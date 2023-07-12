Roberts local crowned Miss Idaho Teen

When 16-year-old Ellie Harris took to the stage in the Colonial Theatre Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls on June 17 she started as Miss South East Idaho’s teen. At the end of the evening, she was crowned Miss Idaho’s Teen.
Ellie has lived all her life in Roberts, Menan, and Rigby, had previously competed in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program through Rigby High School, but was otherwise new to pageantry.
Her friend, Kaylee Wolfensberger, who was the first runner up in the Miss Idaho’s Outstanding Teen competition in 2022 (renamed Miss Idaho’s Teen in 2023), convinced her to participate. When Ellie told her family she wanted to compete, they were surprised but never questioned her; instead they jumped right in and helped her begin preparing.
There wasn’t a regional teen competition for teens from Jefferson County to participate in, so Ellie paid a $35 fee for the title of Miss Southeast Idaho’s Teen to be able to compete in the state event. Some of the other participants competed at regionals to attend, but there are others like Ellie who didn’t have an event available and entered.
Once Ellie had decided to participate, she met with Kaylee and Kaylee’s mom, Audrey, to get started learning how to stand and walk on stage as well as choosing what Ellie would wear. She also enlisted the help of Abigail Kunz, who was Miss Idaho’s Outstanding Teen in 2015, to help her prepare and learn the ins and outs of the competition.
“Right before my interview Friday, Abigail gave me a list of current events to go over so I went into my interview super prepared,” Ellie shared.
Ellie spent the Thursday and Friday before competition at dress rehearsals, a banquet, and cramming in everything else to prepare for the big event on Saturday.
“It was kind of stressful!” she related. “They were two very, very long days.
But Ellie had prepared for years in other different events, such as Debate, years before participating in pageantry. Debate, she said, helped her prepare for on-stage question and interview portions of the competition.
Ellie explained, “I learned how to talk in front of people, have a discussion based on facts and not be biased in my answers.”
Her friends and DYW experience helped her with the red-carpet category, a score received based on how contestants present themselves, walk across the stage, and otherwise express themselves.
Perhaps the category Ellie felt most prepared for was the talent portion as Ellie has been excelling in dance competitions for many years, she said.
“I have grown up dancing in my family’s studio. I’m there all the time. I’ve taught with them and learned with them. It’s a huge part of my life,” she stated. “I chose to dance because for me it’s a way of expressing my emotions. It’s therapy for me. I wanted the judges to see who I am, so why not show them a major part of my life?”
Ellie’s mother, Michelle Summers, knew what a strong competitor Ellie could be, because she’s watched her work hard and develop her talents since she was very little.
“Ellie really is the whole package. She’s so intelligent, eloquent, poised, and genuine. Her work ethic is insane, and she holds herself to a very high standard of success,” Michelle said. “Watching her grow up in dance has been awe inspiring, as she’s truly found who she is, and keeps pushing her own limits. I’m beyond words to express how proud I am of her.”
Ellie also credits some of her success to being from a small town and community. Growing up, it was easy for her to make connections with people she didn’t know, because it seemed like everywhere she went someone knew her mom, dad, or family. Those experiences, she said, gave her practice and confidence walking into a room full of people she didn’t know and striking up conversations.
Ellie was excited to participate and learn from the experience, but she hadn’t expected to win when she entered. Looking back at the moment when the First Runner Up and new Miss Idaho’s Teen were announced, Ellie was in fact in awe.
“I was very surprised when I made top 5. When it was just me and Jaycie Edwards we were just talking, because we were both really nervous. When they called Jaycie as runner up my jaw just dropped. I was just happy to be there so when they called my name to win, I was just speechless,” she said.
Ellie received a bouquet of roses, a plate that reads, “Miss Idaho’s Teen,” a luggage set, apparel, and a $2,000 scholarship. She will also have her trip to nationals paid for, which will either be in Florida or Texas.
But the work has just begun, she said. Ellie will have the opportunity throughout the next year to attend and support events and charities in the state that she is passionate about as the official Miss Idaho’s Teen. She will also be preparing for the national competition, which will take place in January.
Ellie will be meeting with the pageant board and judges, and they will go over what she did well and where she can improve in anticipation for the larger competition. They will help her work on her talent, perfecting and tweaking it, and otherwise train with her for the next several months, she explained.
Ellie’s father, Jason Harris, is excited for the opportunities Ellie will have in the coming year. He said, “Ellie is a great young woman. During the competition she showed great poise and talent. I am so proud of the young woman she is. She will represent Idaho very well at Miss America’s Teen in January.”
With the competition in her future, Ellis is most excited to meet all the other contestants.
She explained, “We are in this massive group chat in Instagram they [the Miss America program] put us in. It’s made me so excited to get to go meet and get to know all of them.”
For now, Ellie is still working at the Rib and Chop House in Idaho Falls and preparing for her last year of high school as well. She’ll graduate a trimester early next year and plans to work and save money to attend Evan’s Beauty College in Rexburg.
Ellie has already learned and grown so much through this experience, and she has advice for anyone who wants to try something new or follow a dream.
“I would tell them that you’re never going to know the outcome and it’s going to surprise you but the people you’ll meet and experiences you’ll gain will be amazing,” she said. “With my support system and Kaylee encouraging me, I don’t regret doing it. I had such a good time and it’s because I put myself out there. Now I’m going to have the best year of my life and be able to serve my community and be more involved in it.”
