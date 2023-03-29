Rigby Veteran of the Month: Jared Carr

Born in Peaceful Valley, California, and raised in Thornton, Colorado, Jared Carr always wanted to join the military.
“I have an uncle in the Navy and one in the Air Force,; my dad was in the Marine Corp. So I decided to fill up the four branches,” he said.
He joined the Army right after he finished high school in 2018.
“I’m glad I joined then, or I might not have joined,” he said. “There are some people I met that I’m completely grateful for and still talk to to this day. It creates a family you will never forget and is always there for you. I’m glad I joined the military. It’s hard to put into words what it’s like.”
He did both his Basic Training and MOS training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. His MOS was as a 13J fire control specialist—a middleman to relay information from the people at the top who want a certain area or target destroyed, to process the information through a computer, and sends to a network of joint fire—either cannons or the rockets, which destroy the designated target. Field artillery is set up in the two sections: cannons or rockets, he said.
“I did a lot of training on both sides, which hardly ever happens,” Carr said.
He prefers rockets, which is data entry, to cannons, which are manual, he said. Originally, he had wanted to be a combat engineer. When that wasn’t available, he told his recruiter to pick the next best thing.
“I was told I could blow things up. So I said, ‘sign me up!’” he said.
His first assignment was to Grafenwhor, Germany, in the Bulgaria area as part of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade. They started with 15 people, but it grew to be a major battalion in the two years he was stationed there, he said.
“When I was in Germany, every so often, with countries like Poland, we’d cross-train with them. It was cool to work with other countries’ militaries,” he said. “Every Eastern country over there, they were allowed to grow beards. We were jealous of them. They seemed to be more on alert than we were. They had a mentality of when something happens.”
Carr did not see combat—only did training—but they always used live ammunition to simulate and be ready for combat at any time.
“It’s always about training. We were constantly tested every few months so we knew we were always ready,” he said.
For Carr, a typical week looked like this: Mondays they went to the motor pool where the vehicles are kept.
“We would make sure they were well maintained,” he said.
All their gear would be maintained: everything from engines, fuel tanks, down to tires.
Tuesdays and Thursdays they would do training, doing firing drills and running through fake scenarios, to make sure the equipment and the soldiers were constantly at peak performance.
Wednesdays and Fridays were spent on training that didn’t necessarily correspond to their MOSs. They would have rifle training, run ground tactics, or occasionally ex-infantry taught them basic maneuvers with enemy combat, he said.
And of course, their day started at 6:30 with P.T. (physical training), with work beginning at 9 a.m.
“Most of the time, we’d get off at 1700 hours, but if a vehicle was down or training went long, we’d could be out working at 11:00 at night,” he said.
With that schedule, he had many weekends free to explore Germany and other countries in Europe, he said.
“Once you’re over in Europe, it’s super cheap to travel in it,” he said. “In a day you can be in the middle of Austria and see the Alps. I got to explore a lot in 2019. I explored about 80 percent of
Germany. The food is great and it’s beautiful over there. But after two years I was a bit homesick and ready to be back in the States.”
So in 2020, he was sent back to Ft. Sill as part of the 75th Brigade, doing more of the same of what he’s been doing in Germany.
“I completed my time there. September of last year was when I got out,” he said.
When he joined the military, however, he signed up to give eight years total while serving the last four in inactive duty. He is thinking about transitioning into the National Guard to get some benefits back and to be the best NCO (noncommissioned officer) that he can be to other soldiers.
Carr believes in stronger leadership and more accountability for the soldiers. He said many NCOs had a mentality that wasn’t what the unit needed,
“We need better leaders. They are definitely rare,” he said.
He is now working at a school in Idaho Falls as a grounds maintenance technician.
“I’m using the tools the military gave me,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of snow removal at this time. If I hadn’t joined the military, I might have constantly been complaining, but because of what I’ve gone through, I get the job done efficiently.”
His family had recently moved to Rigby, and when Carr was preparing to get out of the military, he asked if he could move in with them to get back on his feet.
“So my family brought me to Idaho. I’m grateful that happened because I don’t see myself living anywhere else,” he said. “The people really care about each other—especially in Rigby where I live. It feels like a community.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.