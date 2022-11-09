Veterans in Jefferson County don’t sit still for long. They always have someone to help, uplift and serve whether among themselves or in the community.
“Every time we get a request we think, ‘what can we do to help?’” said Roy Gibson, former Commander for Rigby Post 1004.
Requests vary. One veteran needed his propane tanks filled. Members of the post picked up the tanks and filled them. One had car problems and ran out of money. One veteran was hitchhiking in late fall and was stranded. He called asking for help. The VFW got him a motel room and a bus ticket. They replaced bald tires on a vehicle for another. They built a porch and ramp for one who had difficulties getting around. They have given Broulim’s gift cards to veterans who may be short at the end of the month.
“If it’s something weird, we have probably done it. We’ve done all kinds of things. A lot of the guys we deal with are in their 70s, 80s and even 90s and are living on a fixed income,” Gibson said.
“They do everything they possibly can to help everyone,” Diana Gibson said. “They take care of one another financially or whatever to be right there to help one another.”
The VFW has also donated to the national VFW that provides housing for children of veterans. And they take donations to the veterans home in Pocatello, often partnering with Pay It Forward in Rigby to deliver donations.
They also serve the community.
Lester Reiss, Commander of Post 8893 in Mud Lake said, “We try to give back to the community, that’s our objective.”
They put flags up and down the highway on the businesses for all the holidays. They have a Memorial Day Ceremony and invite the community. On the Fourth of July they have a flag raising and breakfast in the morning, attend the parade in the evening in Hamer, and then return to retire the colors. In December they adopt four veterans and buy them Christmas presents. They also take Christmas goodies to seniors.
“We have guys volunteer to do things like serve in the food bank,” Reiss said, “I’m involved in the museum and help with renovation, repairs or whatever. That’s just kind of what we do. It doesn’t seem like a lot, though because it’s so spread out.”
Members of his post all go into the schools and teach flag etiquette, including how to fold the flag and raise and lower a flag.
“And I guess our big event is the Veteran’s Day assembly,” Reiss said.
They choose and then announce the winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay contests. And honor the Teacher of the Year, who was nominated by the community, he said.
The veteran’s Day assembly is also a highlight for post members in Rigby.
“We love the schools and hopefully we can do our vet programs for Veteran’s Day,” Roy Gibson said. “I don’t know who loves it most—the kids or the old guys doing it.”
They do programs in every school in Rigby, Ririe and Menan. It often takes two days because there are more schools than veterans and not a one wants to miss the program at Rigby High School, he said.
“I absolutely love doing that school,” Gibson said. “They go all out. The cheerleaders, the band, the choir, the dance teams—everybody performs. The kids do a fantastic job. It’s heartening to see these kids show their appreciation for what these veterans have done.”
The Rigby VFW also offers the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen scholarship contests. The younger grades are invited to write an essay of 300 words or less. The older grades submit a recorded version of their essay. Both categories are judged and first, second, and third place are awarded. The top three picks move on to the district level in eastern Idaho where again the top three are selected and move on to state. Those top three move on to nationals.
“Last year our post won state and came in 14 in the nation,” Gibson said. “Lilliana Anderson is an extremely intelligent young lady. She got a $5,000 scholarship. The VFW goes all out on these and gives out lots of money.”
Sometimes veterans go into classrooms, which are studying whatever war the veteran has served in.
“They’re getting a firsthand account rather than reading it out of a book,” Gibson said.
On Memorial Day, the VFW members do flag raising ceremonies in all seven cemeteries in Jefferson County plus the Veterans Memorial. They do other flag raising ceremonies throughout the summer.
Both posts do military rites at funerals including a 21-gun salute and a bugler playing Taps. They do about 50 funerals a year, Gibson said.
The Ladies are not to be outdone.
‘The VFW Ladies Auxiliary 1004 have fundraisers and we support veteran families that are in need,” said Gladys Scott, secretary of the women’s VFW. “A couple of years ago we adopted a family and bought and wrapped their Christmas gifts. Sometimes we donate money to families or to the veterans hospital. We do quite a bit.”
They also take Christmas gifts to veterans in the rest homes in Rigby. They take warm socks and blankets. One requested stationary and supplies to write letters.
“They also look out for the widows of veterans to help with their needs,” said Diana Gibson, President of the Woman’s VFW.
Fundraisers include booths at the fair and car show.
“Everybody makes something and we sell items,” Scott said. “Our job gets really busy about July, getting ready for the booths.”
“It’s just a very rewarding experience to work with the VFW,” said Diana Gibson. “We get very involved.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.