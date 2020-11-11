Veteran funerals

For veterans serving in the VFW posts in Jefferson County, funerals are a solemn affair.
“For funerals we have a good turnout,” said Lester Reiss, Commander of VFW Post 8893 in Mud Lake. “We have guys that want to pay their respects to those who have served,” Reiss said.
Among the 30 enrolled, the post has about 10 to 12 active members, and almost all of them come and participate in the funerals.
“We’ve done four so far this year,” Reiss said.
“The funeral is a really solemn occasion. Anytime we have a veteran pass away we do as solemn a funeral as possible,” said Roy Gibson, Commander VFW Post 1104 in Rigby.
Gibson says they perform military rites at about 50 funerals each year.
Funerals follow a set format. Gibson usually opens, followed by the chaplain offering a prayer. Someone gives a talk that is scripted out. Each member of the funeral team speaks again. Then comes the 21-gun salute. A bugler plays “Taps.” Then the flag is folded and presented to the appropriate member of the family.
“That’s a set thing we do,” said Gibson. “We have a script we follow.”
They usually have seven veterans to do the salute, one bugler, somebody to call, and someone to read the lines, Diana Gibson said.
“If they can get ten to twelve veterans, it’s ideal,” she said.
In Mud Lake, five men typically do the rifle salute, with Reiss and the chaplain offering prayers, a bugler to play “Taps,” and others to hold flags.
The flag is usually folded and presented by the branch of service the deceased served in and they will provide the honor guard to do the flag folding, Roy Gibson said.
Usually two members of the branch of military will attend the funeral for the flag folding.
“But it depends on the rate of the person who served,” he said.
Jerry Jensen, a Sergeant Major in the National Guard, served for 42 years. It’s the highest rank in the Army for an enlisted man, Gibson said.
“When he passed away the National Guard provided eight people instead of two for the flag folding, and another eight or more for the gun salute. That was a really impressive funeral,” he said.
An additional service they provide in Rigby, Gibson said, is they will usually stand honor with someone in uniform at the head and foot of the casket during a viewing.
“A lot of time the family has no idea we do that. They are always grateful we are willing to go the extra mile,” he said.
He has never heard a single negative comment about the funerals services. All of the comments are positive and family members appreciate the fact that the veterans take the time to come to the funerals.
“It can be zero degrees and the wind is blowing. They can hardly believe us old guys would be there. And Ririe Cemetery is the coldest place in the world,” Gibson said.
The funerals give Gibson a strong feeling of satisfaction.
“I’m a Vietnam vet. The way we were treated when we came back was horrible. Now a number of funerals are for Vietnam veterans. It’s so nice to give back to those vets who were so mistreated. And Korean veterans—Korea is also called the forgotten war—so give back to them. We look back on them as heroes. It’s very rewarding for us to do that and continue to help honor them,” Gibson said.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, spring funerals did not include the veterans and the military rites. So now they are catching up, and going back to perform the military rites at all the cemeteries in the county.
They’ve even done a couple at private residences and even one at Heise.
“That is what the family wanted and that’s what we did,” Gibson said.
“They are ready and willing and able to do it as best as they can,” Diana Gibson said. “They are all getting pretty old, in their 80s and even 90s, but they are out there fulfilling their responsibilities. It’s amazing. Gale Ossmen is 90. He is always there. He never misses. He is just amazing.”