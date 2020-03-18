Doug Shlader teaches social studies, government, economics, P.E. and weights at Ririe High School. He’s been teaching for five years and this is his fourth year at Ririe.
What made you decide to be a teacher? – My mom was a teacher and she worked so hard to prepare and get lessons and activities for us to do in her economics classes that kept us engaged. Then I also got to see her former students come up to her and thank her or just came and talked to her. I also had a teacher/coach that has played a big role in my life; helping me realize that I can achieve greater goals than what I thought I could achieve. He has also been there for me after I graduate from answering questions about teaching or coaching, to just sitting down and catching up with how my life is going. After seeing that type of impact that he has had on my life, that steered me toward becoming a teacher so I could possibly have that same type of impact on one of my student’s lives.
What do you enjoy about being a teacher? – Ririe just has some awesome kids. I can wake up and just be in a grumpy mood and I walk down the hall and hear a kid yelling “SCHLADER!!!!!” Just turns my mood right around.
What are some challenges? — Keeping the students engaged. Sometimes I have to step outside of my comfort zone and do a lesson that’s different from how I have taught a particular subject before so the kids will have fun. Sometimes as a teacher it’s easy to stand up and give notes and talk to the class, but that’s not always the most engaging activity we can be doing. I just have to remind myself to try new things and if they work, I can use them again, and if they don’t I can move onto something new.
What is an experience you have had as a teacher that stands out to you? – I had a student come back two years after graduating from Ririe and wrote me a note thanking me for what I did and that I had a positive impact on their life.
Why did you decide to teach at the school you are currently at? – I was teaching math and social studies classes at Clearwater Valley High School in North Central Idaho. Midway through the year, I discovered I did not want to teach math for the rest of my career, so I applied throughout the state of Idaho. I got an interview at Shelley, and they ended up hiring Josh Stewart, who was Ririe’s Social Studies teacher. Damien Smith contacted Shelley and asked who their second pick was and it just so happened I was, so he gave me a call and told me to apply. I had a Skype interview and afterwards, I felt like I bombed that interview and told my girlfriend it did not go well. Shortly after telling my girlfriend that, Smith called and offered me the job.
What is something interesting about you most of your students don’t know? – I coach the throwers for the track team so most of them know this, but when I was in high school, I got hit in the head with a 12 lb shot put.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started teaching/when you were a student? – Every student has a phone or a Chromebook with them to look up information just like that. My first year teaching, I had to schedule the computer lab if I wanted my students to do a research paper or assignment. Then if another teacher had the lab scheduled in the time slot I needed, then I had to plan something else for my students to do for that day or for that lesson. It makes things easier that way but it also can bring in quite a few distractions as well.