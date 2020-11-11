John Akimoto – Born Sept. 22, 1923 in Idaho Fall, Akimoto lived in Menan and enlisted in the Army on April 7, 1943 as one of the first two volunteers for the 100th Infantry Battalion from the Amache Internment Camp. As a Private in the army, he died April 2, 1944 in Italy.
Moody J. Bailey – A member of the Navy, Bailey enlisted Oct. 1942 and had active sea duty along the Atlantic Coast and had cruises to North Africa. He also served in the Pacific and on shore duty. He was wounded twice, first on D–Day in the Atlantic and again in the leg in the Pacific action before serving in San Diego. He fell from a watch tower resulting in death in San Diego.
Quentin W. Blakley – Blakely was born July 10, 1918 in Idaho Falls to Joseph Collins Blakely and Alice Collings Blakely. He married Elizabeth Josephine Beauregard in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sept. 4, 1941 and served in the Army Air Corps as a Staff Sergeant. He died in New Guinea on Jan. 5, 1943.
John Leroy Brown – Brown was born Nov. 15, 1920 in Lorenzo to Joseph Murray Brown and Elizabeth Gunnell Maughan Brown. He married Ramona Edna Mortensen in Salt Lake City, Utah Dec. 7, 1940. Brown was a Private in the Marines and passed away Feb. 25, 1945 in Iwo Jima.
William L. Brown, Jr. – Brown was born July 19, 1922 in Jordan Valley, Ore. to Mr. and Mrs. William L. Brown. He later married Betty Jan O'Kelly. He died June 22, 1944 in Burma while serving as a Lieutenant in the Air Corps.
Elwood Cecil Call – Call was born Sept. 14, 1919 in Idaho Falls to Cecil Alonzo Call and Rhoda Irene Casper Call. He served as a Captain in the Army and died March 16, 1945 in the Philippines.
William Lloyd Casper – Casper was born March 3, 1924 in Garfield to Clyde Wallace Casper and Ethel Mary Walker Casper. He served as a Sergeant in the Marines and died Sept. 16, 1943 in the South Pacific.
Pfc. Ray L. Cherry – Cherry was born in Menan April 6, 1924 and enlisted in the Marines. Cherry received training in San Diego and served overseas. At 19 years old, Cherry was killed in action in the South Pacific. He was survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Cherry of Menan, and two sisters, Mrs. Wayne Poole of Menan and Mrs. Gale Clements of Lewisville.
Wayne Campbell Clark – Clark was born May 5, 1919 in Rigby to Jesse Gabriel Clark and Ada Bell Campbell Clark. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army and died April 14, 1944 in Italy.
Argonne Call Dixon – Dixon, son of Riley Dixon and Dove Alida Call, was born Sept. 21, 1920. He attended Rigby schools until he was 15 when his father died. The family moved to Utah shortly thereafter. Following high school graduation, he attended the University of Utah here he was a member of the ROTC program. He was also a member of the 145th field artillery regiment of the Utah National Guard. Argonne graduated from West Point Academy in June of 1943. He was first stationed in Roswell, New Mexico and then was deployed to Italy in April, 1944. Leading his group, Lt. Dixon was killed in action July 16, 1944. He is buried in the National Memorial Cemetery in Florence, Italy.
Denver Haskell Dodd – Dodd was born August 8, 1911 in Charleston, West Virginia and grew up in Menan. He was serving in northern Italy with the 363rd Infantry Regiment on July 8, 1944, when his company came under attack by artillery and mortar fire. He was hit by shell fragments and died instantly, the family was told. Besides his parents and sister, Haskell left behind a young wife and unborn son, Randall Kerry Dodd, who was born in October, 1944. Haskell was brought home from northern Italy and buried in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services were held for him June 19, 1949.
Dewain Chester Erickson – Erickson was born May 2, 1922 in Lewisville to Elnor Erick Erickson and Eunice Marie Harmon Erickson. He served as a Private in the Army and died July 8, 1944 on Saipan Island in the Northern Mariana Islands.
Grant Afton Forsythe – Forsythe was born Nov. 1, 1918 in Rigby to George Forsythe and Rosetta Elizabeth Johnson Forsythe. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps and passed away May 7, 1942 in the Philippines.
Mark Leroy Fuhriman – Fuhriman was born Jan. 15, 1915 in Providence, Utah to Ezra Lewis Fuhriman and Malinda Jones Fuhriman. He later married Wilda Pilgrim on Sept. 17, 1937 in Ogden, Utah. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army and died Sept. 17, 1944 in Egypt.
William Lyle Galbraith – Galbraith was born April 6, 1923 in Annis to Leland Bodily Galbraith and Bertha Alvina Harrop Galbraith. When he was a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps, he died Aug. 16, 1944 in Yuma, Ariz. in a training accident.
