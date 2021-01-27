Born and raised in Provo, Utah, LeMoyne Monk graduated in May 1943, while WWII was in full swing. He enlisted in the Army and reported to Ft. Douglas in Salt Lake City on July 24, 1943.
“At the time, it seemed like the right thing to do,” he said. “I came home with a greater appreciation for our country, the freedoms and the opportunities we have. I feel that those that served not only in WWII, but all of the conflicts since have seen firsthand what our freedoms are worth especially when someone is trying to take them away,” he said.
He was sent to Ft. Knox, Kentucky, for 17 weeks of basic training. From there Monk was sent to Ft. Smith, Arkansas, as an instructor for driver, artillery mechanic and gunner on a M2 tank.
While an instructor, he and a couple of friends decided that they would volunteer for the Airborne. Just prior to reporting for duty and training in the Airborne, however, he was on a training run in a tank. While performing maneuvers and acting as tank commander, the driver did not follow instructions and rolled the tank while descending a hill. Monk was injured with a broken shoulder and spent the next 30 days in the hospital, then another 30 days on light duty. The Airborne shipped out without him.
On February 7, 1945, his unit was loaded on a troop train bound for New York City. From there they boarded a ship headed for Europe. He was part of the 16th Armored Division which landed on Utah Beach in Northern France on February 11, 1945. The 16th Armored Division was assigned to the 3rd army, 4th Infantry Division. They picked up their equipment in La Havre, France, and then finished their trek to Paris on foot, walking during the nights.
Monk says they were only involved in a few small battles. On one occasion they were pushing through Germany and he sighted a German Tiger retreating from its position. The tiger was virtually impossible to destroy because the armor was so thick, but Monk destroyed the tiger by shooting through the engine doors and blowing-up the tank
In his tank division, he was assigned as the gunner on an M3. For most of the time, he was acting tank commander since his commander was always off completing other duties. Each tank was staffed with a commander, driver, assistant driver, gunner and assistant gunner. In addition to the main cannon on the tank, each was equipped with a 30-caliber machine gun and a 50-caliber mounted on the turret, and a telescopic sight which they would sight-in for a one mile range.
As things began to wind down, scores of German soldiers surrendered, Monk said. The 16th Armored Division was also instrumental in liberating several prison camps and were involved in mop-up efforts in several concentration camps, Monk said.
Monk’s division was sent to the underground city of Nurnberg, Germany, then Waidhaus, Germany, and finally on May 5, 1945, they launched an attack on Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. They were able to secure the city with little resistance and fighting. The famous “Beer City” of Pilsen marked the furthest that American forces had penetrated into Czechoslovakia. The also took the city of Prague.
Monk remembers that Prague was a very beautiful city and the university there was very beautiful and interesting. This stands out as one of the highlight experiences of the war, he said.
One particular event stands out to him as he remembered his time in Europe. General Patton had come to the area where they were assigned and some snipers had Patton and his group pinned down. Monk’s company went with handguns to find and eliminate the sniper. On more than one occasion, Monk had to go clear snipers with only a handgun, he said.
On another occasion while moving through Germany in the tanks, they had run out of gas deep in the woods. The fuel trucks could not get close enough to them so they had to work all night carrying fuel to gas up the tanks. This was accomplished by carrying five-gallon gas cans, two at a time, from the fuel trucks to the tanks. It took over 100 gallons per tank and this was accomplished 10 gallons at a time over a one and one-half mile walk.
Another memory that was significant is that the German soldiers would not surrender to the Russians, but would surrender to Americans. The reason for this was that during the war, the Germans were extremely brutal in their treatment of the Russians. In return, when the Germans would surrender to the Russians, the Russians returned the brutality and many of the Germans who surrendered to the Russians became casualties of war. Americans would at least treat the Germans with some respect, Monk said.
Monk also remembers when they had progressed to the Rhine River. In order to get across the river, they used pontoon bridges. Monk drove a tank across the Rhine on the pontoon bridges. This was the first time this had been attempted and it was successful, he said.
During the next few months, most of his duties were in mop-up efforts because the war in Europe had ended. He became a driver for the military government, assigned to repatriate those who had been displaced from their countries during the war, mostly in Poland and Czechoslovakia.
Once while driving a dignitary, Monk had to get on the Autobahn. The Autobahn was controlled by the U.S. on one side and the Russians on the other side. They got on the wrong side and were “captured” by the Russians and put in detention center. They were interrogated for four hours to determine they were not a threat, then released and driven back to the Autobahn.
After a couple of months of driving all around Europe, Monk had had enough and volunteered to go to the Pacific where the war with Japan still raged on. He was accepted to go and was shipped out of Europe on a hospital ship headed back to the United States to be transferred to the Pacific. They arrived in New York harbor on VJ day, August 15,1945.
“It was a wonderful occasion and all of the people on the ship crowded to the rails to see the headlines and people proclaiming victory over Japan, although the official surrender was not until 2 September 1945,” Monk said.
He remembers that the ship was listing over because so many people were crowded at the one side.
Since the Japanese had surrendered, the war was over and he was sent home. He was sent to Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, for discharge then on to Ft. Douglas. He spent 10 days at Ft. Douglas prior to being discharged.
The 16th Armored division took heavy losses but fortunately, not in his company. The 16th was inactivated on October 15, 1945. Monk was then assigned to the 4th infantry Division but never saw action nor was he ever on foot as an infantry soldier, he said.
After the war, he married Effie Winchester from Lewisville and they had five children: Michael Monk, Theresa Wood, Wynn Monk, Leslie Frandsen and David Monk. They have 20 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. Effie passed away in 1984 and Monk married Erma Fife in 1991.
As a civilian, he worked as a mechanic for several years and then became a carpenter.
He learned a lot from his experiences in the military.
“I learned discipline, how to work and sense of duty. Also to stay out of the sergeant’s way,” he said.
Contributing writers: Michael Monk, Wynn Monk and David Monk who interviewed their father and recorded his history on a trip to the Washington D.C. WWII Memorial in 2005.