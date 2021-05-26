Veteran of the Month: Bryan Plass

Bryan Plass was a good student and a good athlete in high school, but he lacked purpose and direction. He found both in the military and it changed his life.
“Everything has fallen into place because of my military background, the experiences I had, and everything I learned in the military,” he said.
Born in Seattle, Wash., and raised in Lewiston, Minn., Plass headed off to San Diego for Boot Camp with the Marines a week after high school graduation in 1994.
“Boot Camp wasn’t bad,” he said. “I was in good shape back then.”
Plass became a stinger missile operator, which was fun and enjoyable but not what he was hoping for when he picked a job in airfield services. He and almost all of the others who were also assigned to be stinger missile operators had hoped to be assigned to crash field rescue or air traffic control instead.
“In the Marine Corps you don’t pick anything,” Plass explained. “You choose a general area and they choose your specific job. It taught me a lot about aircraft identification, how to be a good Marine and to utilize skills.”
His first station was in Okinawa, Japan. While there, he applied for Marine security guard duty. It was a pretty selective program, but he was chosen and spent a year at the embassy in Cameroon.
“I did a one-year tour,” he said. “It was my favorite duty station of my entire career—the people, the place, it was wonderful. One of the reasons I joined was to travel. The military kind of ‘forced’ me to travel.”
While in Cameroon, he applied for MECEP—Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program. Again he was selected for the program that would make him an officer. He enrolled at the University of Minnesota and then transferred to Concordia in St. Paul where he received his degree in elementary education, graduating in May 2001.
Because of personal circumstances, he then joined the Army and took a commission as 2nd Lieutenant where he was sent to Darmstadt, Germany and acted as a signal (communications) officer.
The next year, in 2003, he was sent to Iraq before he went back to Germany for another year. He eventually left the Army in 2005. As a civilian, he worked the next year for the department of the Army at Ft. Irwin, Calif., as a network engineer.
“I really missed the military and interacting with soldiers,” he said. “I contacted the Army and asked how do I come back?”
The war in Iraq was getting pretty bad, so in 2006, they invited him back. He was signed up for a captain’s career course when he discovered what he really wanted to be – functional area 24, a telecommunications system engineer.
He didn’t have a hard science degree, but when they discovered he had been working as a network engineer at Ft. Irwin, they decided to waive that requirement for him. But another glitch surfaced. The signal corps was so short staffed, they didn’t want to let Plass go. Finally, six people asked that he be released. Then it was onto another six-month program in Augusta, Ga.
“The course director sat me down knowing I didn’t have a hard science degree and said, ‘you won’t make it,’” he recalled. “I finished 12 out of 20. That’s a success in my books.”
He was then stationed at Ft. Drum, New York.
“I was there for about a year and then deployed to Iraq,” he said. “That was a common theme – go somewhere for a year and then deploy to Iraq.”
After that deployment, he finally got his hard science degree, earning a masters in electrical and computer engineering from Iowa State University. With that degree came a position for the National Security agency at Ft. Meade, Md.
From there he applied for a special program and was selected and moved to San Antonio, Texas. They lived there five long years, he said.
“That was the longest I’ve lived anywhere in one house my entire life,” Plass stated.
Plass continually applied for new programs, duties and positions while in service that propelled him to new and better things. One instance though took place where he applied for Special Forces and didn’t get selected.
“That was pretty devastating to me,” he said. “I hadn’t experienced that rejection before.”
Although he wasn’t chosen for Special Forces, Plass was able to gain acceptance into most of the programs he applied for, earning his college education along the way.
“I got a bachelors and a masters degree, plus all of the training,” he said. “The amount of money spent on me is kind of shameful actually. The military invested in human capital and I was a recipient of that. I was very fortunate in my entire career. And while I was in the military I was never in need. I think that’s very important.”
Although he said he was never in need, Plass saw some differences in the education programs between the Marines and the Army.
While on tour in Iraq from 2003 to 2004, Plass was a visitors bureau escort in charge of transporting generals and politicians and providing for their safety and security while they were in country. One day he was talking with the army inspector general about his background and how the Marines education program was superior to what the Army offered.
When Plass attended college for his bachelors, he remained active duty and received a paycheck plus medical insurance, whereas the Army cadets were taken off active duty and put in the local ROTC and given only $50 a month. A year or two later the Army came out with a new Green to Gold program that kept them on active duty.
“I don’t know if I had anything to do with that, but it was kind of a neat experience,” he said.
He retired in 2018 and moved to Rigby to live by good friends they had met in Watertown, New York, and followed to San Antonio, and again to Rigby.
“This place is like heaven,” Plass said.
Plass now works for a startup company doing cyber security. His wife, Miriam, is the COVID nurse for the school district. They have five children who have also adjusted well to Idaho.
“My career was not a very linear path,” he said, looking back on his life. “I had a very atypical career... We met many wonderful people. We did have a few incidents but nothing serious. We drove millions of miles and lost one arm.”