Veteran of the Month: Callan Phillips

Callan Phillips joined the military for practical reasons. His wife was pregnant and he was able to have a full-time job and insurance and take care of his family without a college degree.
But during his three deployments, he felt the satisfaction of making a difference.
He joined the Army in 1999, attending Basic Training in Ft. Benning, Ga. The first of his three deployments was to Kosovo in 2001, then to Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2011.
“It was totally different times in my life and to total different places,” he said.
The first was in the Balkans. Kosovo has a similar climate to Idaho and is mountainous. Snow was on the ground for three on his eight months of deployment. The other two countries were very hot and in the Middle East.
Although it was the most dangerous, Phillips said he enjoyed his time in Iraq the most.
“I saw what we were doing to make a difference,” he said. “We were helping the people of Iraq rebuild their country.”
He said they were instrumental in helping to establish a democracy and he was there for the first time they were able to vote. They also saw the remnant of taking out Saddam Hussein and his regime.
“It was rewarding to see we were a part of history,” he said.
But he did have a few close calls. Once he was in a Bradley, a small tank, and they were hit by a couple of IDs and improvised bombs. Another time they were on the ground being shot at by people up in the buildings.
“The bullets were hitting the ground all around us. It was like something out of a movie,” he said.
Once a bomb exploded only 100 yards away and disintegrated everything around it. Plus there was mortar fire all around.
“It seemed like it was a lot crazier in Iraq than Afghanistan,” he said. “Afghanistan was not as intense. In Iraq, we lost about five or six soldiers and what were the hardest were the ones we lost to accidents. In one, a helicopter malfunctioned and went down and killed seven people and one was about to go home. It’s a little easier to swallow when they get shot or killed by a ‘bad guy’ because that is part of your job. Friendly fire and accidents were harder to take.”
He worked mostly on base and the situation was not dangerous.
His deployment to Kosovo was part of a peacekeeping campaign with NATO. He served alongside Greeks and Russians and Romanians, in a truly international effort. He said the deployment was difficult and sad. They were finding mass graves from the genocide of the Christians killing the Arabs.
“We were there to restore some semblance of peace,” he said, “The people were so nice there and grateful to all the countries who came to help them.”
Another tragic thing was the number of mines.
“It was the second most heavily mine place behind Afghanistan,” he said. “Many arms and legs were blown off because mines were everywhere. It was just horrible. I felt like a super-policemen who helped keep law and order. Someone had to protect them.”
The people often showed their appreciation and the kids would make paper bags into hats and salute the soldiers. When Phillips rode on the float for the Stampede Days parade and the people saluted him, he had flashbacks to that warm feeling he had when the children saluted him.
“It made it rewarding,” he said. “The military helped me become stronger and more resilient in a lot of ways.”
Before going into the military, Phillips served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to New Zealand, which helped him to mature. He said he almost laughed at the seventeen and eighteen-year-olds that had to cut the apron strings from their parents.
“But in my experience I was on the other side of the world,” he said. “Deployment was a cake walk for me because of the mission experience. It trained me to be ready even though it was a totally different experience.”
He enjoyed interacting with other members of the church while he was deployed. He said a National Guard unit from Wyoming was 90 percent LDS while he was in Iraq. And when he was in Afghanistan, he left from Alaska where he had been stationed, and others in his ward in Alaska deployed with him, he said.
For much of his military career, at least when stateside, serving in the military felt like any other job. When his shift was over he would go home and spend time with his family. And like any other job, he would work towards promotions. He started as a private at E-1 and moved his way up to sergeant, E-5.
“It took me eight years to do that,’ he said. ‘I started at the base and moved up to middle of the pyramid or lower middle of the pyramid.”
Only a select few reach the highest pinnacle of the pyramid. A sergeant major is the highest rank of the unlisted soldiers, and the chief of staff is the highest of the officers.
“The likelihood of making sergeant major is one in a million or even harder than that,” he said. “It’s almost luck if you made it that far.”
He got out in 2014 so he could spend more time with his family. Currently, he is a full-time student, working on a master’s of fine arts degree in photography. He received his bachelor’s from BYU-I and was very impressed with the school. He and his wife bought a home in Rigby. Phillips will graduate in December and would like to teach photography.
“I love my country. I’m a naturalized citizen. I was naturalized when I was eight. As far as I’m concerned this is my home country. I felt I must be happy and proud of it if I was willing to die for it,” he said.