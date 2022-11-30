Ocey Grant was born in Ensenada, New Mexico, in 1933, and was drafted into the Army in 1954 at the time of the Korean War.
“I’m called a Korean vet but I didn’t go to Korea,” Grant said. “I never went to Korea because of what I volunteered for. I volunteered to be a human guinea pig.”
Grant, who trained as a medic in San Antonio, Texas, and then went to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was told if he volunteered for a top secret project involving germ warfare that he wouldn’t have to go to Korea. Instead, when the project was over, he would get his pick of assignments. Grant was interested in finding a cure for germ warfare, so he volunteered.
Several groups of soldiers, about 30 to 40 per group, underwent testing for the germ warfare. The first group was exposed to Q Fever in a cylinder. Grant is not sure what happened with that group.
His group was taken out to the desert in Utah near the Dugway Proving Grounds and exposed to Q Fever. He remembered that actual guinea pigs and monkeys were brought and also exposed to Q Fever, but he doesn’t know what happened to them. The soldiers were quarantined afterwards to a medical clinic at Ft. Detrick, Maryland.
“The ones who got sick, were really really sick,” Grant said. “It was like a bad case of intestinal flu.”
He and another man, Glen Foster, were the only two who didn’t get sick. They were asked if they had ever had cow pox, a common ailment from milking cows. Since Grant’s parents were share croppers, he had a lot of experience milking cows, and he did have cow pox.
“So I was immune to it but they didn’t know it,” Grant said. “It killed a lot of sheep in Utah. It’s a sheep disease. They never sent another group out there because the ranchers didn’t like it very well,” he said.
He was told to never let anyone know about the Q Fever experiment and to never give blood.
Although it was classified as top secret, about 25 years ago he got a call from a man who was in the first test group telling him to tune into the History Channel on a certain might, and that he would be on it. Sure enough, there was Grant’s picture, along with his friend Glen Foster.
“I have a cassette tape or movie of that,” he said. “But I don’t consider myself a big hero. I was just exposed one night out on the desert. I’m just glad I did what I did.”
He had hoped to help find a cure for germ warfare, which had been used a lot in war because it could cause a large number of people or soldiers to be taken out of commission all at once, he said.
Grant said another interesting story happened involving his brother Clarence who did go to Korea in 1951. He wrote to his parents, telling him about a baby in the orphanage.
“My folks adopted that girl. She lives in Bonner’s Ferry now and became a nurse,” Grant said. “So that’s quite a story too.”
After quarantine, Grant did get to pick his next assignment which was Ft. Lewis, Washington. He chose it because it was close to his parents who were living in Monument, Oregon. While stationed there, he mostly drove trucks, hauling either people or supplies for the 20th medical lab or Madigan Medical Hospital.
“So I did mostly that while I was there, but they told me, ‘You’re missing out on your medical training,” so they took me out of the motor pool for six weeks and stuck me in an OB ward.”
Eventually, the soldiers were shipped out of the country, so he went back to hauling people around, he said. He was at Ft. Lewis until he got out of the Army in 1956.
After that, he started felling timber. Before the Army he had driven a log truck, so he knew he had a job to go back to.
“It was hard work, but I liked it,” he said.
He and his wife Ethel raised four boys and have 13 grandchildren. While working timber, he bought a place in Sandpoint, Idaho, but he sold that place after an accident in the woods where another logger fell a tree that hit him. He did some farming and had a walnut orchard in California. He also bought a place in Juneau, Alaska. When his son moved to Idaho Falls, he eventually followed.
“So I ended up in Idaho twice,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.