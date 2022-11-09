American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls State is a highly respected, experiential summer leadership learning program first introduced in the late 1930s.

The purpose of Girls State is to “provide an outstanding, unique, and coveted educational opportunity for the young women of our nation that instills the basic ideals and principles of American government.” Part of its mission is to train leaders well-grounded in patriotism guided by the principle “For God and Country.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.