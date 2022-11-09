Respecting our veterans by respecting the American Flag
Every veteran thinks that their branch of service is the best. Me, I think the army is the best. I think the reason for that is because of the friendship and the brotherhood we all had. I know in my case it’s a never ending respect knowing that there will always be that lifetime of friendship.

I never have lost contact with some of the men and women that I served with. We still call each other and talk with each other on Facebook. They feel the same way I do.


