A brief history
On 25 June 1950, the Korean War (the Forgotten War) began with a surprise attack across the 38th parallel by the North Korean People’s Army with eight divisions and an armored brigade of 90,000 soldiers. The Republic of Korea’s Army was quickly overwhelmed. The North Koreans soon captured the South Korean Capital, Seoul.
Immediately, the Security Council of the United Nations denounced North Korea and called for the end of hostilities and their withdrawal to the 38th parallel. President Harry S. Truman directed the evacuation of American dependents, the sending of ammunitions to the South Korean forces, and authorized the use of American forces below the 38th parallel. Truman extended American air and naval troops to North Korea. On June 30, he authorized the General of the Army Douglas MacArthur to use “all forces available to him.” Responding to the United Nations request, the United States formed the United Nations Command (UNC) and would integrate all American and allied forces with General MacArthur as commander.
Initial American efforts were difficult, forces were hard pressed, undermanned, mobility and firepower reduced by shortages of equipment. As more troops and equipment arrived, the defensive line was reinforced, and advances were made. On September 29, Seoul was returned to South Korean hands after “arduous street-to-street combat.” The North Korean Army soon disintegrated and “ceased to be an effective fighting force.”
President Truman authorized MacArthur to send forces north of the 38th parallel provided there was “no major indication Soviet or Chinese forces would enter the war.” Ten days later, the United Nations approved the UNC’s entry and “called for the restoration of peace and security throughout Korea.” By October 25, troops met stout resistance from the Chinese Army, within a month UNC position began to crumble. More than 300,000 Chinese were in North Korea, the UNC withdrew, and MacArthur announce they “faced an entirely new war.”
The fighting was intense, continuing attacks, successive withdrawals, and the fall and recapture of Seoul. New strategies were developed, goals revised, leadership changed, and advances made. Ultimately bringing the war to a stalemate. The fighting lapsed into patrolling and small local clashes. On July 10, 1951, armistice negotiations began with delegations agreeing hostilities would continue until an armistice was signed. For the next two years, the action (except for a few episodes) never reached the intensity of the first. The battlefield stalemate was interrupted by periodic artillery duels, raids, ambushes, and small battles. Armistice negotiations entered its final phase in May 1953. Finally, on July 27, 1953, the Armistice was signed, and all fighting stopped.
For thirty-seven months the war raged. UNC casualties were more than 550,000 including 95,000 deaths and 103,284 wounded with United States losses of more than 27,000 deaths and 77,000 wounded. Most of these casualties occurred during the war’s first year. This brief history was largely based on the “Korean War – Overview,” on the National Park Service, Korean War Monument Website: https://www.nps.gov/kowa/learn/historyculture/korean-war-overview.htm
JEFFERSON COUNTY AND THE KOREAN WAR
In August 1950, the National Guard’s 116th Combat Engineer Battalion was notified it would be activated into federal service. It included companies from Ashton to Idaho Falls. Company A was from Rigby. It included 233 men. A celebration was announced for Its departure on Sunday, September 3. The Post Register described the event as having a record crowd of 8,000 flocking to Highland Park as the troops “stepped smartly in cadence under a hot sun to the military music of the Caldwell national guard band.”
Hundreds of families and friends witnessed their departure from the Idaho Falls Union Pacific Depot. Idaho Governor C.A. Robins, General John E. Walsh, and local mayors were in attendance. Twelve P-51s zoomed over the park in a final salute to the departing battalion. They were leaving for eight months of training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, twenty-five miles from Washington, D.C. They were welcomed by Idaho Senator Henry C. Dworshak upon their arrival in Washington on Thursday September 7.
In January 1951, it was announced they would leave Fort Belvoir on February 2 for San Francisco. They were given two weeks leave in January before their departure for Korea. They left San Francisco for Japan on February 10. Most would serve together in the rear echelons of the war zone while a few were sent to other units. Fortunately, only one was wounded. Their rotation home began on January 10, 1952 and was completed within a month.
On August 13, 2020, the 70th Anniversary of the 116th Engineer Combat Battalion of the Korean Expedition was held at Rigby’s South Park. Of the original 233 members of the Battalion only 26 remained. The Jefferson Star quoted Brigadier General Russell Johnson, Commander of the National Guard, saying we, “owe them a debt of gratitude for their time and sacrifice and their families’ time and sacrifice at the time they were gone.”
Jefferson County’s Veterans Memorial lists more than 500 names (two and half panels) of those who served during the Korean War. A project for another day would be to tell their stories. Our Wall records that Jefferson County lost three men during the Korean War. Here are their stories.
THOSE WHO WERE LOST
Lt. Donald Kay George
(1929-1953) was born on 3 June 1929 in Rigby to Hilmer Melvin and Edith Kinghorn George. He was the youngest of their four sons. He graduated from Rigby High School, attended Ricks College, and Brigham Young University. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1949. He belonged to the 336 Fighter Interceptor Squadron, Intercept Wing. He had flown 30 missions over Korea and expected to complete 2,000 flight hours to return home in February. His airplane disappeared over the Sea of Japan and he was declared missing in action on 24 December 1953.
Lt. Ray Frank Jardine
(1923-1951) was born on 4 May 1923 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Lester Hamilton and Rhoda Mary Newell Jardine. He was one of their five children. He joined the Air Force in 1943 and served during WWII. He was sent to Okinawa in1950 and soon became involved in the Korean War. Jardine was a crew member of a B-29A Superfortress with the 93rd Bomber Squadron, 19th Bomber Group. On March 29, 1951, while on a combat mission, his aircraft lost two engines over the East China Sea, northeast of Okinawa and disappeared. The airplane and its thirteen-member crew were listed as missing in action and reported presumed dead on December 18, 1951. Jardine was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Pfc. Charles Denton Strain
(1931-1952) was born on 18 March 1931 in Ekalaka, Montana to Andrew Denton and Beulah Grace Thompson Strain. He was the was the oldest of their two sons. He grew up in Roberts and attended local schools graduating from Roberts High School. He enlisted in the Army on 15 July 1951 and was trained at Ft. Lewis Washington and Camp Roberts in California. He sailed for Japan in January and then sent to Korea where he served for five months in the 31st Infantry Regiment, Company B, 1st Battalion. He died on May 21, 1952, from an accidental shooting. He was buried at the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery.
