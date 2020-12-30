It wasn’t too hard for Nick Balsmeier’s brother to talk him into joining the Air National Guard in Boise.
After all, Balsmeier’s father had served for more than 20 years in the Navy. Two brothers were also in the Navy and another in the Air Force. When his brother Robert returned from active duty with the Air Force Special Forces, he and Nick attended ISU together. So when Robert decided to join the Air National Guard in Boise, he talked Nick into joining with him.
“I joined the Air National Guard in 2002 and I’ve been going strong ever since,” he said. “With one week a month and two weeks each year. If you do the math I’m up to 270 trips to Boise.”
“I like serving my country and I like the work,” Balsmeier said.
The Blackfoot High School 2001 graduate attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, and then trade school at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, for an additional 12-14 weeks.
“They give a list of openings and I got to pick A, B, C, or D. I chose jet engine mechanic because it sounded pretty cool,” he said. “It’s been a good career. I’ve stayed in it over 18 years now.”
At Shepherd, they are taught the basics in mechanics, jet propulsion and physics, but it’s the monthly trips to Boise that continue the training, and sharpen and perfect the skills, he said.
“I’ve been to Afghanistan a couple of times,” he said. “We just got back from a trip to the Middle East,” he said. “I’m part of the maintenance squadron.”
Balsmeier was over the support section to support the A10 fighter missions. They did all the maintenance as the pilots went and flew their missions, every day, all day.
“Our planes fly 24/7 so we had people there all the time they are flying,” he said.
He said for the support section it is pretty low key since they are not out traveling beyond the base.
“We still are in some danger to do it, but not like rolling out and fighting the Taliban or whomever we are fighting,” he said.
Balsmeier was deployed in 2008 and then again this year, when he served from May to August.
Sometimes it is hard to be away from his family, especially having to go every month, but Balsmeier explains to his children that sometimes people have to do things they don’t want to do or that are hard things, and he tries to set an example for them.
He is grateful for the core values that the Air Force instills from day one: Integrity, service before self, and excellence in all you do.
“Learning that discipline has been helpful in my civilian career,” he said. “As an 18-19 year old kid, the military helped me figure out my way, and helped me focus and get through college”
He used the GI bill to help him pay for college and he earned a bachelor’s degree in science. He now works for the Department of Energy at the INL.
He and his wife Whitney have three children.
Balsmeier plans to complete 20 years in the Reserves and then retire from the military. He is so grateful that he has been a part of it and had the opportunity to serve his country.
“It’s one of the best decisions that I’ve made. It put me on the right path and helped me to focus on being able to get through hard stuff and get through college. Discipline, service and hard work are some things you can’t get anywhere else,” he said. “When others know you have military service they know you can be counted on.”
Balsmeier said there are many factors that continued to make serving in the military so enjoyable for him—the camaraderie, the sense of serving one’s country, the fun experiences and the great friends.
“And I enjoy the work,” he said.