Veteran of the Month: Dan Cunnien

In the movies, the Marines were always the heroes, always the ones who got things done, and the toughest branch of military to be in.
Dan Cunnien of Monteview grew up always wanting to be a Marine.
Cunnien was born in Lewiston, Idaho, but moved to Minnesota at age two. Before graduating from St Paul Park High School in 1965, recruiters came into the school. Cunnien and his friend joined the Marines, including a 120-day program before graduation.
“At the time I was 17 years old,” Cunnien said. “I graduated Saturday, I think it was June 4, the next day, Sunday, my parents had a graduation open house for me. Monday I boarded a plane to L.A. and then went to San Diego Boot Camp. Just two days after graduation.”
After Boot Camp, he was sent to Camp Pendleton for additional training. He and his high school friend were split up. The friend shipped right to Vietnam and Cunnien lost contact with him.
“I never heard from my buddy. There was a name like his on the Vietnam Veteran Wall, but I’m not sure what happened to him,” he said.
Cunnien was sent to Okinawa, attached to the First Motor Transport for the First Marine Division. At sign up, recruits tested for positions and Cunnien qualified in communications and became a field radio operator.
Often he would drive at the back of the convoy, operating the radio to communicate their position with the lead vehicle of the convoy. In Chu Lai, Vietnam, if he didn’t drive in a convoy he was used for guard duty at night.
“In convoys you didn’t want to come back in the dark because you were a sitting duck,” he said.
Sometimes they went zigzagging through the compound trying not to get hit.
One time a rocket exploded in a garbage pit not seven feet away from Cunnien.
“If it had landed on the surface, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said. “And to this day I have a hearing problem.”
They had one instance where they did lose three engineers. They had stopped their convoy and one of the engineers was working to deactivate a mine. Usually they blow it in place. Cunnien is unsure of whether the mine was booby-trapped or whether the engineer touched two wires together. He was also unsure of why the two other engineers were standing so close to him while he was working, but all three were lost when the mine blew up.
“I was also trained on switchboard,” he said. “We were the main switchboard between headquarters and all the companies. There were about 20 different outfits around us.”
After five months his battalion moved out and left him in Chu Lai. He was due to rotate back to the states, but he could have been sent anywhere after that rotation, including to infantry.
“I was lucky I was in motor transport. Infantry is something else,” he said. So I extended six months in Vietnam,” he said.
Waiving the rotation allowed Cunnien to stay in his position. Eventually he went to Da Nang, where he helped haul supplies. In Da Nang he also had to go out on listening posts and watch over a ravine and a ditch with artillery.
“We were the first line of defense if someone tired to sneak through,” he said.
One night the enemy rocketed the Da Nang Airstrip. Cunnien had been training someone on switchboard who was really confused.
“I ended up working 48 hours straight on the switchboard,” he said.
He ended up serving six months in Okinawa, and 13 months in Vietnam.
After that he rotated back to the states to Twentynine Palms. And his last 11 months were spent in Hawaii and the Naval Gunnery.
Cunnien experienced many of the unpleasantries that happened to those returning from Vietnam. One time he attended a parade where veterans from every war but Vietnam were thanked.
“All those protesting the war were attacking veterans but they didn’t attack the politicians who sent us there,” he said.
After getting out of the military, Cunnien worked at a variety of jobs. He spent a couple of years at the Standard Filling Stations, then making plastic for Andersen Windows, then at a meat packing plant. For a while he was a roofer, then a farm laborer at a mushroom plant, then he worked at Capital City Fish. Finally he became a custodian with the school district.
“Every single job I worked, except for the school district, I was either laid off or the company went bankrupt,” he said.
He retired from the school district after 28 years. Divorced, he moved to Idaho to live near his sister in Monteview.
What bothers Cunnien about Vietnam was that all the news reported about Vietnam was negative, when in reality they set up medical clinics in the villages, built bridges, and formed schools.
Cunnien said that he was able to pave the way in his family as many others also joined the Marines, following 17-year-old Cunnien’s dream as well.