Veterans are celebrated on an annual basis in the United States of America each Veterans Day. Several Veteran service groups, such as The American Legion, The American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are often in the midst of projects which serve and help the nation’s vets.
However, not a whole lot has been done in service to female veterans, as a group, according to The American Legion Auxiliary Idaho Department President Beth Beedle. To help rectify this, Beedle will hold a baby shower this year at the TAL Auxiliary Mid-Winter Convention.
This project, she said, was born from the idea that not a lot has been done in the past to aid pregnant female veterans, or pregnant widows of veterans who have no one else to turn to and who will be in need of items.
While items have in the past been donated to the Veterans Association Hospital in Boise for such women, Beedle stated a “baby shower” has never been held to collect item donations en masse — which is exactly what she plans to do.
Items Beedle stated are needed for expectant and new mothers include clothing and diapers, as well as gift cards from grocers such as WinCo Foods or Walmart for baby formula.
“Formula is getting to be so expensive anymore,” Beedle said, emphasizing a new mother’s need for aid in feeding her newborn. “One can of formula is up to $40 now.”
Anyone is welcome to donate to this project up until January 2, 2023, she said. All donations can be taken to the local American Legion Auxiliary unit. From there, Auxiliary members will transport the donated items to the Mid-Winter Convention, where the baby shower will be held.
“The day the convention is over, we’ll take all of the donations to the VA clinic in Boise. As a baby is born, they will be given a gift,” she said.
This is a project she hopes will be an ongoing effort, even after this year. However, as there is a new department president each year, she cannot predict the future of its existence.
To go hand-in-hand with The American Legion’s projects to aid veterans with their various mental health needs, Beedle’s second project focuses on collecting funds to get trained support dogs for veterans.
Beedle’s goal is to raise $20,000 or more to obtain trained service animals to support veterans with physical or emotional needs.
“We lose 22 veterans a day to suicide,” Beedle said. “I decided that some of those vets with life changing experiences would need a companion to help keep them out of their dark spots.”
Some veterans, she said, will spend days sitting in their wheelchairs or in bed just thinking about the times before when they were independent and could do every-day tasks themselves. A service dog, she believes, may be the perfect companion for these veterans.
“I thought, maybe a companion dog would help mesh with The American Legion Project,” she stated.
While conducting research on the process of getting these dogs for the veterans, she found most companies who provide training for disability dogs charge around $35 thousand to $75 thousand per dog. However, she soon happened upon a start-up dog-training company in Castleford.
“At this new company, the dog trainer is also a veteran,” Beedle said. “and asks for only $20,000 per dog.”
This veteran and dog trainer struck a deal with Beedle. If she can reach her goal of raising $20,000, he will add another trained dog for free. She stated he would even add dogs for superseding her goal.
Beedle stated another company in Idaho has donated two full-blood German Shepherd puppies to her project and will be paying for the pups’ training.
“Two veterans now have companion dogs,” she said. “They’re already bonding and the pups are getting ready to begin training.”
At the end of the project Beedle hopes to have anywhere from four to six dogs for veterans in need.
“I am absolutely proud to be a part of The American Legion Auxiliary,” Beedle said.
She joined the Auxiliary as the mother of a veteran, as her son served in the Navy. She loves helping veterans, their families and the community.
“We need to support our heroes,” she stated, “whether they are retired, disabled or active military.”
