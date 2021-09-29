Veteran of the Month: Blaine Kyle Downs

Blaine Kyle Downs was on a ship bound for Korea when he received word that the conflict had ended and they were diverted to Germany instead.
Having been told at Army Basic Training that the average life expectancy in Korea was 17 seconds, Downs had not been thrilled about going there.
“They drafted everybody. I was drafted. Only an idiot would volunteer for Korea,” he said.
He left out of Rigby and went to Boise. From Boise he went up to Ft. Lewis in Washington and from there he went to Basic Training at Ft. Ord in California. They prepared for Korea by crawling under barbed wire while fireworks were shot overhead. He also remembers completing obstacle courses. The training lasted 16 weeks. In the meantime, others had finished training and went on to Korea.
“Some of those kids were dead before we got out of Basic,” Downs said.
At the end of Basic Training, the soldiers’ orders were posted on the board.
“So I went down there every day and my name wasn’t on the board,” he said. “Then I still went down every day and my name still wasn’t on the board.”
Apparently, when he had taken the aptitude test at the beginning, he had scored among the highest of the 250 and he was given a critical MOS as Morse Code Radio Operator. He went to a training school to learn Morse Code. He shipped out in August of 1953 out of New York. Her served in the 5th Infantry Division in the 43rd Recon Company.
In Germany, the radio operators were set up in a field and communicated from Dachau near Munich to headquarters In Augsburg. Many of the communications were sent in codes that had to be deciphered.
“They would send us coded messages and Q and Z signals,” Downs said. “They would tell us when maneuvers were over and stuff like that.”
U.S. soldiers occupied Germany for years after World War II, making sure they didn’t have airplanes or even their police cars.
“They didn’t like us over there very much,” Downs said.
One time he was standing outside of a store and he watched as an old grandmother walked toward him. She spit in his face.
But he saw how hard they worked. He saw another old grandmother who had a cow yoked to one side, with herself yoked to the other side, pulling a plow. And she was one of the lucky ones, because she had a cow, Downs said.
Although they were in Dachau where a concentration camp had been located, they weren’t allowed to see it.
“They weren’t too proud of that,” he said.
But some people were so poor, that even though they weren’t being held there, some people lived in the barracks of the concentration camp because they didn’t have anywhere else to go, he said.
Engineers had soldiers building bridges over the Danube River and they were taking tanks over and having a mock war. But they did have the responsibility of watching out for the Russians, Downs said.
“We were the defense against the Russians,” he said.
He had some interesting experiences in Germany. He served for two years, which included his training.
Downs was born in Orem, Utah, on December 10, 1932, right in the midst of the Depression. His family moved up to Idaho to find work. The first winter his family found a place to buy but the owner was dying of cancer so they pitched a tent in the backyard. Down’s father traveled around Idaho, Washington, and Montana, working wherever he could find it. The day Downs graduated from eighth grade in Lewisville as valedictorian, his family bought a place in Hamer, and Downs mounted a spotted horse and rode to his new home.
Back in Idaho after his military service, he completed two years of schooling at Ricks College. He married his wife Shirley. He went back to farming and started working part-time doing some scraping jobs for the Soil Conservation District . He ended up working there full-time for the next 30 years.
“I always said I had the best job in the world,” Downs said. ‘I worked for the government five days a week and two days a week farming, and after that I couldn’t wait to go back to work for the government again.“
They moved to Mud Lake in 1971 and he served in the VFW, mostly during the 80s.
“Being a veteran, you have something no one else has—a certain perspective. It’s an experience you can’t explain to anyone else,” he said.