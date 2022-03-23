Several years ago, my co-worker wrote a news article about useful life skills for young adults. I had a son graduating from high school that year and went over the list with him to see where I had failed him in providing adequate parental guidance. The one thing I had forgotten was to teach him how to sew on a button. Wow, I sew all the time and it was so easy for me to do it for him that I neglected to show him how.

Valuable life skills have changed over time, and below is a list of skills the experts say are useful in today’s world. If you have a child graduating from high school this year, it may be helpful to spend a few minutes with your child and attempt to fill in the missing skills. Being the parent of 5 adult children now, humor will tell you that a senior in high school knows everything, but it is still a useful list.

Know How To:

1. Write a thank-you note, address, and send it

2. Take a message

3. Have a conversation with an adult

4. Sew on a button

5. Read to a child

6. Hang a picture

7. Use basic tools and have your own toolbox

8. Introduce yourself

9. Take notice of needs around you and offer help

10. Make a least 10 easy and healthy meals

11. Manage money including checking and savings account

12. Understand a credit score

13. Laundry

14. Fix something instead of replacing it

15. Wash dishes

16. Read a map

17. Seek counsel

18. Care for a pet

19. Select a gift

20. Admit a mistake

21. Set the table

22. Iron a shirt

23. Make an informed decision

24. Know proper table manners

25. Read a recipe

26. Attend a concert or performance

27. Make medical appointment

28. How to insure your auto

29. Understand your health insurance benefits

30. Basic home emergency skills, how to turn off the

water, where the breaker box is, etc.

31. Sign up for utilities

32. Tie a tie

33. Basic car maintenance, oil changes, tire pressure, etc.

34. Jumpstart a car

35. Keep important records filed and organized

36. Set goals

37. Prepare for a job interview

Tags

Recommended for you