Like the Navy SEALS that came after him, Jim Tarpley had to earn his way to be with the Navy’s elite underwater demolition team.
Of the 218 nominees, because they had to be nominated just to try out to be froggers, 11 died during the training, and only eight made it on the team.
“That’s how rigorous was the training. They’d try to break you psychologically,” said Tarplet’s son Jeremy.
They would have the candidates arise at 4:00 a.m. for a 12-mile run, followed by heavy lifting exercise. Returning at 6:00 a.m., recruits would get five minutes for breakfast. The rest of the day was stuffed full of hard work and exercise.
Training involved things such as dropping the recruits seven miles out in the open ocean, and having them swim for a distant submarine that was only going to surface for 20-30 minutes. Or they would have to make it to shore.
“And we had to swim. They said, ‘see you at breakfast,’” Tarpley said.
They also trained with explosives underwater. Sometimes at the end of the day, the instructors would take their beds apart and chew them out.
“If they got mad, they were not mentally tough enough and you were out,” he said. “I can’t tell you specifically what you could do throughout your life to put yourself in situations that tough and maintain your cool, but it is the only way to train yourself for the mental strength that otherwise breaks most people.”
Tarpley had many near-death experiences. In Vietnam, an enemy took aim at close range and missed. One time he detonated explosives underwater and felt strongly he should roll over on his back. He was blasted six or eight feet out of the water into the air, having rolled over had saved his life.
“Blowing up things was a lot of fun, but getting away was not,” he stated. “We did what we had to do, so we wouldn’t have to do it here at home. We don’t talk about it. We don’t want anyone to experience the horror of it even secondhand. But all of us were willing to die on the spot for their flag.”
Tarpley was born in Corona, N.M. in 1938. His family moved to Applecate and then Auburn, California. His family was poor and he had other life difficulties, so he decided to join the military. Tarpley served one tour of duty in Vietnam from 1956-1958.
“The U.S. was not involved in Vietnam but there were a number of us there,” he said.
The French Foreign Legion was there before the war started, he said. They lost two comrades in Vietnam. Two more committed suicide a couple months after they returned. When their plane landed they were puzzled by the commotion at the airport. Jane Fonda was there throwing rotten eggs and tomatoes at them.
“That’s what bothered me,” Tarpley said. “I had to hide the fact that I was a veteran.”
Tarpley spent his last two years in the military in Kingsville, Texas, as a water survival instructor. He trained pilots so they would survive if they crashed in the open ocean. The froggers also ran the swimming pool in between maneuvers for the troops.
“I had to teach those dumb cadets how to swim,” he jokes. “That was the good part of my service.”
They also had the pleasure of teaching the children of the officers how to swim. One little three-year-old, Nancy, was stricken with polio and so paralyzed that she couldn’t walk. They worked with her until she became a good swimmer. At Tarpley’s going away party, she walked up to him wearing braces. They stayed in touch and at 10, Nancy was on the swim team.
“To me, that was touching,” Tarpley said. “That was probably the best thing that happened to me during my service time.”
He got out in 1960 and chose not to re-enlist.
“Those that re-upped all died in Vietnam,” Tarpley said. “I’m the only one left.”
He attended the funeral recently of the other remaining frogger, whom he had stayed in touch with over the years.
After Tarpley’s military experience he became a contractor. He was a bricklayer in California and also played professional football for the 49ers in 1960 and 1961, but he didn’t like California and he moved to Sandpoint. He built himself a house, and then built churches and other houses in northern Idaho. He worked for Georgia Pacific for a while.
In 1972, he moved to Blackfoot and owned a ranch. He sold after three years and moved on to the Garrett Ranch in Medicine Lodge until 1994, when he moved 20 miles west to Blue Creek.
But all of Tarpley’s experiences definitely toughened him. In 1989, Tarpley was run over by a tractor twice on the same day. He broke every bone in his body except for his skull and left arm. The doctors told him without his tough military training he would never have survived the experience.
“There’s no doubt that he’s got pain every day, but because of his mental toughness, he pushes through,” his son said. “He always finds something to keep him busy. “
Now at age 82, Tarpley daily puts in six hours of heavy work and another five or six hours of light work. His son says he could easily pass for 15-20 years younger.
“I never have retired. I still take care of my horses and cattle,” Tarpley said.
He also has a business selling water, he makes canes and cradles, he’s an artist who enjoys drawing dogs, and he’s heavily involved with the VFW Post 8893 in Mud Lake doing events and funerals.
In 1986, Vietnam vets finally were recognized, and Tarpley got his card in 1992.
“I’m totally happy with our VA system. Any veteran should be proud of the way they are treated,” he said.
It took decades later, generations later, but the sentiment has finally shifted.
“Their kids appreciate what they did,” Jeremy said. “Most of those guys won’t ask for kindness or appreciation, but their kids will ask it for them. Hopefully if we as kids do a good job of informing people, they will be appreciation enough to improve their lives, even if it is a little late.”