A brief history

On 25 June 1950, the Korean War (the Forgotten War) began with a surprise attack across the 38th parallel by the North Korean People’s Army with eight divisions and an armored brigade of 90,000 soldiers. The Republic of Korea’s Army was quickly overwhelmed. The North Koreans soon captured the South Korean Capital, Seoul.


