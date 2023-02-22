Rigby Veteran of the Month: Todd Kimsey

Todd Kimsey, right, receives his Enlisted Surface Warfare Qualification certificate.

 Courtesy Photo

Todd Kimsey’s 20-year stint in the Navy led to various jobs and assignments, ports and duty stations, and allowed him to “travel around this big, blue marble three times,” he said.

It all started in his hometown near Biloxi, Mississippi, where at the age of 20 he was ready to follow in his father’s footsteps and serve his country. Basic training was in Orlando, Florida, followed by Advanced Training School, and his first duty station was in La Maddalena, Sardinia, Italy, where he did port services and was a diesel mechanic. He worked on LCMs, tugs, and floating cranes. He did that for three years.


