Robert E. Close is the counselor at Jefferson Elementary School. Close has been a counselor in the district for 27 years and has been at Jefferson Elementary for about five years.
What made you decide to be a counselor? I love to be a team player and I have always wanted to make a difference in the world and make it a better place.
What do you enjoy about being a counselor? I especially like working together as a school to make the experience for students a meaningful and pleasant one.
What are some challenges? It is a challenge to keep passion in my presentations to the students.
What is an experience you have had as a counselor that stands out to you? I was humbled when after talking to a Junior high school student about not getting into a fight after school that only a few minutes later she got into a fight. It was humbling to know that I did not have a magic wand that was going to fix all the issues that come up.
Why did you decide to be a counselor at the school you are currently at? I have been willing to be a counselor wherever the district needed me. I like to think that it is important to grow and thrive wherever I need to go.
What is something interesting about you most of your students do not know? I was the first person in my family to graduate from college and the first to obtain a master’s degree.
What are some things that are different in the education system now compared to when you first started counseling/when you were a student? When I first started counseling, there were no counselors at the Junior High School, Middle School, and elementary schools in most school districts.