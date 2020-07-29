Veteran of the Month: Cory Christiaens

When the recession hit, Cory Christiaens decided to join the Navy in July of 2009 for the money he needed to finish college. But something unexpected happened.
He loved it. So he doubled the time of his original enlistment.
“I joined for college but I ended up just loving my job,” he said. “I got to know everybody on the ship really well for obvious reasons and we depended on each other. I wouldn’t give up that time for anything.”
Over time, his purpose changed and his patriotism and love of country grew.
“At first I joined for college money, but after a couple of years that’s when it became about keeping the country at large safe. For me that’s what became the driver,” he said. “Four years became eight because I loved the job and what our mission was. I’m really glad I got to do it.”
Christiaens spent all eight years as a submariner serving on the U.S.S. Michigan and the U.S.S. Mississippi. He was called a West Pac sailor because he did all five of his deployments in the Western Pacific.
“I spent half my career in the ocean – so four years in the water – below water virtually all the time,” he said. “You’d say it was cramped with small spaces and lots of people. It wasn’t for everybody.”
Fortunately for Christiaens, he didn’t turn out to be claustrophobic. He was nervous before deploying but after a couple of days he was used to it.
“My rate was electronics technician-navigation. That’s the formal rate,” he said.
He spent most of his time in navigation and operations planning. He became the captain’s senior enlisted advisor on navigation. Working closely with the captain was especially rewarding.
“He was a good captain and we got along well,” Christiaens said of his last ship. “And my assistant navigator was a really good guy.”
For navigation, Christiaens used an underwater estimated position along with maps of ocean topography. The quartermasters verified location, and when they surfaced, GPS or visual landmarks would also be verification of their position.
“We were constantly doing that to make sure we were in the right spot. You don’t want to run into anything underwater and obviously you want to get to where you are going,” he said.
Operations on submarines are secret and classified, so Christiaens wasn’t able to disclose the specifics, but he said submarines can do a lot. They can launch missiles, follow other ships, work with special forces such as the SEALS, do reconnaissance, and go to locations that others normally wouldn’t see.
“I’m not saying whether or not I did those,” he said.
Christiaens did have a variety of fun, scary and mundane experiences.
One time underwater doing local ops, the whole boat shut down. The lights went off, the fans went off. It was scary.
“A boat without power tends to sink,” he said. “About a minute or two we sat in absolute silence and hoped for the best.”
Fortunately, the men in the engine room were able to quickly restore power.
One of his favorite experiences was being able to prepare the equipment on the bridge at the top of the submarine when the sub surfaced. Surfacing in the ocean at night was especially enjoyable. With no light pollution, the stars were amazing, like being in the mountains, only better, he said. And sometimes they would see dolphins or flying fish. But mostly they would sit up top and smoke a cigar.
Once or twice a year they would surface and have a barbecue and swimming party right in the middle of the ocean. Everyone on the boat would swim. They would cook hot dogs and hamburgers
“That was always fun,” he said.
But most days were long hours of work, usually sleeping only four or five hours a night. Sometimes no sleep at all for two or three days. Getting yelled at was never pleasant, and when he was in charge and had to yell at others who messed, that was not pleasant either, he said. Even when in port, every third night they had “duty” where they were required to guard the ship. And of course, they had to keep their boots polished.
“For the most part, I miss it,” Christiaens said.
While in the Navy, he got to spend time in port in Japan, Korea, Australia, Hawaii and Guam. He loved every single place. And his family followed him.
“I’ve been to Japan so much I thought about moving there,” he said.
Two of his children were born while he was stationed at Pearl Harbor. His daughter still remembers Hawaii and wants to move back.
But Christiaens learned that spending half his life underwater and half in port but still with the ship, didn’t leave much time for his family. He missed the birth of one of his children, all of the pregnancies, and many birthdays and holidays. So he had to make the choice between a great job or spending more time with family.
“It wasn’t an easy decision,” he said.
In May of 2017, he left the military. They owned a house in West Washington they had purchased while he was stationed there. Christiaens was able to graduate with a bachelor’s in history from Seattle University.
He is now pursuing a graduate degree at Idaho State and the family decided to make their home in Rigby. Christiaens takes classes online and will graduate next spring. He would like to be a high school or middle school history teacher.
“Idaho was the best area to go,” he said. “We intend on raising our kids here. It’s a lot like where I grew up.”
He was born and raised in Montana and his family now lives in Bozeman, which he says is an added benefit.
Besides self-discipline, he says appreciation for family and his wife Christina is his main takeaway from military life.
“My appreciation for my family grew because I didn’t get to spend much time with them,” he said.
Now, baby number four is on the way and Christiaens doesn’t plan on missing out this time.