Rollo Grant Glick – Glick was born May 19, 1925 in Conda, Idaho to Harvey Cleveland Glick and Bertha Shepherd Glick. He passed away Nov. 17, 1944 in France while serving as a Private in the Army.
Oscar Wayne Green – Green was born April 23, 1924 in Menan to Seymor Ray Green and Donetta Raymond Green. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army and died Feb. 1, 1945 in the Philippines.
Arthur Ray Hardy – Hardy was born Oct. 4, 1924 in Menan to Charles Alvin Hardy and Florence Janet Gray. Hardy was a Private in the Marines and died Aug. 2, 1944 on Tinian Island in the South Pacific.
Eldon Isaiah Hebdon – Hebdon was born in Thayne, Wyo. August 29, 1917, the son of Truman R. and Mary Louise Butterworth Hebdon. Upon his return from a mission in the Central States, he married Fontell Clifford Hunter and they were blessed with a son, Randy. Hebdon entered service February 7, 1944 and received training in South Carolina before departing overseas on August 5th of that year. He was stationed in the Hawaiian Islands as a member of the Military Police. Hebdon was a member of Company K. 106th Infantry regiment for the original invasion of Okinawa April 1, 1945. He was mortally wounded. The press release from the headquarters of Admiral Nimitz, covering the day Pfc. Hebdon was wounded, gave no details of the fighting on Okinawa, but stated that elements of the XXIV Corps (this included the 7th, 27th, 77th and 96th, Divisions) landed that morning on Ie Shima, an island west of Okinawa. He died after fifteen days of severe action on April 17, 1945. After his temporary interment in Okinawa, his remains were returned home and he was laid to rest in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery on April 8, 1949.
Donald William Hoopes – Hoopes was born July 14, 1924 in Rupert to Benjamin Hoopes and Mary Fielding Hoopes. He served as a Private in the Marines and died Feb. 27, 1945 in Iwo Jima.
Harold K. Horne – Horne was born Nov. 4, 1925 in Thornton to Karl Albert Horne and Merinda S. Lauridson Horne. He served as a Private in the Army and died. Dec. 30, 1945 in Korea.
Otis D. Hughes – Hughes was born Aug. 3, 1922 in Camas to Ela Dewey hughes and Goldie Tombinson Hughes. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army and died July 8, 1944 in Italy.
Edmund Verdale Hunting – Hunting was born May 2, 1925 in Menan to George Edmund Hunting and Rhoda Sarah Harmon. He served as a Private in the Army and died Sept. 25, 1944 in Italy.
Richard J. Jardine –Jardine was born May 15, 1912 in Lewisville to Joseph Arthur Jardine and Luella Green Jardine. Richard was a Private in the Marines and died Nov. 22, 1942 in San Diego, Calif.
Arvill L. Jones – Jones was born June 27, 1923 in Rigby to David Matthew Jones and Edith Jane Walker. Jones was a Private in the Marines and died June 15, 1945 in Okinawa.
Kenneth L. Landon – Landon was born May 2, 1921 in Hamer to Joseph Sedoris Landon and Polly Anna Hanni Landon. Landon was a seaman in the Navy and died March 1, 1942 in the South Pacific.
PFC William Albert Lapacek – Lapacek was born Aug. 25, 1925 in Roberts to Charles Lapacek and Agne Daisy Rasmussen. As a member of the United States Marine Corps, Lapacek was killed in action Iwo Island Feb. 19. as a member of Company C Fourth Tank Battalion, Fourth Marine Division.
Sgt. Adrian G. Lapacek – Lapacek was born Nov. 3, 1919 in Roberts to Charles Lapacek and Agne Daisy Rasmussen. He was killed March 19, 1944, while a member of the Army Air Forces in Italy. He is the brother of William Lapacek.
James Jay Larsen – Larsen was born Feb. 2, 1921 in Poplar to Niels Christian Frederik Larsen and Leora Maud Larsen. He was a seamen, second class in the Navy and died July 22, 1943 in the South Pacific.
George W. Lee – Lee was born March 7, 1921 to Samuel Lafayetter Lee and Elizabeth Spiers Lee. He married Thelma Martinsen in Jefferson, Idaho July 9, 1942. Lee was a Second Lieutenant in the Army and died Dec. 15, 1943 in Arawe, New Britain, New Guinea.
Nolan W. Lee – Lee lived from Feb. 11, 1923 to Nov. 6, 1944. Nolan was an Aviation Specialist 3rd class in the US Navy. He was killed in a midair collision, when the transport plane he was assigned to, was struck by an F4U fighter plane, near the Jacksonville, Florida airport. Nolan was the oldest son of Wilburn (Web) and Mabel Lee of Grant. He was buried in the Grant cemetery.
