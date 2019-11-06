The life of those who serve

We live in the greatest country in the world, and yet there are some who refuse to stand when the National Anthem is played, or our flag is displayed, or when we say the Pledge of Allegiance. They say they are doing it to protest injustices and other wrongs. Injustices and wrongs have been around since the beginning of time. But they have been committed by people, and a very small number of people. It is true that we should all work to correct these injustices and wrongs, but in a positive, constructive way. Some claim they are protesting the current President, what he has done or said. Presidents, personalities and organizations come and go, but the only thing that has existed throughout the history of this country are the patriots who served and many times given their lives to protect our freedom. You can complain and protest and be part of the problem ... or, you can help others laboring under injustices and wrongs and be part of the solution.
As a veteran, I believe it is inappropriate to lay these injustices, wrongs and complaints on the symbols of our great nation. The national anthem, our flag and the Pledge Of Allegiance represent the history of freedom, fought for and achieved by the sacrifice of millions in this country. Many have already received abuse (Vietnam etc.) while trying to protect the rights of those who have abused them, and would serve to protect their rights again and again.
We have been told that less than 1% of the population has served to protect the rights of the other 99%. Now it is true that not everyone can or should serve, those of us that do serve need you at home to keep our nation stable and headed in the right direction while we are away.
Look at the life of this “less than 1%”
When a person enlists, you give up your life for the length of your enlistment. If you don’t like the job you are asked to do, or the conditions, you cannot quit, you cannot protest. You have to serve where, and as ordered, until the end of your enlistment. Some may serve in a combat zone, where their life is in danger 24/7. Others may serve in non-combat areas, after all, we go where ordered, but they perform jobs that support those in combat zones, so the combatants can accomplish their dangerous tasks. When their enlistment is over, they return to life at home, to work, to support a family and to contribute all they can to support their community, state and country. Those who gave their lives leave wives, children and parents to mourn and try to rebuild their lives.
As of November 11, 2017, the following figures reflect the sacrifice made by the “less than 1%”
Since the birth of this country, 1,354,664 have given their lives for your freedoms, 1,498,240 have suffered injuries, some moderate, some severe. Additionally, over 41,000 are still missing and unaccounted for. That is a total of 2,893,904 casualties for your freedoms, and it goes up every day. These patriots are what the National anthem, our flag and the pledge of allegiance stand for.
Those families who have lost members who served usually receive little or nothing for their loss. Those who survived may receive a small retirement, which is lower than the average wage. Those who have been injured while in the service may receive a small benefit, and many have spent years fighting the government to receive these benefits. As someone recently said to me, “Why can’t we take care of less than 1%?” and sadly there is only a small percentage of that less than 1% that need help. On the other hand, athletes receive huge incomes, for anticipated injuries and for their retirement. Politicians receive huge incomes while in office, get a huge retirement when their term is over and receive full medical benefits for life.
We, who have served our country, ask only that the rest of the over 99%, at the very least, honor and respect our fellow servicemen, and veterans, and the country they love. The way to do that is to stand and place your hand over your heart, during the presentation of the flag, the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem that mean so much to us … Is that too much to ask????