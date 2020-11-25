Lester Reiss, a Vietnam veteran, had the opportunity a year ago to do the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with 49 other veterans.
“People stopped and cheered and clapped and thanked us. They call us heroes, but we don’t really feel that. The heroes are the ones who gave their all for this country. We did our job and were happy to come home,” he said.
Reiss was born in Yakima, Washington, and raised in Anaconda, Montana. When he graduated from high school in 1965 he went to register for the draft. The woman at the Post Office told him, “by the way, you are number one on the draft list.”
Within a couple of weeks he was part of the Army Reserves in Butte, Montana. After Basic Training in Fort Ord, California, Reiss ended up in Rexburg, to be near his fiancé who had recently moved there, and he became part of the 116th combat engineers.
As a part of the National Guard, he participated in weekend drills every month. He was married in December of 1967. In May of 1968 his unit was activated to go to Vietnam.
His unit spent three months at Ft. Lewis training and getting ready to go. Reiss had two weeks leave and then went with an early attachment with 20 other soldiers to get things set up for the battalion. All of their equipment was sent on a ship. Reiss convoyed to the Air Force Base to offload and then drive back the equipment.
At the base they built an airstrip for the planes and helicopters. They were in the same quarters but on the opposite end of the 101st airborne.
“My job was supply clerk,” he said.
He was in charge of logistics for supplies and materials for Base Camp. His basic job was to prepare weapons and what other items needed to be fixed, and to supply fatigues, boots, and jackets and whatever the guys needed to do their job. Sometimes he would have to convoy to Cameron Bay to pick up ammo and grenades so they could always have a supply in the bunker, he said.
While working, they employed some Vietnamese people. Sometimes they would return them to their homes about five miles away. They were warned by the Vietnamese not to stop for anything and they heeded that warning. The Vietnamese were good hard workers and Reiss enjoyed getting to know them and their families.
“We got to see the way they lived. They really liked us and it was good working with them,” Reiss said.
They also visited the orphanage, full of unwanted Amer-Eurasian babies that was run by Catholic nuns, he said.
They spent three weeks at Phan Thiet on a bluff overlooking the South China Sea. At night the Vietnamese would go out on boats with lanterns to fish. They would watch the beautiful sight of dozens of boats from the bluff. And in the morning they would sell their night’s catch at the market.
“It was kind of interesting to see all that stuff. Other than buildings full of bullets holes and bomb craters, Vietnam was not too bad of a place.” Reiss said.
“I tell people I had a good experience there. I went with the mindset to do whatever I had to do and not complain. I was 21 and pretty infallible, like I could do anything and go anywhere.”
He also was fascinated by how they would capture ocean water in dikes, drain the water and collect the salt.
“They were ingenious people and hard working. They wanted the same things that you and I want,” he said, naming families, safety, food to eat, and a home. “They didn’t have homes and they lived off the street.”
Plus there was no safety with nightly rockets and mortar blasts. At 11:00, they would be staring out into the darkness wondering if something was going to happen, he said.
“That’s what war does, I guess. We lived every day not knowing. I just went with an open mind. But I was not out in the jungle like those other guys, where most of their bad experiences came from,” he said.
He only had one casualty in his company. A young man who said he was bored and wanted to go with the roadwork crew. He was given permission, and he was sitting on the bed of the truck eating lunch, when he became a victim of a roadside bomb.
“But we had minimal casualties,” Reiss said.
Reiss enjoyed his time serving, but was happy to come home in September of 1969, two weeks early since he had left two weeks early. He met up with the others when they returned. He turned down the opportunity to stay in the military, however.
“I felt there was more to life than being in the National Guard. I wanted to go and pursue other things in my life,” he said.
He worked on a dairy farm, and for U.S. Steel and he took correspondence courses. After the dairy was sold in ’86 or 87, he worked for security at the INL for the next 23 years. He and his wife have six children and 26 grandchildren. His oldest son and
youngest sons both served in the 116th and did tours. One of his grandsons is in the Air Force.
Looking back, he sees the impact the military had on him. He was more aware of what was going on around him. He often wears his Vietnam Veteran hat to remind others that the war actually took place and for the chance it gives him to meet other veterans. People are often appreciative and congenial about his service, he said.
“I feel like I had a good experience. I learned from it. I think I’m a better person and more aware of what is going on,” he said. “It fell into place and I enjoyed it. I had a good experience out there.”