Rigby Veteran of the Month: Todd Kimsey

Todd Kimsey’s 20-year stint in the Navy led to various jobs and assignments, ports and duty stations, and allowed him to “travel around this big, blue marble three times,” he said.
It all started in his hometown near Biloxi, Mississippi, where at the age of 20 he was ready to follow in his father’s footsteps and serve his country. Basic training was in Orlando, Florida, followed by Advanced Training School, and his first duty station was in La Maddalena, Sardinia, Italy, where he did port services and was a diesel mechanic. He worked on LCMs, tugs, and floating cranes. He did that for three years.
“It was the most beautiful and the best duty station I ever had,” Kimsey said.
After that he went to Gulf Port, Mississippi, in 1985, where he became certified in scuba diving.
“I went to a sporting goods store that offered scuba lessons and decided to get certified,” he said. “I grew up on the coast of Mississippi, near Biloxi. I always loved the water. I did some spring diving in Florida, and I had the opportunity to dive around the world.”
Then he did two six-month tours on the coast of Africa, making nautical charts. They used transponders in fixed locations to send signals and take readings like depths and temperatures. They traveled through Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, and could be anywhere from clifftops to beach heads.
During this time, he had a memorable experience. While out snorkeling, he and some others caught 110 spiny lobsters.
“We made a deal with the ship, and they sent a helicopter to get our catch,” he said. “But then one guy broke the heads off the lobsters and it attracted sharks.”
When he left Africa and crossed the equator, he became a shellback, a special term for someone who is initiated for crossing the equator.
“It’s kind of a secret we like to keep,” he said. “It’s fun. It was a blast.”
After that, Kimsey was able to put his diving certification to constant use while stationed in Panama City, Florida, at the Navy diving and salvage center. He was chief engineer on one of the boats and he would take divers out for classes and diving operations on a 130-ft cargo boat that was modified for divers. They had anywhere from master divers to basic scuba divers, he said.
“It was a really wonderful experience. I spent three years there,” he said.
In 1990, he went back to La Maddalena, Sardinia. In the crystal clear waters he was able to dive for sea urchins and octopus during his free time, and he had a great experience.
Afterward he attended Navy Law Enforcement School in San Antonio, Texas. He became a patrolman stationed in Jacksonville, Florida.
“It was kind of neat because we had the opportunity to cover Cecil Field. We would respond to calls for two miles in either direction,” he said. “But I still have nightmares.”
The nightmares come from aircraft accidents. In one incident, a pilot was trying to land—just a touch and go. The pilot was told to power up, but the right wing dipped into the ground and the aircraft crashed.
“It was something I’ll never forget. It’s taken me a long time to get over,” he said. “I dealt with everything from murders, rapes and suicides.”
Sometimes, they would find deserters who may be requested to be returned to their ships. Others were incarcerated in the brig.
“The wildest one we had: a kid got in auto accident. We took him down for his physical and then took him to the brig—like prison—and got him checked in. Then we had to pick him back up to take to medical. He screwed his neck up really bad. We had to get him to a local hospital and stand guard,” he said.
The man was in a chest cast and had a halo, with rings screwed into his skull.
“He looked like Frankenstein,” he said.
But they had strict orders to keep him in leg irons.
“He wasn’t going anywhere—quickly. It was really tough,” Kimsey said.
He left Jacksonville in 1996 and went back to Sardinia. In 1997, he was working on 637 and 638 nuclear submarines. That was when he had his first heart attack. He was medivaced to Germany and then Bethesda, Maryland, and had a couple of stints put in. He found a doctor in Jacksonville, Florida at the naval base to attend to his case. He was put on limited duty, but he fought to get back on active duty.
That was when he went to the one place he wanted to avoid: Norfolk, Virginia.
“I almost made it,” he said.
He spent a week there at a gauge calibration supervisor school, which came in handy for his last assignment onboard the U.S.S. Doyle.
“I was coordinator for gauge calibration for the whole ship,” he said.
He was in charge of all the equipment—pressure gauges, air conditioning, refrigeration sensor units and hydrologics. The U.S.S. Doyle was stationed in the Caribbean in counter-drug operations.
In 1999, he had his second heart attack. His orders to the U.S.S. Doyle were cancelled, but the captain told Kimsey he wanted him there, and Kimsey met the ship in Aruba. It had just busted a ship with 6.7 tons of cocaine. Kimsey was on the ship for several months, passing through the Panama Canal several times. His third heart attack came when he arrived back in Florida, so he was not able to continue that assignment.
“It was a big heart breaker,” he said. “I really loved my job on the boat.”
After 18 years of service he was told to go before a physical exam board and that he would be given six months of severance pay.
He requested to stay on active duty. He returned to the Naval Air station in Jacksonville, as a guard. He guarded the brig, he served as bailiff in a couple of court martials, he worked with the operations and helicopter squadron to pick up those who jumped out of the helicopters, and also working with the Coast Guard to answer distress calls. Once they rescued a retired admiral whose boat was sinking.
“That was one of the fondest memories I have of the military,” he said.
“And then I retired as quietly as when I entered.”
It was in August 2002, 20 years after he joined. But he suffered from nightmares and flashbacks and PTSD, mostly from his law enforcement experiences. He was able to go on disability from the VA.
“It meant so much to me to be in the military and serving my country,” he said. “It was a wild ride. Good duty stations. I’d go back in a heartbeat. If I could do it all over again, I would.”
