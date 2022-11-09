The American Legion (TAL) family is the world’s largest patriotic service organization whose theme is “Veterans Serving Veterans and Their families”. We are volunteers comprised of TAL, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Junior Auxiliary and Legion Riders.

Here in southern Idaho, the Legion family sponsors several life-impacting projects during the year.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.