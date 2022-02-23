Rigby Veteran of the Month: LaMar Wheeler

By TIFFANY ZWEIFEL LaMar Wheeler has lived in Ririe all his life—except for the year he spent in Ventura, California, on a mission to help build the Santa Barbara Stake Center, and the two years he spent in the Army. Both times away came shortly after graduating from high school in 1964. He went to California in September of 1964 on a work mission and stayed until the following September. While there, he took his physical for the Army in June. He was drafted September 27, 1965. “I drove to Boise, they swore me in, then I came home,” he said. “I caught a plane in Idaho Falls and flew to Ft. Ord, where I spent my time in Basic Training. After that, I flew home to Ririe and spent a couple of days with my folks for Christmas,” he said. Right after the holiday he went on to further training at Ft. Eustis in Virginia. He was trained as a mechanic to work on helicopters. Throughout his career in the military, Wheeler worked on helicopters such as the OH-13, OH-37, and the OH-47. Towards the end of his tour, he helped to work on the Huey that was used in Vietnam. His training ended in March of 1966. “They sent my orders and I went to Germany.” he said. He flew out of McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. “I left at midnight and got in at 2:30 the next afternoon,” he said. He was stationed in the 48th transportation company in Goeppingen, Germany. One experience he had after he’d only been in Germany a couple of months was he was called on alert to go to Israel. He began traveling across Germany. When he reached Mannheim, Germany, he stayed there for seven days waiting for instructions. He had a duffle bag, his C-rations, his rifle, and 100 rounds of ammunition. “A major came out and told me to go home. ‘Go back to your base now,’” he said. He asked the major if a helicopter was going to Goeppingen. He was told, “Yes. If you hurry, you can get on it. One is leaving in 30 minutes. So me and my friend we got on it,” he said. He liked Germany. Day to day he worked on the helicopters. Every two to three months he spent a night out in the field playing war games, he said. They would throw mustard gas and tear gas at them, so they had to wear their masks. He only went about three times but those in the 404th Signal battalion stayed three to six months in the field, he said. “I was kind of glad I didn’t have to do that,” he said. “I got to fly in the helicopters when I repaired them. Someone would say, “I don’t hear anything rattling or shaking loose. You must not have left your tools in there. It was pretty good.” In September 1967, they released him and he flew back to Ft. Dix, New Jersey Army Base. He spent a week and a half there, and then he was released to fly to Salt Lake City. “I met my girlfriend at the airport,” he said. “I’d been writing to her and she was waiting for me at the airport and drove me to Ririe to meet my folks. Three months later we were married.” They were married for 45 years. She was on dialysis for the last 12 years and died in December 2011. “I’ve been a widower every since,” he said. In 1973, Wheeler did an extra year of military service, joining the 116th engineer battalion. His MOS was working on half-ton and three-quarter-ton pickups. He was with the National Guard for a year. The 116th engineer battalion had come home from Vietnam in 1972. For his civilian job, he worked for the American Paper Company in Idaho Falls for about 40 or 45 years until he retired. He liked his time in the military and in Germany. He was able to attend a six-day religious retreat in Berchtesgaden and he was able to go to east Berlin for a vacation and see the wall. He also went to Austria with some Army buddies. He tried to get more leave, but he was needed on base. “So I didn’t get to France like I wanted,” he said. Wheeler has a friend in Sandy, Utah. “We were in the Army together,” he said. “For 55 years, we’ve stayed friends.” Recently they went to lunch at a German place to evoke some memories. They talked about a place they would walk to on weekends which was about two miles from their post. They were stationed at the Cook Barracks, but he has heard almost everything has been torn down now with exception of the airbase. “I had some good times,” he said. “My friend and I would like to go back to Germany.”
LaMar Wheeler has lived in Ririe all his life—except for the year he spent in Ventura, California, on a mission to help build the Santa Barbara Stake Center, and the two years he spent in the Army.
Both times away came shortly after graduating from high school in 1964. He went to California in September of 1964 on a work mission and stayed until the following September. While there, he took his physical for the Army in June. He was drafted September 27, 1965.
“I drove to Boise, they swore me in, then I came home,” he said. “I caught a plane in Idaho Falls and flew to Ft. Ord, where I spent my time in Basic Training. After that, I flew home to Ririe and spent a couple of days with my folks for Christmas,” he said.
Right after the holiday he went on to further training at Ft. Eustis in Virginia. He was trained as a mechanic to work on helicopters. Throughout his career in the military, Wheeler worked on helicopters such as the OH-13, OH-37, and the OH-47. Towards the end of his tour, he helped to work on the Huey that was used in Vietnam. His training ended in March of 1966.
“They sent my orders and I went to Germany.” he said.
He flew out of McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
“I left at midnight and got in at 2:30 the next afternoon,” he said.
He was stationed in the 48th transportation company in Goeppingen, Germany.
One experience he had after he’d only been in Germany a couple of months was he was called on alert to go to Israel. He began traveling across Germany. When he reached Mannheim, Germany, he stayed there for seven days waiting for instructions. He had a duffle bag, his C-rations, his rifle, and 100 rounds of ammunition.
“A major came out and told me to go home. ‘Go back to your base now,’” he said.
He asked the major if a helicopter was going to Goeppingen.
He was told, “Yes. If you hurry, you can get on it. One is leaving in 30 minutes. So me and my friend we got on it,” he said.
He liked Germany. Day to day he worked on the helicopters. Every two to three months he spent a night out in the field playing war games, he said. They would throw mustard gas and tear gas at them, so they had to wear their masks. He only went about three times but those in the 404th Signal battalion stayed three to six months in the field, he said.
“I was kind of glad I didn’t have to do that,” he said. “I got to fly in the helicopters when I repaired them. Someone would say, “I don’t hear anything rattling or shaking loose. You must not have left your tools in there. It was pretty good.”
In September 1967, they released him and he flew back to Ft. Dix, New Jersey Army Base. He spent a week and a half there, and then he was released to fly to Salt Lake City.
“I met my girlfriend at the airport,” he said. “I’d been writing to her and she was waiting for me at the airport and drove me to Ririe to meet my folks. Three months later we were married.”
They were married for 45 years. She was on dialysis for the last 12 years and died in December 2011.
“I’ve been a widower every since,” he said.
In 1973, Wheeler did an extra year of military service, joining the 116th engineer battalion. His MOS was working on half-ton and three-quarter-ton pickups. He was with the National Guard for a year. The 116th engineer battalion had come home from Vietnam in 1972.
For his civilian job, he worked for the American Paper Company in Idaho Falls for about 40 or 45 years until he retired.
He liked his time in the military and in Germany. He was able to attend a six-day religious retreat in Berchtesgaden and he was able to go to east Berlin for a vacation and see the wall. He also went to Austria with some Army buddies. He tried to get more leave, but he was needed on base.
“So I didn’t get to France like I wanted,” he said.
Wheeler has a friend in Sandy, Utah. “We were in the Army together,” he said. “For 55 years, we’ve stayed friends.”
Recently they went to lunch at a German place to evoke some memories. They talked about a place they would walk to on weekends which was about two miles from their post. They were stationed at the Cook Barracks, but he has heard almost everything has been torn down now with exception of the airbase.
“I had some good times,” he said. “My friend and I would like to go back to Germany.”