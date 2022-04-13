The greenhouse at Rigby High School isn’t full of students, in fact, after 3 p.m. on a regular school day, the greenhouse only has nine students and one teacher, Casey Sanders. Instead, the greenhouse is filled with rows and rows of the small green arms of plants barely beginning to sprout for the season.
“The applied greenhouse management class is all of our advanced students,” Sanders said. “They have to take our botany horticulture science class and pass with a C or greater, and being a generally good student. Sometimes the students can pass, but still don’t make it into the class because of participation or trouble making.”
According to Sanders, these students’ primary responsibility is to take care of the plants in the greenhouse. They are responsible for growing, transplanting, and finishing the crop to a finished product for the Spring Greenhouse Sale. Sanders stated the students are also responsible for watering all of the plants and keeping up with fertilizer and general upkeep and maintenance of the greenhouse.
The class is offered only in the spring, and always at the end of the school day. Throughout the day, however, there are four other sections that spend time in the greenhouse as well, including the botany horticulture class and the intro to plant science class.
At Rigby High School, botany horticulture is counted as a science credit for students. In the class they focus on learning how plants grow, understanding the process of photosynthesis and the basics of greenhouse management.
“It’s so they can be prepared to walk into this greenhouse management class and rock,” Sanders said.
The nine advanced botany students are currently working together to transplant petunias into sell-able four-pack trays for the spring sale, now that they have completed the challenging task of arranging the plants inside of hanging baskets, Sanders stated, which now line the greenhouse in make-shift hallways of white plastic and green buds.
“We get these hanging baskets as plugs,” said Sanders, “which means that a nursery started growing the plants and grew them to a certain age and sold them to us. My classes were responsible for designing the hanging baskets and putting them together properly.”
According to Sanders, the hanging basket projects challenge her students in various ways. She stated that students must consider color theory when arranging their baskets, to ensure they combine plants that will look well together, and look beautiful by the end. Sanders believes this is a challenge for the students due to the fact that they cannot see any of the plants’ colors at the time of the design.
“I describe the colors to them,” Sanders said, “and they put the color combinations together hoping that it looks right. The vast majority of the time they do a great job.”
Every basket hanging in the greenhouse contains a different combination of plants, according to Sanders. Some of the most typical plants her students see come in for the hanging baskets are trailing plants. Trailing plants, Sanders stated, are the plants that grow long luscious vines and are big and beautiful in the summer months. Along with these trailing plants, the baskets also contain petunias, calibrachoa, verbena, lobelias and geraniums. In one pot, Sanders stated, there are six individual plants that will start to grow.
The hanging baskets, according to Sanders, don’t look like much at the present moment. However, there are a selection of baskets near the east end of the greenhouse that have begun to bloom, giving the students a sneak-peak of the color combinations they worked to put together.
Sanders stated that class recently pinched through the baskets, a practice she described as a way to encourage the plants to focus their energy on growing and strengthening their roots instead of on their flowers. According to Sanders, this allows the plants to grow bigger and beautiful when it comes time to sell them in May.
In addition to getting their hands dirty and working with plants, Sanders has worked with greenhouses in the area to ensure she can give her students an accurate greenhouse experience.
“The goal of this class, and the goal of the agriculture department here at Rigby High School,” Sanders said, “is to give the kids skills that they can use in their futures.”
She stated that she has worked with local greenhouses and ensured the process that her students are going through reflects real life and that her students would be able to, in theory, step into a local greenhouse and be a valuable employee.
“I like being in the greenhouse,” said Mack Poole, Vice President of Rigby High School’s FFA chapter. “Teamwork and leadership are important skills we learn here. Being able to work with a team and being able to get everything in here done – if we weren’t able to work with a team, we wouldn’t be even close to as far as we are in here.”