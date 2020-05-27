Larry Anderson was born November 26, 1944, in Idaho Falls, and after graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1963, he decided to enlist in the Army.
“I just decided that’s what I wanted to do. I just wanted to serve. Vietnam wasn’t even on the radar then,” Anderson said.
But he ended up fighting in one of the most famous battles in the Vietnam War.
His basic training was at Ft. Ord in California. Training was at Ft. Benning in Georgia. He then joined the 18th airborne in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
In 1965, he was transferred to the 1st Air Calvary at Ft. Benning. They loaded up their equipment and sailed across the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal and up to California.
“We refueled, then it was straight over to Vietnam,” Anderson said.
They made a beach landing at Quy Nhon, South Vietnam. Anderson became a part of the First Cavalry Air Mobile Division. Battalions were flown in Chinook helicopters around the central highlands, including the Ia Drang Valley. They operated from the South China Sea up to the Cambodia border, Anderson said. Roads were scarce in the area, so Anderson and the other troops were flown in and out for battle.
“We didn’t fight every day, but most of the time,” Anderson said. “Sometimes we’d be out three or four days, or five, then fly back on the planes. We set up base camps. We had our equipment and everything.”
They also had quite a bit of down time, which they used for patrols, Anderson said.
“Our base camp was at Quan Lio by the golf course where they had the command center and the medics,” Anderson said. “You didn’t know from one day to the next when or where you were going.”
“A lot of the times it was very intense. But anytime anyone is shooting at you it is really intense,” Anderson said.
A lot of the fighting was done in bamboo forest, “thicker than heck,” he said.
It was in the fall of 1965, when Anderson and the other members of the 2nd Battalion U.S. Calvary flew to the Ia Drang Valley. Up to this point, American soldiers had fought in a series of smaller battles. But this time 400 U.S. soldiers faced an army of 3,000 or 4,000 men. The battle lasted three or four days, Anderson said.
“We won. Our body count was hellacious,” Anderson said. “We came out ahead. They pulled out.”
The event was known as The Battle of Ia Drang Valley.
“The movie ‘We Were Soldiers’ was based on that. I have no desire to see it. I’ve been there,” Anderson said.
Anderson was not shot, but was seriously injured by scrap metal. He spent six weeks in the hospital at Johnson Air Force Base in Japan. Then he was reassigned back to Vietnam. He had already spent 13 months in Vietnam. He would go on to serve nine more months in the rank of sergeant.
“I was released in September in 1966,” he said. “I was fully discharged in 1969.”
That same year, he married his wife Darlene. They had a daughter, Trina, and they now have four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Anderson went to work for the Rigby Police Department, serving for 42 years, 34 as Chief of Police. He retired in 2011.
He believes his service in Vietnam prepared him to work as Chief of Police.
“Things didn’t bother me that would have bothered other people,” he said. “People in the city of Rigby are great people. It’s a small community but bigger since I first started.”
In the military he learned about discipline, and how hard work leads to accomplishment.
“I think it also made me grow up. I was just a boy from Idaho and all of a sudden I was a soldier. It made me respect what freedoms we do have. People complain but let them go to another country and they’ll come back and appreciate what they’ve got,” he said.
Learning to handle the unexpected also translated well to police work.
“Somebody told me once you get used to adrenaline. You don’t know one moment to the next what is happening,” he said.
Another thing gained from the military was making lifelong friends. He’s drawn even closer to some of his friends who got drafted, he said.
“A lot depends on the guy next to you doing his job and he depends on you doing your job,” he said. “When I first came back, a lot of people didn’t want anything to do with us,” Anderson said. “Through the years and everything has folded back. ‘I guess those guys aren’t so bad.’ I think a lot of people accepted it. You can’t let things like that get the better of you. I learned to live with it.”
And now he enjoys being a member of the America Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, he said.
He also enjoys travelling to places such as England, Scotland, Mexico, Holland, Alaska and Hawaii; taking his camper to Heise in the summer, and riding his side-by-side.
“Doing all kinds of different things,” he said. “Basically all that we weren’t able to find the time to do before.”