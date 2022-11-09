Baby showers and service dogs: TAL Auxiliary Dept. President collects donations for vets in need

The American Legion Auxiliary Idaho Department President Beth Beedle.

 Photo Courtesy of Beth Beedle

Veterans are celebrated on an annual basis in the United States of America each Veterans Day. Several Veteran service groups, such as The American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are often in the midst of projects which serve and help the nation’s vets.

However, not a whole lot has been done in service to female veterans, as a group, according to The American Legion Auxiliary Idaho Department President Beth Beedle. To help rectify this, Beedle will hold a baby shower this year at the TAL Auxiliary Mid-Winter Convention.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.