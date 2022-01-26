On 9/11, Roni Sopalski, at that time Roni Thompson, had her middle school lecture interrupted by a television showing terrorists that flew hijacked planes into the Twin Towers. As she watched the smoke rise and buildings crumble, she felt angry and scared, and for years her father had to keep telling her that she was too young to join the military.
She joined the ROTC at her earliest opportunity in high school. Twice she took state in Color Guard. She did competitive drill team for two years and took state once. She did Pentathlon, a five-series obstacle course, and rifle, also taking state in both. But when her application to West Point Academy was rejected for being late, she couldn’t wait any longer and enlisted in the Army in 2009.
Basic Training was at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. She was among the first female integration there since the 1970s. Newspapers and television stations covered the event—especially when they had physical training on an obstacle course.
“They were literally recording us the entire time. We felt pressure to look good,” Sopalski said.
The course started with a tower to climb. The first level was a wall of pallets, the next was army crawling to get to the next level where one side was a rock wall and the other was a cargo net. At the top of the tower they were required to repel down.
“They made you get your carabiner and harness and repel down, but stand on tippy toes, and go head down,” she said. ‘Then we had to go back up and do a ropes course, then sprint run around the obstacle course and that was where the news people were.”
They had to stay with a partner, making it a team effort, and she had a male partner.
“My dad has a newspaper article of me and that soldier. He was muscular and smiling. I’m bent at the waist, my arm in the air and I looked so terrible. At least I thought so. My dad said I looked really good, and it was good enough for the front page of the newspaper, I guess. It was really cool to set that precedent for woman entering infantry basic training since we were the first female in infantry since the 70s.”
Because it was so difficult, she grew and developed so much, learning from the challenging, high-stress situations.
“And they’ve gotten even better in representing woman since I’ve been in the military, constantly increasing opportunities, and a lot of doors are opening up for the female soldier,” Sopalski said.
At the time, she felt her PT test was easier and didn’t push the full stamina of a soldier.
“Now they have the same standard for males and females,” she said.
After BT, her objective was the green to gold program, to transition from a noncommissioned soldier into a commissioned officer. Her MOS, or job, for her career was as 42 Alpha, a human resource specialist. But while stationed in Florida, she found she had some extra time on her hands and they were looking for someone to do role-playing to assist in intelligence training.
“So I volunteered,” she said. “I was expecting something simple. Unbeknownst to me, it was a huge interview, with three full-bird colonels and an empty chair. I was 19-years-old and a new private 1st class. I thought, ‘What did I get myself into?”
They peppered her with questions, but because of her ROTC experience with going to state, she knew how to handle herself in front of a panel.
“I answered their questions directly and sincerely,” she said. “But I was really underqualified.”
They asked her to step in the hall while they had a discussion. Then they invited her back in. One colonel addressed her and said he did, but that the other two did not think she could meet the expectations to memorize 20-page packets, learn cultural integration, and pull off realistic training.
“We’re going to give you a trial run and see how you do,” the colonel told her.
“I said I will guarantee I won’t let you down,” she said.
The next day the first packet showed up and she got to work.
“I didn’t talk to them for two weeks. By the end of the training I had a letter of recommendation from all three colonels for accomplishing what they had asked me to do. It was the coolest thing ever.”
It opened up the door for her to work in intelligence and gave her phenomenal opportunities. She worked with a variety of people from a variety of countries.
“I loved connecting with these people,” she said.
She spent three and a half years as a pre-deployment trainer at Camp Williams in Utah. Her job was to prepare soldiers for real world situations they would encounter overseas. Since woman in Arab countries could be killed just by being spoken to by a male outside of their family, the soldiers had to be aware of such situations during her cultural integration training.
For one such training situation, Sopalski was dressed in a full traditional Arab garb with an IED strapped to her.
“My objective was to get to the access point and blow them all up,” she said.
She was training some intimidating soldiers from special forces and one of the men was probably 6’3” and built like the Rock.
“He bear-hugged me and threw me on the ground and that is when it detonated,” she said.
A fine powder exploded along with a blaring nose ten times louder than a car alarm.
“In real life, he would have blown up, but he would have saved all the soldiers, and he didn’t think twice about it,” Sopalski said. “I had bruises and cracked a few ribs.”
She took her job to train them very seriously.
“I was adamant about being the worst person so I could give them realistic training. I wanted to cause chaos and high stress so they could respond the way they needed to overseas so I could bring those soldiers home safely,” she said.
She had one opportunity to serve overseas, when she went to South Korea for two weeks to normalize American soldiers.
“So I’ve had opportunities to meet awesome people,” she said.
She got out of the military in 2016, when her son was ten months old.
“I could either be a soldier or a mom, but I couldn’t do both successfully,” she said.
She and her husband now have three sons, ages one, three and six.
But since her thoughts are always turned to soldiers and veterans she is working towards getting a masters degree so she can help veterans with their mental health.
“I need to help. It pulls at my heart every day. I am very patriotic. I love my soldiers. They are my bothers and sisters I served with for seven years. I didn’t go overseas and I didn’t earn medals. I didn’t make the ultimate sacrifice that so many have made,” she said. “If I can help them make something better and feel happy, healthy, and strong, and heal from what they went through, that is what I want to do.”
“I also advocate for woman. It is a man’s industry, if you want to call the military an industry,” she said.
Because she knows many woman who have experienced unfortunate incidents in the military, and some of her own experiences have also shaped her into wanting to help woman to learn to protect themselves against violence.
“It’s another thing I am passionate about,” she said.