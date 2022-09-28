Rigby Veteran of the Month: Clint Welker

Clint Welker was home one day after working night shift when a Marine recruiter stopped by. He was looking for someone else, but meanwhile he convinced Welker to consider a military career, suggesting the Air Force since he had a young family.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” Welker said. “I think it was meant to be. Even though my dad had served, it wasn’t on my mind. But it was just a perfect choice for someone like me.”
He joined the Air Force in April 1989. He took a test and became a communications-computer system operator.
“That was just the fancy name for IT back then,” he said. “I was fortunate. I knew the future for it was there.”
To his surprise, his first assignment was at the Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.
“We loved it there. The people were super nice. We loved the Okinawans. We learned to scuba dive. We had one child and two more in Japan.”
And although they were there for four years, they did not get overly homesick. The Air Force was a good family. Their first Christmas, with him as a 1st Airman only making $600 a month, he was informed that the sergeants wanted to help provide his family’s Christmas.
“His office was full of gifts, probably thirty-plus. I asked, ‘are you sure these are all for us?’” he asked.
Their next four-year assignment was in Germany.
“That was our favorite assignment. We loved the countryside. The base was in beautiful country with vineyards, farmland, and not a big city. We loved the people and the food. On a three-day weekend since we were in central Europe we could travel to Paris, Belgium, Austria or Italy,” he said.
While there, Welker was temporarily assigned to duty in Italy to help with the Bosnian conflict. His unit was in charge of maintaining communications with flights and missions, all flights in that campaign, and creating orders for a flight. In 1996, Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown was killed in a plane crash in Croatia.
“I was working at that time,” Welker said. “It was sad.”
They had to issue emergency orders for a rescue mission, he said.
Also while there, he worked with predatory drones. The government considered using them to look for mass graves in Bosnia, he said.
“So it was a pretty busy deployment,” he said.
The next assignment was back to the states, to Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, assigned to the 3rd combat communications group. He did a lot of combat training and learned how to build a communications system to support combat operations, which is what they did during a tour in 1998 to Kuwait, Welker said.
NATO was having problems investigating Iraqi facilities for weapons of mass destruction and hiding munitions and the situation was escalating quickly so they were sent in.
While there, SCUD missiles in Kuwait killed some service men in a dining room.
“We spent a lot of time in the bunkers in 130 degree weather with our gas masks on. It was eye-opening. I really am in harm’s way here,” he said.
He also discovered the respect that other countries and soldiers have for the U.S. military.
“The world reports the U.S. military differently from what you hear in the media,” he said. “I knew the truth of what was happening and of what the news reported.”
He learned another thing during service and while traveling the globe.
“It doesn’t matter what race, or country, or religion. All people want is a happy, safe family,” he said.
Because of the challenging political climate during the Clinton administration, many serving in the military chose to separate and go their own way, Welker included. He had served 10 years in the military already, and usually those who serve that long go on to serve 10 more for retirement, but many of his colleagues of his experience level decided to separate, he said.
He had grown a lot technically, and had many sought-after skills in networking and computer systems administration. He started a business in Chicago with two partners. They provided back up computer systems.
“We lost that business during covid,” he said.
Shortly after, he was recruited to serve in the National Guard with the Air Force reserves in Utah for the 419 fighter unit with explosive ordnance disposal. That was in 2016, after a 17-year gap, but it didn’t work out.
In 2017, he joined the Air National Guard in Boise with the cyber protection team of the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron.
“So that’s what I’m doing now,” he said.
They hunt and search for malicious activities in the northern commands. He also works at the INL and has a couple of businesses in the works.
“Now here we are in Rigby. We chose to live here. We chose to come home,” Welker said. “This valley is pretty special. Proof is by the type of people who are moving here. They say ‘We don’t know why we’re here, but we love it here.’”
He joined the local VFW in 2010 and helps with funerals.
“That is one of my favorite things,” he said.
