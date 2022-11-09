VET: American Legion's Boys State
A group of boys attended Boys State this past summer, and who had been delegated by the peers, discuss bills and how to conduct political business.

 Courtesy photo

Believing in the youth of our nation, the American Legion established the Boys State program which is participated in by all fifty states. The first such program was held in the state of Illinois in the summer of 1935.

The Boys State program is open to boys between their junior and senior year of high school. Interested youth apply for consideration to attend by submitting a questionnaire of interest to the local Legion post. Interviews are conducted and candidates for attending Boys State are selected. The number of participants from each state is not limited, but is sometimes hindered by finances. The cost of attending Boys State varies from state to state. In Idaho the cost per candidate in 2021 was $400.00 for the week-long program. The money comes from the candidates, the local post and donations from businesses and individuals. The fee covers housing, food and transportation to and from the program site which usually is held on a college or university campus. In 2021 the Gem Boys State was held at Gowen Field in Boise.


