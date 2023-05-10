Triston Sponseller grew up on a farm in Roberts, working alongside his dad and family. As a fifth-generation farmer, you could say farming isn’t just a career but a heritage. Many things have changed over the generations from equipment to conservation practices, and for Triston one of the big changes has been farming a new commodity no one else in his family had farmed — hemp.

Triston started growing Hemp in 2022 after it became legal to grow in Idaho. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), he is the largest hemp grower in the state.


