Veteran of the Month: Adam Frickey

Adam Frickey, born and raised in Boise, was a 2002 graduated from Centennial High School in the aftermath of September 11. He and many friends signed up for the military in their senior year of high school and headed to MCRD in San Diego a month after graduation.
“Our intention was to stay in for 20 years and then retire. But after getting yelled at, shot at, and almost blown up, it kind of changes your mind,” he said.
His dad had served in the Army and his grandfather in the Air Force.
“Initially I planned to join the Army but it was not cool enough and not challenging enough, so I joined the Marine Corp,” he said
After Boot Camp, he shipped off to Norfolk, Virginia, for more training with the Anti-Terrorism Security Team. He was part of a quick reaction force for embassies around the world, trained to respond to emergencies within 24 hours. He was there for two years including a deployment to Spain. Europe and Africa were his unit’s responsibility.
In 2004, during the Olympics in Athens, Greece, he was part of the security detail and spent a lot of time floating around the Mediterranean. He was the squad leader for the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines India Company.
Then he went to Ramadi, Iraq, for a seven-month combat deployment. Frickey was there from 2005-2006.
“Ramadi was the most dangerous place in Iraq,” he said.
They had the most casualties coming out of there, with firefights and bombs blowing up every day.
A memorable moment came when an Army group was caught in an ambush, and Frickey and his squad raced into the fray. An IUD had flipped the Army vehicle and they were taking fire.
Frickey, with his quick response team, jumped into the Humvees and raced to evacuate the casualties. They retrieved all the men and transported them back to the base.
“It was exciting but a very chaotic situation,” Frickey said “An RPG hit between my vehicle and the one behind us. I thought they had been hit. Then he comes flying through the smoke—wheels screeching. We were high-fiving and talking about how crazy that was. Then we had to carry the bodies into the medical facility, because most of them didn’t make it. I guess it made us grow up. Lots of stuff like that happened all the time.”
But it was rare to get in sustained gun fights. Most situations they didn’t have recourse, he said.
“You couldn’t do anything. You didn’t know where the shots and fire were coming from. The insurgents were pretty brutal so it was pretty crazy,” he said.
But he said that was what he had signed up for. They all knew when they joined the military what they were going over to do, he said.
Frickey lost a couple of buddies in Iraq, like his high school friend Dane and others in his platoon.
“One—a sniper got him. I carried him out of the building. It was a very sobering experience. He had goals and ambitions to play football at Florida State,” he said. “It’s good to appreciate life and know how tentative and fragile it is and to let the important people know how you feel about them.”
Dane did security contracts in Baghdad as well and he died while in a military convoy, Frickey said.
Frickey had a lot of close calls himself. Like doing patrols, often dodging two or three IUDs on a patrol riding in Humvees, with them blowing up in front or behind them or just barely being missed by RPGs or sniper fire.
The first time he was shot at was his second day in the country. He was patrolling to learn his duties and took a minute to go to the bathroom when the shots came.
“I was covering my head, zigging and zagging, trying to pull up my pants and yelling let’s get out of here,” he said. “It was an eye-opening experience of what it would be like the next seven months.”
Typically in that time, he spent four days on patrol of the city, rotating with four days as reaction force, watching the road for IUDs and checkpoints. There were no walls when they were on patrol. During elections they also had to protect the polling booths.
“Obviously it was a Muslim country and they didn’t care for us much, he said. “But most were normal people just trying to do their thing. We were a disruption more than anything else.”
Because of the fighting their utilities were disrupted. Water and sewer lines were broken. And they often couldn’t get their kids to school. And some of the hardliners were pretty brutal and wouldn’t care if civilians got in the way, he said.
“Things like that are hard to fathom here in America,” Frickey said.
He left the military after four years, and went to Boise State using the GI bill. He had served as a sergeant and squad leader. He is currently the security manger out at the site since his graduation in June 2014.
“I did security contracts in Baghdad over there a couple years until I decided to finish school,” he said.
He felt the military gave him a solid foundation for the mentality needed and a knowledge of weapons in his current career.
“It gave a good place to build from,” he said. “It’s important for Americans so serve and do their part. Duty and service are two of my vows. I want to contribute and help.”
Frickey has been treated well as a veteran, but doesn’t like how veterans are portrayed as victims, or how it is assumed they suffer from PTSD.
“Nobody was drafted, nobody was forced. They don’t owe me anything,” he said. He admires WWII and Vietnam veterans who went through unimaginable things but they just wanted familiar and normal lives.
“I guarantee they had their demons,” he said. “I wanted to get out, move forward, and be successful and productive.”