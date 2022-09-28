Rigby Veteran of the Month: Clint Welker
Clint Welker was home one day after working night shift when a Marine recruiter stopped by. He was looking for someone else, but meanwhile he convinced Welker to consider a military career, suggesting the Air Force since he had a young family.

“It was the best decision I ever made,” Welker said. “I think it was meant to be. Even though my dad had served, it wasn’t on my mind. But it was just a perfect choice for someone like me.”

