Yellowstone National Park Trivia

How much do you know about Yellowstone National Park and its origins? This list of trivia questions was submitted by Cleave Reddick, Curator at the Philo T. Farnsworth T.V. and Pioneer Museum. Test your knowledge and determine how much you know about the nation’s first national park.
1. Where does the name “Yellowstone” come from?
2. In what state is the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers?
3. In what year did Yellowstone become a national park?
4. Which president signed the bill creating the park?
5. Who is Mount Moran named after?
6. The Madison, the Gallatin, and the Jefferson rivers were all named after politicians by who?
7. Who had the greatest influence to keep the park pristine and protected from private and commercial exploitation?
8. Who is Mount Doan named after?
9. Where was Fort Ellis?
10. Which government agency managed the park in the early years?
11. What did Theodore Roosevelt have to do with the park?
The answers for these trivia questions can be found at the bottom of this article. However, if you would like to learn more about these answers and further expand your knowledge on Yellowstone History, check out the following books.
Battle Drums & Geysers: The Life & Journals of Lt. Doane By Orrin H and Lorraine Bonney
The Yellowstone Park by Hiram Martin Chittenden
The Yellowstone Story; a two volume set by Aubrey Haines
The Discovery of Yellowstone Park: The Journal of the Washburn Expedition by Nathaniel Langford