otherwise and the places I’ve been able to go. We’re supposed to go to Africa for training and to Germany at some point.”
He did his Basic Training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and has been to the National training center in California twice. The point of the training is to provide the closest experience to combat without being in it.
One time, during a simulation they were getting counter-battery fire. He and a fellow soldier got to experience what it would be like if they were injured during combat. They were cared for by medics and transferred to medical facilities, and even met with a chaplain.
“Everyone was doing their jobs to limit what our injuries would be,” Kilpatrick said. “Then they put us back in the fight. They loaded us on Blackhawk helicopters and took us back into the battle scene. So that was a really cool experience, doing that.”
He is looking forward to the upcoming holiday and he feels an extra measure of patriotism from serving in the military.
“It definitely means a lot more. I absolutely love the Fourth of July and what that represents,” he said. “I think about the freedom we enjoy because of the Revolutionary War and all of those that followed. Knowing my small little piece in that makes it more real,” he said.
