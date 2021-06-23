•
Our local 4-H Archery club, “Nock Busters” had their second competition of the season against other area clubs on Saturday, June 19. Ladd Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor, took first place in FITA as well as first place in 3-D in the Senior Division. Kalli Smith, daughter of Leland and Lisa Smith, took blue ribbons in both FITA and 3-D; her brother, Kash took first place in the Junior Division in FITA and fourth place in 3-D, ending up winning First Place Overall in Juniors. His little sister, Kimber, competed in the Novice Division and took first place in FITA, first place in 3-D, and won First Place Overall in Novice. FITA is a form of target shooting competition used in international and world championship events. The round consists of 72 arrows, 18 at each of four distances. The 3-D class consists of two arrows each a ten different 3-D targets (life-sized animals). We’re proud of these kids and their efforts to learn the finer points of archery!
•
The Lewisville First Ward is starting back up with their Humanitarian Quilt Days. Today is their first day back. They will meet at the church at 10:00 a.m. and begin quilting and tying quilts for the Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls. A potluck lunch will be held at noon, so please bring your favorite potluck dish to share. If you have questions, please contact Sybil Morris, (208)754-4595.
•
The late Van Walker was driven to the Lewisville Cemetery in style in his own restored Ford Model-T following his funeral Friday, June 18. For many years, Van and a couple of his sons or grandkids drive his special “project” in our local parades. Friday, his son, Doug Walker, led the funeral cortege with the Model-T carrying Van’s flag-draped casket to the cemetery to be laid to rest beside his wife, Reta.
•
Congratulations to Rigby Trojan football on winning Utah’s Weber State Football 7 on 7 tournament on June 12. Hunter Nield, son of Eric and Kacey Nield, was a member of the winning team and plays linebacker.
•
The Young Women in the Lewisville First Ward are beginning preparations for Girls’ Camp, which will be held July 19-22 this year. Tuesday, June 22, they hiked the Menan Butte. They will meet on Tuesday, June 29, to prepare for their camp skit; on July 6, they will be making Camp Bags; and on July 13, they will be kayaking and paddling the Dry Bed. Becky Squires is their Camp Director this year.
•
Happy Birthday to: June 23 — Madeliene Ridley, Esther Ball, and Keane Shuler; June 24 — John Vranes and Tyce Hawkes; June 25 — Andrew HIvely; June 28 — Jazmine Walker and Brandt Michels; and June 29 — Mary Bennett.
•
If you have announcements or news you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.