Veteran of the Month: Orvin Twitchell

Orvin Twitchell was one of six out of seven brothers to join the military.
Two brothers served in WWII, two brothers went to Korea, one in the Navy and one in the Air Force. One brother had back problems and did not serve and one brother went to Vietnam, Twitchell said.
“My uncle was killed in WWII,” Twitchell said. “All the rest of us came home all right.”
He signed up for the U.S. Army in August 1950, intending to fight in the Korean War.
But after completing basic training in California, moving on to Colorado, and then shipping out from Washington, the plane went east instead of west.
“How come we are going east?” Twitchell asked.
“They are sending you into Germany and Austria,” was the answer. “I did want to go to Korea. I signed up to go to Korea,” Twitchell said.
But he instead served 29 months in his combat engineering battalion building an army base. During the construction they lived in a tent city near the Swiss Alps in Austria.
Twitchell did experience a week of intense fighting, however, as they forced the Russians back across the Danube River.
“In the military you get a lot of different experiences and do a lot of different things,” Twitchell said. “I had a pretty good rank — Sergeant First Class.”
He learned valuable life lessons during the military such as discipline, getting along with other people, the importance of education, and developing patience.
“I think everyone should be in the military, just for the discipline if nothing else,” he said. “It does one good to be in the military. It gives you that look on life that there are other people in the world and you have to get along with them.”
He found in the military that the more he volunteered, the better off he was. So he volunteered for everything.
“They called it brown-nosing. But you got along better in the service,” he said.
He loved being able to serve his country.
“I love the United States. I just hope we can keep it free, keep that flag a flying. It’s the symbol of our country,” Twitchell said.
Twitchell was born in Albion, Idaho, in 1929.
“In my life we’ve been to the moon. We went from not much to tremendous. We started out with not much and now look at us.”
Twitchell remembers starting at age 14, going into the mountains for the entire summer herding sheep.
“You sure learn a lot being in the mountains by yourself,” he said.
He learned to cook with a Dutch oven and care for sheep. He even shot a mountain lion and had to chop wood for his fires. At home, they didn’t have electricity and so the family had a pot-bellied stove with a reservoir to heat up water, so he also had to chop wood for the stove. He promised himself after the military that he would never have a woodstove again. And he hasn’t.
When he returned from Europe he came home and married Ruth Staley and together they had five children and a dairy farm south of Mud Lake. They also raised Ruth’s two baby sisters. In addition to their kids, they have seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
“It’s enjoyable to have kids,” he said. “It just turns this life around. I enjoy kids.”
In 1965, they wanted him to do the 4-H club, which he did for the next 17 years.
In 1972, they got a veterans post.
“I’ve been commander 25 times over the years,” he said.
In 1989, he talked the owners of the Mud Lake Market into selling their 40-foot wide by 160-foot long building that they turned into a community museum.
“I did that. That was a job,” he said.
The museum is still open to the public today.
“I’ve been a pretty good leader all my life,” Twitchell said. “The military was the solid rock of the whole foundation.”