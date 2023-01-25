Following her father’s footsteps into the Air Force, Nancy Mahoney joined in 1980, a couple of days after her 17th birthday.
Growing up as a military brat, she loved living on the base in Okinawa, Japan, and for two years was an active member of the law enforcement explorers, a youth program she describes as similar to scouting. They would do charity drives, help with air shows, or do ride alongs with the regular law enforcement. In essence, everything law enforcement did, except for the dangerous or hazardous, she said.
So when she enlisted, her goal was to work in law enforcement.
“At the time, women were not allowed in combat, and most of security police was considered combat,” Mahoney said.
A tiny segment of law enforcement was available with the security police, but it was exactly what Mahoney wanted. But even when she signed the paper she was told she didn’t qualify because she had to be able to lift 50 pounds over her head.
“I ran cross country, track, and did weightlifting. I was easily able to lift 50 pounds over my head,” she said.
But even then she had to do it three times to prove it, she said. Despite being only 5 foot 4 and 120 pounds, she was very athletic. But on the shooting range or the obstacle course she had to prove herself over and over again.
“Starting out, it was hard. It was still rough for women back then,” she said.
Not in all cases, but often she was treated differently because she was a woman.
“It really depended on the individual. Some treated you with the upmost respect, others not so much. As time went on, it was more a blend of name and rank, and gender had nothing to do with it, but in the beginning it was all about gender,” she said. “Some even asked, ‘why are you here?’ So you had to prove yourself every time.”
But growing up and then having a career in the military, Mahoney was ingrained with many positive traits. She was highly disciplined, never late for anything, her sense of patriotism runs high, she possesses a strong sense of right and wrong and dedication to country and family.
“I was infused since I was a child,” she said.
Her military service led her to many places and experiences, many of which she volunteered for.
“I volunteered a lot because they weren’t exactly banging down my door to ask me,” she said.
One such experience was in 1982, not long after completing Basic Training and law enforcement technical training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, and while being stationed with the 44th security police squadron at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. Volunteers were sought to deploy for six months to a secret base. It wasn’t until landing in Germany on the way there that she found out the secret base was in Egypt, near the Red Sea. That base was used as a pass through, an outward post for the Egyptians to keep an eye on the Iranians.
The entire base only had about 100 people. Mahoney shared a cement ammo bunker that had been converted into a dorm with three other women. She ran patrols and communicated a lot with the Egyptian Air Force.
After that deployment, she served for a total of four years in South Dakota, working her way up from patrols to desk sergeant. She re-enlisted and was next assigned to Travis Air Force Base in California. She was back on patrol and crime prevention, moving on to information security where she inspected classified documents.
One time she volunteered to go to Thailand just to guard a plane for a few hours and overnight. At Travis AFB she got to fly a lot, especially the C5 huge transport planes. Another time she went to Okinawa.
“You got to do stuff like that to break up the monotony of the normal day,” she said.
Normal days could involve patrolling all day or less ordinary things such as the occasion suicide, domestic violence, or even a plane crash. One time she was sent to guard female prisoners in Ft. Ord, California. While she was there, the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake hit during the World Series. The prison was only 30 miles from the epicenter.
“The earthquake broke up the time and made it more interesting,” she said.
Also in 1989, she got orders to go to Germany. But in 1990, those orders were cancelled because of tensions in the Middle East.
“When all this started, they pulled all the women off the team,” she said. “I volunteered. I wanted to go.”
Early in February, 1991, she deployed to the United Arab Emirates to the Al Dhafra Air Force Base, doing anti-terrorism sweeps between the base and airport. She worked closely with the Italian Air Force, since they jointly guarded an area, and she even was invited over to eat with them, she said. She was there until the end of Desert Storm.
From there she was deployed to Cairo, Egypt, which was a little calmer, she said. While in Cairo she was able to visit the Pyramids, the Sphinx, and the Red Sea.
She returned to Travis AFB in July. Because the military geared up for a war that didn’t last long, they needed to reduce numbers. The RIF—Reduction in Force—was in effect.
“But I didn’t want to get out,” Mahoney said.
Her speciality as law enforcement was high on the RIF list, but recruiters were not. She applied and was accepted to become a recruiter. Upon completing her training, she was assigned to the recruiter’s office in Chico, California, from 1992-96.
“I got a senior recruiting badge for doing so well,” she said.
In 1996, she was offered to go to MEPS—Military Entrance Processing Station—as a job counselor and MEPS liaison. She was there for four years, until 2000.
“It was about time to retire,” she said. “I was already talking to the Sacramento Kings so I made the transition there to human resources administrator.”
She retired from working for the Sacramento Kings as the senior director of human resources 20 years later. She was in charge of everything from janitors to basketball players and everything in between, she said.
Now her travels and retirement have brought her to Rigby, where she enjoys working with the VFW.
“There are a lot of veterans in this area who should look into the VFW. And if they weren’t in a foreign conflict then they have the American Legion which works right along beside them,” she said.
