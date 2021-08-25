Veteran of the Month: Simone Stoumbaugh

After a bit of college Simone Stoumbaugh needed a job, and she felt the military was a good option.
“I enjoyed the military. I was an Army brat. I have been around the military even though we lived off-base and I was very interested in what my step-dad did,” she said.
She walked into a combined recruiters office and headed toward the Air Force, but all of the branches shared the office space.
“No others even looked up from their desk,” she said.
Then she took the ASVAB and scored high marks.
“When I went back I got mobbed,” she said. “I scored very well and had my choice of any job I wanted to do. The Air Force fit what I was looking for. She joined in 1986. Her job was ground radio communications, which she found interesting and enjoyable.
She headed to Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas. Originally from New York, it was Stoumbaugh’s first time out of the New York-New Jersey area, but it was just the beginning of travelling to new places and embarking on new adventures.
Tech school was in Biloxi, Mississippi. Then it was off to her first duty assignment, stationed at Okinawa, Japan.
“Which was fabulous,” she said. “What was not to like? A beautiful island, the people were nice, it was peaceful there. For a first duty assignment it was definitely the place to be.”
Her next assignment was at Cocoa Beach, Florida. She was stationed there as part of the mobility unit that deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1992 during Desert Storm.
Deployment to Duran, Saudi Arabia, wasn’t easy.
“I take things as they come. I try to make the best of it,” she said. “Before I went over I looked into customs and courtesies and appropriate behavior. I tried to look at it like it’s the adventure part of my job. I don’t regret my time over there.”
And she did have interesting adventures and met many great people.
“Thankfully, I was able to come home in one piece and no issues,” she said. “One thing I really appreciated was the men I served with were always respectful, kind and really great to work with. They helped out a lot. They always had my back.”
One of the requirements she had to fulfill was to be able to lift 75 pounds over her head. She was always able to do it, and lift heavy equipment when required. She gained the men’s respect by not asking for help. But often times they offered it, she said.
But it was a different story when it came to the men of Saudi Arabia. One time she went on a job because she was the only one who knew how to troubleshoot the particular equipment. The Saudi Arabian was nice, but he politely asked her male coworker that she show him how to fix the problem and not to bring her ever again.
“I didn’t take it as an insult,” Stoumbaugh said. “It was interesting to see how other people live. It’s one thing to read how things are in another country and another thing to live it. Of course, I didn’t live like a Saudi woman though. It causes you to appreciate home that much more.”
After that, she was stationed at the Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. After being stationed in paradise three times in a row, she didn’t dare press her luck. When she got out of the military she stayed in Hawaii. She served from 1986-1996 for active duty. She joined the Air National Guard from 1998-2001.
She met her husband while in Hawaii. He was in the Army. He was from Idaho Falls and wanted to move back there, so when he was deployed to Afghanistan, Stoumbaugh came to live with his parents—even though she had never been to Idaho before and had only met his parents once.
“I haven’t always made the best decisions in my life, but joining the Army and marrying my husband were great,” she said. “We just had our 19-year anniversary.”
She has two sons. One is a pediatrician in L.A. The other is a manager of a powder-coating company in Shelley.
She has worked for the INL for 15 years as the business lead for the wireless test bed program. She attributes getting the job to her military experience. She also said the military gave her a good sense of purpose and direction and a nice, solid foundation to tackle the rest of her life.
“I certainly know I wouldn’t be where I am now,” she said.