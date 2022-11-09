Every veteran thinks that their branch of service is the best. Me, I think the army is the best. I think the reason for that is because of the friendship and the brotherhood we all had. I know in my case it’s a never ending respect knowing that there will always be that lifetime of friendship.
I never have lost contact with some of the men and women that I served with. We still call each other and talk with each other on Facebook. They feel the same way I do.
Disrespecting our flag is nothing but a slap in the face to all veterans and those who are still serving our country.
We all get a little frustrated with our government and the way things are today. But don’t hate your country because of the actions of the government.
To me, our nation is still the greatest country in the world and it always will be. The communities here in Idaho have to be some of the most patriotic communities in the world.
I really enjoy selling and handing out Buddy Poppies in May and November. I used to sit next to my dad as we did that, and he loved telling the story of the Buddy Poppy to the young people coming into the Rigby Broulims.
One of the fondest memories I have of my service is when I was with the 69th Ordinance Company in Vicencza, Italy. Every year we would convoy from Vicenza to Aviano Air Base for maneuvers. It was always the same route. Along the way we would pass this small light blue house under the American Flag and salute. I never knew his name, but you could hear him yell “America, number one.” On his arm were numbers showing that he was part of the Holocaust. He was Jewish. I can’t even begin to imagine what life was like for him back then. That’s why he loved Americans and General Patton.
I wonder why we, as Americans (not all Americans), can disrespect our flag by not standing and placing our hands over their hearts when the flag passes in front of us at parades, or stand when our National Anthem is played. I say they have a right to protest, but do it in a way that doesn’t disrespect those men and women who gave all they had for our freedoms.
I’ve found it to be an honor to have served in this country. I wish all Americans would show the same respect as that Italian gentleman and be grateful for all we have.
