Several years ago, my co-worker wrote a news article about useful life skills for young adults. I had a son graduating from high school that year and went over the list with him to see where I had failed him in providing adequate parental guidance. The one thing I had forgotten was to teach him how to sew on a button. Wow, I sew all the time and it was so easy for me to do it for him that I neglected to show him how.
Valuable life skills have changed over time, and below is a list of skills the experts say are useful in today’s world. If you have a child graduating from high school this year, it may be helpful to spend a few minutes with your child and attempt to fill in the missing skills. Being the parent of 5 adult children now, humor will tell you that a senior in high school knows everything, but it is still a useful list.
Know How To:
1. Write a thank-you note, address, and send it
2. Take a message
3. Have a conversation with an adult
4. Sew on a button
5. Read to a child
6. Hang a picture
7. Use basic tools and have your own toolbox
8. Introduce yourself
9. Take notice of needs around you and offer help
10. Make a least 10 easy and healthy meals
11. Manage money including checking and savings account
12. Understand a credit score
13. Laundry
14. Fix something instead of replacing it
15. Wash dishes
16. Read a map
17. Seek counsel
18. Care for a pet
19. Select a gift
20. Admit a mistake
21. Set the table
22. Iron a shirt
23. Make an informed decision
24. Know proper table manners
25. Read a recipe
26. Attend a concert or performance
27. Make medical appointment
28. How to insure your auto
29. Understand your health insurance benefits
30. Basic home emergency skills, how to turn off the
water, where the breaker box is, etc.
31. Sign up for utilities
32. Tie a tie
33. Basic car maintenance, oil changes, tire pressure, etc.