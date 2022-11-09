The military career path: Serve smart and look to the future

Citizens enlist in the military for many reasons; patriotism, service, thirst for experience beyond what you can get locally, college tuition, escape from a current situation. I enlisted in 1996 because I was going nowhere.
I had two roommates and was working as a machinist for minimum wage. My father enlisted in the Army, as did his father. When I realized I needed to “get out,” I walked into the local Army recruiting office to enlist. This is where I learned to negotiate.
Recruiters have a mission; sign-on recruits who will fulfill the needs of the government. You, as the willing volunteer recruit, must be smart about your volunteerism and ensure that the military job you sign-on for is personally satisfying, and provides for a career in the private sector after your period of military service.
Oftentimes recruiters may have unfilled positions in random job categories which do not offer high pay in the private sector, or are downright rare. Case in point, if you sign on as a cook, ham radio operator, or light wheel vehicle mechanic, you will gain very valuable experience, but will leave the service to experience low wages, or a very selective hard-to-enter career field.
Recruits may enlist to seek the thrill of battle, to experience life as an infantryman, gunner, or sniper. These are exciting, and very necessary functions in the military, but engage in the recruiting process with your future in sight. How will you translate being in the infantry, being a gunner, or a sniper, when you are back home with your family?
You may get a job as a security guard, a police officer, a private pistol instructor — which are all great careers. However, as you enlist, think about the civilian career you eventually want; how does it pay, what credentials do you need to apply and is it something you will love to do in your 40’s, 50’s, 60’s?
There are many interesting and challenging military careers, such as being a nurse, supply chain specialist, doctor, legal assistant or intelligence analyst. Do research before you walk into the recruiting station. The sky’s the limit. Know how your needs and desires may serve the needs of the government.
After your service, you need to know that many employers receive government benefits from hiring veterans.
During the civilian job recruitment process you may experience a veteran’s hiring preference in points or other favorable values that put you ahead of someone who has not served.
The training you receive in the military will provide you with the experience you need to be an excellent and productive employee — one that is continually looking for things to do and thinking of better processes and innovations. A veteran automatically has experience that someone right out of school doesn’t have. In the service you have the benefit of a fully paid job, employment experience, and all of your food, housing, and education benefits taken care of.
Buyer Beware
With anything, there are tradeoffs. there are only pros and cons regardless of what career path you choose, civilian or military. The first step is choosing a path.
The military builds you up, you will likely be the healthiest and strongest you will ever be, serving your country, you will earn the respect and love of your comrades who will be serving alongside you. Your spouses will support you along with the rest of their families. The military will take care of you financially with education, healthcare before and after service and other perks which come from serving.
As with any job, you may get hurt, physically or psychologically. This may occur stateside during training or regular operations, or overseas while defending and supporting the United States.
You may find yourself serving in a presidential administration whose policies you don’t agree with. Your service will ultimately be part of the huge and revered force that is the United States Government, which keeps our enemies from attacking our homeland and maintains our way of life. Your service is the deterrent for war and the foundation for peace.
Enlist, serve with a purpose and think about your future and your family. Select the military career that will serve you in the future and pay your bills and your future kid’s college tuition. Seek council from those who have previously served. Ask questions about how you will be promoted, your military career path, transfers in country or overseas and how you will be compensated and cared for if injured.
I write this selection from a point of gratitude. My enlistment in the military was quick and ill prepared, no research whatsoever, but it lifted me from a cycle of poverty and into a future career which is personally enriching and supports my family. I hope that as you read this, you consider your future, and if you consider enlistment, you enlist with strength and purpose, and accept the military career which will benefits you and your future family personally and financially.
It was an honor and a privilege to be an active member of the United States Military, and to serve in an overseas war, I am also proud to now be a veteran, and to provide advice for those in the community who wish to take advantage of the myriad benefits of being an active service member, and to serve your country.
Kelly Wilson is available to provide military career consultation, free of charge, to any interested in the military career path. She can be reached at the Lovebird Grocery store in Ririe seven days a week or through email at kelly1wilson@yahoo.com.