Wayne Lundblade – Lundblade was born April 29, 1917 in Idaho Falls to Arthur W. Lundblade and Agnes Fay Fullenwider Lundblade. He served as a Lieutenant in the Navy and died Feb. 15, 1945 in Chichi Jima in the South Pacific.
Chester H. Lundquist – Lundquist was born March 30, 1916 in Mediapolis, Iowa to Oscar Frederick Lundquist and Mary Louella Hannum Lundquist. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps and passed Aug. 12, 1943 in Germany.
Dee Lords Martin – Martin was born July 10,1923 in Rexburg to Arthur Eugene Martin and Ella Jane Lords Martin. He later married Donna Lou Dayley in Salt Lake City, Utah. Martin served as a Private in the Army and died Dec. 21, 1944 in Belgium.
Byron Dalley Mason – Mason was born June 3, 1912 in Milo to Joseph Henry Mason and Eleanor Armstrong Mason. Mason was a Navy Seamen, second class, and died Dec. 7, 1941 in the Pearl Harbor attack on the U.S.S. Arizona.
Milton D. McIntier – McIntier was born Sept. 1, 1914 in Archer to Almon McIntier and Marcia Frances Ames McIntier. He was a private in the Army and died April 17, 1945 in the Philippines.
Vernal Ray McMurtrey – McMurtrey was born May 3, 1924 in Birch Creek to Horace Robert McMurtrey and Cora Marilla Fox McMurtrey. He was a private in the Army and died Feb. 23, 1945 in the Philippines.
William Lynn Moffett – Moffett was born Jan. 7, 1920 in Cambridge to Leander Armstead Moffett and Rose Hannah Gomm Moffett. He was a lieutenant in the Air Corps and died June 13, 1943 at the Mediterranean Sea.
John Calvin Moss – Sgt. Moss of Ririe was listed as "missing in action" for approximately four years beginning Feb. 3, 1945 when the bomber that he was in was shot down over Berlin, Germany. John was a "turret" gunner on a B–17 based in England. He was shot down on his first mission. John's body was found approximately four years later and was interred at the Ririe Shelton Cemetery Jun 10, 1949.
Milo Leroy Mundell – Mundell was born Sept. 21, 1918 in Driggs to Horace Leo Mundell and Mary Florence Dunn Mundell. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Army and died April 23, 1945 in Okinawa.
Dick Carter Norell – Norell was born Sept. 27, 1921 in Idaho Falls to Carl Henry Norell and Leah Lucinda Carter Norell. He later married Norma Cousin in Gaffney, South Carolina on May 23, 1943. Norell was a seamen in the Navy and died Nov. 13, 1942 in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Juneau.
Hans Earl Olaveson – Olaveson was born April 1, 1926 in Menan to Hans Emanuel Olaveson and Marth Denning Olaveson. He was a private in the Army and died May 2, 1945 in Okinawa.
PFC Dale E. Palmer – Born June 11, 1925 in Ririe, Idaho, Palmer is the son of Pearl and Henry Palmer. He attended school in Rigby. PFC Dale Palmer entered the service February 19, 1944 and was trained at Camp Croft, South Carolina. He went overseas in August 1944 and spent sometime in the Hawaiian Islands. He was with Company L, 100th infantry, 27th Division. They landed on Okinawa Easter morning April 1st, 1945. He was killed in combat April 25th, 1945.
Russell E. Papka – Papka was born May 27, 1917 in Ralph, South Dakota to Walter Waldimer Papka and Mary Theresa Rossman Papka. He was a private in the Army and died Feb. 1, 1944 in the Pacific.
AR 1/c Gale F. Peterson – Aviation Radioman First Class, Peterson enlisted in the Navy Dec. 19, 1940. He was born Feb. 21, 1921 in Rigby to Ray A. Peterson and Sylvia Floss Allen Peterson. He later married Margaret Ellen Love in Yuma, Ariz. on Dec. 10, 1942. H was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Midway and Dallas and died Jan. 27, 1945 in Pensacola, Fla.
Dr. Benjamin Andrew Price – Price was born March 8, 1878 in Auxvasse, Missouri. Price married Johannah Ei in Montana on Oct. 10, 1925 and served as Jefferson County's physician. He served as the Ship Doctor on the Merchant Marine and was awarded the Marriner's Medal. Price died April 12, 1942 when the S.S. Delvall was torpedoed in the Caribbean Sea and sank.
Charles B. Rhar – Rhar, son of Charles Rhar and Lowvicy Staley Rhar, was a stepson and half brother to the Potter family in Terreton, Idaho. He had one brother, Bill, two sisters, names unavailable, two half brothers, Fred Potter and Joseph (Joe) Potter Jr., two half sisters, Lavina Potter Avila Gray and Blanche Potter Yearsley. According to Lavina, Charles was the first American casualty in the war. All three brothers served and were wounded.
