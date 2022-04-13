Several cities in the area will be hosting their annual Egg hunts this year.
In Clark County:
The Dubois Lions Club will be hosting their Easter egg hunt this year for children aged 0 - 11 at Waring City Park on April 16 at 10 a.m.
In Jefferson County
The Hamer Lions Club will hold an Easter egg hunt this year at Hamer Elementary School on April 16 at 10 a.m.
The West Jefferson Lady Lions will be holding Terreton and Mud Lake Easter Egg hunt for children aged 0-10 at the Mud Lake Fair and Rodeo Park on April 16 at 10 a.m.
The City of Lewisville will hold their annual Easter egg hunt for children aged 0-11 at the Lewisville Community Center on April 16 at 10 a.m.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Rigby Police will be jointly hosting The Easter Egg Hunt for children aged 0 to 11 at Rigby City Park on April 16 at 10 a.m.
Central Fire District will be hosting The Golden Easter Egg Hunt strictly for older children, aged 12 to 17 at Rigby City Park. Clue sheets will be provided on the cement pad by the tennis courts at 10 a.m.
The Ririe Coalition for Community Development will host an Easter egg hunt for children aged 0-11 on the Ririe Junior and Senior High School grounds on April 16 at 10 a.m.
The City of Menan will hold "The Menan Hoppening," which is open to children of all ages, at Menan City Park on April 16 at 10 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance and will be providing children with gifts and candy.