Roberts local crowned Miss Idaho Teen

Ellie Harris stands on stage wearing her crown and holding her plate inscribed “Miss Idaho’s Teen 2023” at the Miss Idaho’s Teen competition on June 17.

 Photo Courtesy of Michelle Summers

When 16-year-old Ellie Harris took to the stage in the Colonial Theatre Willard Arts Center in Idaho Falls on June 17 she started as Miss South East Idaho’s teen. At the end of the evening, she was crowned Miss Idaho’s Teen.

Ellie has lived all her life in Roberts, Menan, and Rigby, had previously competed in the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program through Rigby High School, but was otherwise new to pageantry.


