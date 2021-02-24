Kelly Wilson was living in Hillsboro, Oregon, and living paycheck to paycheck with two roommates and an iguana, when she realized she was in a dead-end rut.
The very next week she walked into the recruiters and asked where she could sign up. She joined the Army because her father had served in the Army. She was 19 and signed an 8-year contract, with the first four as active duty. She expected to go into the reserves for the remaining four years and move back home. That was in 1996, and she hasn’t been back to Oregon yet.
“I instinctively knew the Army would help me get somewhere in life—literally and figuratively,” she said. “I would probably still be there sharing rent and living paycheck to paycheck if I hadn’t joined the military.”
She followed advice to choose her military job wisely that would translate easily to civilian life. She had wanted to be a police officer, having been fascinated by the TV show Chips, but they didn’t have military police she was told. But she did later achieve her dream when she became a Maryland State Trooper. She scored high on her test and became an intelligence analyst.
They explained that intelligence analysts don’t go to the field and never go to war.
“I can’t tell you how many times in my military career I went to the field. And in 2003 I went to war,” she said.
She went to Baghdad and all over Iraq. She was near the end of her eight years but was told she needed to re-up. So she did.
“I had such a frightening, thrilling, sense of patriotism that I probably wouldn’t have left even if I had the chance,” she said.
Their mission was to drive throughout the country and secure things and investigate locations. She served in a coalition with Brits, Australians, Canadians and Italians.
“I got to see a lot of that country including Babylon, which was the most amazing place with its Biblical history,” Wilson said.
And all of the time they were getting shot at or bombs were flying at them. She developed the ability to not flinch after a while.
“One bomb was a near miss, exploding ten to twelve feet from me. It was a shotgun blast of dirt in our face. It stung. We shook off the dirt and laughed uproariously and inappropriately. Like “Wow! It’s cool we’re not dead!” she said.
She got home and demobilized. A month before she deployed, she had met the man of her dreams, so when she returned she was quickly married and pregnant. After 10 years in the military, she decided not to continue.
“I went in as an E-1. I got out as an E-6 staff sergeant,” she said. “I was proud to serve my country. I was proud to be making it on my own.”
She enjoyed the perks of a tight-knit community, where people watched out for and took care of one another.
“I enjoyed how tough it was physically and mental stress from challenges,” she said. “They take a teenage kid and make them responsible. For that reason I really appreciate the military and I wouldn’t be where I am in life or in my career.”
Her job as intelligence analyst translated immediately into a job in the private sector. After 9/11, regional fusion centers popped up in nearly all 50 states. Fusion centers were a place where local, state and federal police could meet and discuss terrorist threats and coordinate their safety efforts. Wilson got a job at a regional fusion center.
Then, because of her background as a Maryland state trooper and as intel analyst, Wilson was recruited to Washington D.C. to work in the Department of Homeland Security. She coordinated efforts to protect critical infrastructure from possible terrorist attacks which may target water systems or government buildings.
Later, when the country had more threats from natural disasters such as hurricanes, wildfires and earthquakes, the Department of Homeland Security moved their efforts to protect infrastructure from those threats and improve resiliency, she said.
In 2015, she transferred to Southern California as the security advisor for the area. While there, she saw lots of disasters including wildfires and a tsunami. Also that year, a radical shot up co-workers at a Christmas party.
“I responded to the scene and I helped to work the scene,” Wilson said. “I wound up doing active-shooter briefings—hundreds of them.”
She helped them find ways to protect their churches, schools and office spaces. Wilson now lives near Ririe and works at the INL.
Since ending her military career, she has enjoyed running for fun. While in the Army, she would have extra duties on top of her day job as intel analyst. One of those jobs was to run recruits around the golf course—about a three-mile loop. The problem was that she sometimes had to run it before work, at lunch, and after work, equaling nine miles. And she never got to run at her own pace.
“I hated running until later on and I thought, wow, this is actually fun, running at your own pace and not singing cadence,” she said. “I even did a half-marathon. In the military, you are not in charge of your life or even your own body. You are property of the U.S. Army. It’s a weird thing you give up when you sign up for the military. Uncle Sam owns you 24 hours a day. The military asks you to obey orders but also do creative thinking.”
Another unique experience for her was being one of very few females in the position.
“I always had to be one of the guys,” she said.
Often she slept in tents with a team of Rangers and the other males on her analyst team. Trying to take bathroom breaks in the desert where there wasn’t even a bush to hide behind was also a challenge. She had to open two doors of the Humvee and hope for the best, she said.
One time she heard screaming in the tent.
“And it wasn’t me,” she said.
The Rangers had discovered a camel spider. Snakes and scorpions weren’t pleasant either, she said.
Even as a Maryland State Trooper she was the lone female.
“They didn’t haze me, but they didn’t welcome me. I earned their respect,” she said.