Wendell Lamar Richardson – Richardson was born April 16, 1921 in Menan to Clarence Richardson and Louie Marie Rawson. He was a private in the Army and died March 19, 1945 in Germany.
Delmas Max Rowe – Rowe was born July 15, 1923 in Perry to Joseph Floyd Rowe and Lillian Durrant Rowe. He was a private in the Marines and died March 26, 1945 in Iwo Jima.
Pvt. Junior Reese Rutledge – Rutledge was a member of Company E, 382 Infantry, 96th Infantry Division. Born in Rupert, Idaho Aug. 5, 1925, he later moved to Lorenzo with his mother and family and registered under selective service, leaving for army service June 28, 1944. He was killed in action on Okinawa Island while serving in the Pacific Ocean Area.
T.Sgt. Keith W. Sauer – Sauer from Grant, Idaho was a dedicated serviceman. He started his service as a member of the National Guard Company. After his enlistment ended with the Guard, he went on to join the Army Air Corps. In January 1943 He was sent overseas where he joined a flight crew and became their gunner and radio man. During one of their flight missions near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific Theater, their plane was shot down. Only the pilot survived the crash into the sea. He was declared MIA/KIA August 30, 1943. The U.S. Army Air Force awarded Keith the Air Medal w/ 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and a Purple Heart.
Ivan P. Sharp – Sharp was born July 23, 1921 in Lewisville to William Parley Sharp and Mary Eliza Jones. He was a lieutenant in the Army Air Corps and died June 26, 1944 in Austria.
Rokuro (Roy) Shiozawa – Shiozawa was born June 8, 1925 in Rigby to Heijiro Shizawa and Kane Fukura Shiozawa. He was a private in the Army and died April 21, 1945 in Italy.
Lewis John Smith – Smith was born April 30, 1925 in Moreland, Idaho to Frank Allen Smith and Ella LaVera Peterson Smith. Smith was a private in the Marines and died March 21, 1945 in the South Pacific.
Verdell Samuel Smithies – Smithies was born May 14, 1921 in Lorenzo to Arnel W. Smithies and Thelma Louise Anderson Smithies. He was a Corporal in the Army Air Corps and died July 14, 1942 in the Philippines.
Calvin Green Taylor – Taylor was born to Curtis Wilmer Taylor and Annie Sophie Peterson Taylor August 20,1924. Taylor was in the Army in Company A 35 Infantry Regiment 25th infantry division and was killed at Balete Pass Luzon Philippine Islands April 29, 1945. He was awarded the Silver Star and the Purple heart medal. He was brother to Devota Taylor Hunter and Wilmer Fred Taylor and Elbert Dale Taylor. He was sent home later on and is buried in Rigby Pioneer cemetery. Later, Elbert and Lila Taylor served a mission in the Philippines and visited the American Cemetery there.
Reed Palmer Waters – Waters was born June 23, 1920 in Rigby to Claude Sidney Waters and Carlotte Hix Waters. He later married Eliza Beth Belnap in Thurston, Wash. on Dec. 29, 1941. Waters was a lieutenant in the Army and died Aug. 9, 1944 in New Guinea.
David Wetzel – Wetzel was born May 13, 1911 in Poplar to John Howard Wetzel and Ellen Maude Mattson Wetzel. He was a private in the Army and died July 5, 1943.
Franklin Wilbur – Wilbur was born Nov. 24, 1924 in Albany, New York to John Wilbur and Maude Shoemaker Wilbur. He was a private in the Army and died June 25, 1945 in France.
Melvin Lee Winchester – Winchester was born May 13, 1921 in Lewisville to Melvin James Winchester and Ida Grace Lee Winchester. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps and died Aug. 30, 1945 in the Philippines.
Wallace D. Winder – Winder was born April 4, 1911 in Grant to Thomas Harrison Winder and Dorbuary Jane Wilson Winder. He served as a private in the Army and died Jan. 17 or 18, 1944 in North Africa.
Glen Elden Youngstrom – Youngstrom was born Aug. 14, 1911 in Menan to William Youngstrom and Louise Watson Youngstrom. He later married Ruth Lucille Shiffer in Dillon, Mont. on July 29, 1933. Youngstrom served as a Tech Sergeant in the Army and died Jan. 31, 1945 in France.
Clyde C. Brown – Brown was born Oct. 4, 1920 in Lorenzo to James Alexander Brown and Elsie Helga Pederson Brown. He was a Corporal in the Army for the Coastal Artillery and died Dec. 7, 1941 at Camp Malakole, Oahu, Hawaii.