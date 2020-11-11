The American Legion (TAL) family is the world’s largest patriotic service organization whose theme is “Veterans Serving Veterans and Their families”. We are volunteers comprised of TAL, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Junior Auxiliary and Legion Riders.
Here in southern Idaho, the Legion family sponsors several life-impacting projects during the year.
A fall food convoy brings fresh produce and large amounts of frozen, canned and packaged food goods to the Idaho State Veterans Homes in Pocatello and Boise. In twenty-seven years, neither of these homes has purchased one potato.
For almost two decades, The American Legion has partnered with St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI) in Boise to provide a special Toy Barn for children ages infant to late teens being treated for catastrophic illnesses. We offer stuffed animals, games, puzzles, electronics and other rewards for kids to choose as they complete difficult procedures or comfort them to face more tests and treatments.
Birthdays and anniversaries are special occasions that need additional celebration for veteran heroes living in veterans homes. In normal years, local Auxiliary units and Legion posts whip up beautiful desserts and candlelight dinners to commemorate these milestone events.
Our Christmas gift table is a way for veterans at the homes to shop Christmas gifts for their families at no cost to the veterans. Volunteers help select, wrap and send donated new gifts in time for holiday sharing. Men and women veterans alike often lament, “I can’t afford this. I don’t have money to shop for my loved ones.” Their eyes fill with tears when reminded that they have already paid the price through their service and that this is our thank you.
During Salute to Hospitalized Veterans week in February, many Legion members bring local talent to a real live USO show—Bob Hope style. Music, dancing, skits, cowboy poetry and snacks brighten another day through lively expressions of fun and gratitude.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s upheaval in people’s lives and schedules, we must now find resourceful and creative ways to provide other means of support for our veterans.
We may take food to the State Homes, but will not likely be allowed to participate in our traditional lunch in their dining rooms. New rules prevent our providing food for special anniversaries and birthdays.
This year, MSTI can’t accept usual contributions of toys and other gifts for young patients.
We will not be able to hold our annual Christmas gift table that has meant so much to so many. The USO shows around Valentine’s Day are uncertain for 2021.
Coronavirus makes it necessary to reach out with financial support in the form of gift cards to various box stores and online shopping venues. Friends and neighbors now have opportunity to contribute to these events through your local American Legion and Auxiliary posts and units.
To learn how you can help with these special occasions, please contact: Ron Derrick, American Legion post commander – 208 569-0126; Bird Derrick, American Legion Auxiliary unit president – 208 520-4710.